Read full article on original website
Related
nystateofpolitics.com
If elected governor, Zeldin says he would suspend recent criminal justice law changes
Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin on Thursday vowed to suspend the recently approved criminal justice law changes in New York that have been a flashpoint in a broader debate over public safety in the state. Zeldin, speaking in New York City, said he would, through executive order, declare a...
nystateofpolitics.com
New law will lighten student debt burden in New York
A new measure signed Thursday by Gov. Kathy Hochul is meant to lessen the burden of student debt fees charged by state agencies in New York. The law will address student debt surcharges by state agencies that had been owed when they are unable to collect educational debt through traditional means. The fees can reach up to 22% on top of the total amount due.
nystateofpolitics.com
Sheriffs question New York's concealed carry law
Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Smith says he’s never handled a gun-related crime with a legal firearm owner. For him, the state’s new concealed carry law raises too many questions. "I just think they’ve gone too far," he said. "They go too far, they go to the extreme and...
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul touts abortion funding, Zeldin slams parole board
A year ago, few people would have predicted that abortion rights would be a central issue in the race for governor. But that was before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, making a stark contrast between Gov. Kathy Hochul and her Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin even starker. Appearing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nystateofpolitics.com
Analysis: Outside of New York City, it's a dead heat in race for governor
When he won an upset victory in 1994 over Democratic incumbent Gov. Mario Cuomo, Republican George Pataki secured 53% of the suburban vote. He won 65% of rural counties and and just under half of upstate cities. Repeating Pataki — a Republican hasn't won statewide since he last secured a...
nystateofpolitics.com
Proposal would waive fees for 'Real IDs' in New York
A New York state lawmaker wants to waive the transaction fees for people to obtain a Real ID ahead of a coming requirement for the identification cards to be used when boarding a commercial flight or entering a federal building. Real IDs or enhanced drivers licenses — which use a...
nystateofpolitics.com
Recoveries of 3D-printed guns rise in New York
Law enforcement officials in New York have seen a sharp rise in the recovery of guns manufactured using a 3D printer since they were first outlawed in 2019, according to an assessment by the Rockefeller Institute of Government released this month. The number of firearms made through the 3D printing...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York League of Conservation Voters issues endorsements in key races
The New York League of Conservation Voters on Wednesday formally released its final slate of endorsements for the 2022 general election, backing 22 candidates in key races across the state. The group's endorsements come as environmental organizations are also pushing for the approval of a bond act to boost environmental...
RELATED PEOPLE
nystateofpolitics.com
Advocates urge NY state health department to change Medicaid policy
Thousands of cancer patients enrolled in Medicaid in New York state are facing an additional hurdle that could impact the efficacy of the treatment intended to save their lives. Cancer and HIV patients across the state can get their oral medications directly from their physician's dispensary. But the state health...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York Business Council endorses Hochul in governor's race
The political action committee of the Business Council of New York State on Thursday is set to endorse Gov. Kathy Hochul for a full term. The backing from the business organization comes as the economy, inflation and the cost of living have been cited as key concerns for voters heading into the general election.
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul holds advantage over Zeldin in Marist College poll
Gov. Kathy Hochul holds a 10-percentage point advantage over her Republican opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, in a newly released Marist College poll. But Hochul's lead narrows to 8 percentage points among voters who say they are definitely voting in the election, the poll found. The poll comes as Hochul has...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York sending more checks to taxpayers
About 1.8 million New Yorkers will be receiving checks in the coming weeks from the state — just as Election Day approaches. Eligible taxpayers for this round of checks will be people who have filed in 2021 for an Empire Child Tax Credit or a New York state earned income tax credit, the state Department of Taxation and Finance announced Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nystateofpolitics.com
Can clean energy changes avoid dinging New Yorkers' wallets?
Elected officials and climate advocates are pushing for an aggressive plan to address global warming and reduce pollution. New Lebanon Supervisor Tistrya Houghtling says her community is especially vulnerable to extreme weather. A school bus garage is vulnerable to flooding and farmers are hurt by fluctuations in weather and temperature.
nystateofpolitics.com
How volunteer firefighters and first responders in New York could get a tax break
Volunteer firefighters and ambulance corps members could be in line for a property tax break under legislation approved earlier this year by state lawmakers. The measure would allow local governments in New York to provide a tax credit of up to 10% of the assessed value for volunteers who have worked for a fire department or ambulance service for at least two years.
nystateofpolitics.com
New York community colleges and counties eye additional state funding
After years of lobbying lawmakers as well as two governors, K-12 public schools in New York began receiving the balance of a long-promised tranche of Foundation Aid. For the 2022-23 school year, K-12 schools in New York received an increase of $1.5 billion over last year. Now, the state’s community...
nystateofpolitics.com
NY health officials say 'repeated' samples of polio found in wastewater
Ongoing monitoring of wastewater in the New York City metropolitan area has found repeated evidence of poliovirus in sewage, the state Department of Health on Tuesday announced. The most recent wastewater test results drew samples from Brooklyn and Queens and found polio genetically linked to a case previously found in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nystateofpolitics.com
Union: SUNY deficit will lead to cuts without higher state aid
State University of New York programming, staff and services could face steep cuts across its 64 public campuses without higher state funding to help offset multimillion-dollar budget gaps expected at most of its upstate facilities. Many SUNY campuses are estimating their budgets will be millions of dollars short next year...
Comments / 0