Indian River County, FL

Man found dead after Indian River County house fire

By Scott Sutton
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
A man was found dead inside an Indian River County home following a house fire early Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials said dispatch received a call at about 4 a.m. from a man at a home located in the 800 block of 27th Avenue near Vero Beach.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the house on fire and a deceased man with a possible gunshot wound.

The sheriff's office said it appears the man who was found dead was also the person who called dispatch, but that has not been confirmed by authorities.

The house was a total loss.

There was no indication of foul play.

The sheriff's office said this is still an active investigation.

Related
veronews.com

1 dead, 2 hurt in house fire near 4th Street

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — One person was killed and two others injured in a Thursday morning house fire that happened near 4th Street and U.S. 1, fire rescue officials said. Firefighters were dispatched to the blaze at 9:57 a.m. at the single-family home, Indian River County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Steve Greer said. Fire rescue crews removed three residents from the home and extinguished the blaze.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WESH

16-year-old in critical condition after Brevard County shooting

MIMS, Fla. — A shooting in Mims Monday night has left a teenager in critical condition. The sheriff’s office said that it took place at about 9 p.m. when a group of teenagers was approached by two suspects. It happened on Cypress Avenue, and according to deputies, the...
MIMS, FL
cw34.com

Construction business owner arrested for fraud in Vero Beach

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The owner of a construction business in Vero Beach has been arrested for fraud, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say they arrested Dillon Slater, 30, owner of Slater Construction LLC., for defrauding nearly $400,000 from at least 4 victims.
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Four patients airlifted after major crash in Pahokee

PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Four people had to be airlifted to the hospital after a major crash in Pahokee on Tuesday. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said four trauma alerts were issued, and all four were transported by Trauma Hawks in less than 16 minutes to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.
PAHOKEE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian man charged with trafficking fentanyl

During a search, a 43-year-old man was charged with trafficking fentanyl after deputies discovered several individually packaged baggies in his possession. The man was later identified as Jonathan Richard Hadaway of Sebastian. On Monday at approximately 5:00 p.m., a Cumberland Farms store in Micco called the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office...
SEBASTIAN, FL
fox35orlando.com

16-year-old boy shot in 'targeted attack' in Brevard County

MIMS, Fla. - Deputies said a 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot Monday night in Mims. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, at 9 p.m., the boy was with two other teenagers when two suspects approached them and began shooting. The teen was shot as he was running away.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Melbourne bar closes months after deadly shooting

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Seven months after police said Elvin Clark stood on a packed dance floor and fatally shot a man and wounded a bartender at a Melbourne bar, the business is now closed and a new one is moving in. Following the shooting at Off The Traxx, which...
MELBOURNE, FL
Lodging

Red Roof Inn and HomeTowne Studios – Vero Beach Opens

VERO BEACH, Florida—Red Roof announced the opening of the dual-branded Red Roof Inn and HomeTowne Studios – Vero Beach. The dual-branded hotel has a combined 173 rooms, comprised of 112 standard rooms and 61 extended-stay suites. The property’s standard guestrooms offer WiFi access, TVs, access to cable, and more. Extended-stay guestrooms offer storage options, kitchenettes with full-size refrigerators, weekly housekeeping service, and more. The dual-brand concept also allows guests of each property to benefit from their combined amenities and offerings, which include a marketplace to purchase snacks, onsite washers and dryers, and an outdoor pool.
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man caught on camera stealing purses in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are searching for a man caught on camera stealing several purses in Port St. Lucie. According to Port St. Lucie police, the thief walked into the Burlington on SW Village Pkwy. around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Shortly after arriving,...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wqcs.org

Fort Pierce Animal Adoption Center Now Open

Fort Pierce - Wednesday October 12, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce has re-opened the former Sunrise Humane Society animal shelter and re-named it the Fort Pierce Animal Adoption Center. Earlier this month the City Commission terminated its contract with Sunrise, a non-profit which struggled financially trying to maintain the...
FORT PIERCE, FL
veronews.com

In Memory: Oct. 12

Ruth Chrzan Cook, age 89, passed away October 4, 2022, in Vero Beach, FL. She was born February 12, 1933, in Brooklyn, New York to the late Aaron and Sarah Slutsky (Zelda Patlove). After vacationing in Vero Beach for many years, Ruth moved here in 2017 from Woodstock, New York.
VERO BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

Mims restaurant still flooded after Ian

A Brevard County restaurant remains flooded nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian dumped several feet of water on the area. Loughman Lakeside Restaurant and Bar in Mims is flooded under several feet of water. It's been a community staple for years. Owner Jason Reichman is worried about the future. The...
MIMS, FL
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: Oct. 11

Mehki Phelipe Anderson, 18, of the 3900 block of 47th Street, Vero Beach; Status: Held on $195,000 bond; Charge(s): possession of a firearm by a delinquent, robbery with a deadly weapon, uttering forged or counterfeit bill, uttering forged instrument. Edward John Buberger, 57, of Fort Pierce; Status: Released Wednesday on...
VERO BEACH, FL
