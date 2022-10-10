ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Rookie: Feds’ Premiere Reaches 6.3 Million Total Viewers In One Week of Multiplatform Viewing (EXCLUSIVE)

By Selome Hailu
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
The audience tally for the series premiere of “ The Rookie: Feds ” jumped from 2.2 million to 6.3 million viewers after one week of multiplatform viewing, Variety has learned exclusively.

Live + 7 data indicates a 400% increase in viewership with seven days of availability on Hulu, DVRs and other platforms. Delayed viewing earned “The Rookie: Feds” a significantly higher rating as well: Live + Same Day data after the premiere showed a 0.31 rating in the key adults 18-49 demographic, which then lifted to a 1.48.

The episode, titled “Day One,” aired on ABC on Sept. 27. Running on Tuesdays in the 10 p.m. timeslot is certainly a boost for Live + Same Day numbers regarding “The Rookie: Feds,” making it the follow-up to “Bachelor in Paradise” at 9 p.m. with some viewers carrying over. But the Live + 7 numbers, beyond marking good news for ABC, reveal the viewing tendencies of the show’s audience. Namely, a majority of its viewers prefer to tune in after episodes have already aired — which is, of course, not uncommon these days, though it remains a reminder that even network staples like police procedurals and their spinoffs (the original “The Rookie” debuted in 2018) are becoming common streaming fare.

ABC confirmed to Variety that in terms of Live+7, “The Rookie: Feds” is ABC’s highest-rated series debut since the November 2020 premiere of “Big Sky,” and the network’s most-viewed debut since “Rebel” in April 2020. This is also the biggest L+7 increase for a new series on any network so far this season. However, it’s important to note that delayed data for some series isn’t available yet — including CBS’ “Fire Country,” which was the most-viewed new series according to Live + Same Day data after it premiered.

