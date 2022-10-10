Man, 82, woman, 44, pushed in Central Park pond while trying to stop robbery

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Two people were thrown into a Central Park lake Monday morning while trying to stop a thief from stealing a 76-year-old woman’s backpack, authorities said.

The incident happened around 9:15 a.m. at Lenox Avenue and Central Park North when the thief snatched the woman’s backpack while she was sitting on a bench, police said.

When the good samaritans attempted to take the bag back, the thief pushed both the 82-year-old man and 44-year-old woman into the Harlem Meer, according to officials.

The man suffered a cut to his head and the woman had an injury on her left arm as a result of the struggle. Both were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition.

Cops later arrested 25-year-old Connecticut resident Justin Bonhomme for the robbery and charged him with assault and petit larceny.