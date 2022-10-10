ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man, 82, woman, 44, pushed in Central Park pond while trying to stop robbery

By Emily Nadal
1010WINS
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Two people were thrown into a Central Park lake Monday morning while trying to stop a thief from stealing a 76-year-old woman’s backpack, authorities said.

The incident happened around 9:15 a.m. at Lenox Avenue and Central Park North when the thief snatched the woman’s backpack while she was sitting on a bench, police said.

When the good samaritans attempted to take the bag back, the thief pushed both the 82-year-old man and 44-year-old woman into the Harlem Meer, according to officials.

The man suffered a cut to his head and the woman had an injury on her left arm as a result of the struggle. Both were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition.

Cops later arrested 25-year-old Connecticut resident Justin Bonhomme for the robbery and charged him with assault and petit larceny.

NS Mom of 5
3d ago

I feel bad for the 76-year-old lady, The 82-year-old Brave man, and the 44-year-old Brave woman who tried to protect one of our seniors from getting hurt and robbed. I hope they recover quickly and they should be proud! As for the coward criminal from Connecticut I hope they lock him up and give him a long harsh sentence in a little cell in Rikers Island. These criminals who attack our seniors need an extra LEGAL sentence attached to their deplorable lives! Calling on all law makers who can do something! Do it already as criminals do not care about our laws! Keep them locked up! SMH!

Kioffa Khan
3d ago

All these crimes keep happening because the opportunity for them happen is there, clearly and substantially. Cameras, getting arrested, and going to jail seems not to deter many with this miscreant mentality. Too many are walking around as if they have the authority to turn people's lives inside out forever!

catt
3d ago

Glad he was caught right away. You can't sit on the park bench, That's For The Addicts Only..

