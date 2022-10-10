ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Tri-City Herald

This Answers Whether Broncos QB Russell Wilson is ‘Washed’

Denver Broncos’ highly-paid quarterback Russell Wilson is struggling to start the season. There's no doubt about that, but is the prevailing sentiment correct?. Talking heads and fans say that Wilson is washed up, and some even claim he was never that good to begin with. These folks love to kick people when they're down, especially if they have a bone to pick or are green with envy.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Patriots, Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Rumors Keep ‘Pulling Us Back In’

FOXBORO — Autumn in New England is typically defined by brilliant foliage, pumpkin and apple picking and … rumors connecting the New England Patriots to wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. Amidst Bechkam’s acrimonious exit from the Cleveland Browns in late-October/early-November2021, many projected New England as a potential destination...
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Cincinnati Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Baltimore Ravens

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 14th in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings after losing to the Ravens 19-17 in Week 5. "If the Bengals are complaining about missing one of their three incredible wide receivers as a reason to why this isn’t working, spare me," Conor Orr wrote. "Then it’s time to take some of the responsibility off Joe Burrow’s plate and design something a little more user-friendly."
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Bengals vs. Saints: First Look at Week 6’s Matchup

The Bengals (2-3) come to New Orleans on Sunday to take on the Saints (2-3), as both teams are looking to get back to .500 after less than ideal starts. The Saints are coming off a big win against the Seahawks that featured a heavy dose of Taysom Hill, who ended up taking down two weekly awards from the NFL as a result. As for the Bengals, they lost a close one to the Ravens in Baltimore. Here's some things we're watching leading up to kickoff.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tri-City Herald

Report: Brian Robinson Jr. to Start Thursday vs. Bears

View the original article to see embedded media. Less than seven weeks after he was shot twice during a suspected armed robbery attempt, Brian Robinson Jr. will start for the Commanders on Thursday, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. Robinson made his regular season debut Sunday against...
WASHINGTON, DC
Tri-City Herald

Falcons Coach Provides Injury Update on RB Damien Williams; When Will He Return?

The Atlanta Falcons' running back rotation is on the verge of getting one of its veteran presences back. After beginning the season with Cordarrelle Patterson, 31, and Damien Williams, 30, atop the depth chart, the Falcons entered a Week 5 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with rookie Tyler Allgeier and second-year pros Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams as the only active running backs.
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Good News, Bad News: The Alvin Kamara Conundrum

It’s been a couple weeks since a Good News, Bad News report came out but the segment is back as we get ready for the start of Week 6 of the NFL season. You know the drill: We’re examining the positives to glean from some key fantasy contributors’ recent performances while also acknowledging the underlying threats that exist. Let’s dive right in:
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Fantasy Football’s Top Waiver Wire Targets | Week 6

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season saw third-string quarterbacks earn a chance to shine, multiple tight ends score four touchdowns and big days for multiple wide-outs. Headed into this week's matchups, many owners are looking deep into the waiver-wire to pick up that hidden gem. Perhaps that diamond in the rough is a player listed below!
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Former Tar Heels Square Off on Thursday Night Football

When the Washington Commanders visit the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, former North Carolina football standouts will be present on both sidelines. As week six kicks off in the Windy City, both coaches and players alike will represent the country's oldest public institution. For the Commanders, former walk-on Cole Holcomb...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Tri-City Herald

CFP Mock 12-Team Bracket: Hope Not Lost For Teams Like Texas, FSU

Halfway through the college football season, we bring you bad news: If your team has lost two or more games, it has likely been eliminated from the four-team College Football Playoff. In some cases, if your team has lost one game, it is also a longshot to advance to the postseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tri-City Herald

Barry Promises More Aggressive Approach in Secondary

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry brought something back from London that didn’t require a trip through Customs. A change in defensive tactics. Barry’s talented defense had been exposed as a passive, underperforming unit during a 27-22 loss to the New York Giants...
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Commanders Hold Slim Lead Over Bears at Halftime in Offensive Struggle

The Washington Commanders will enter the locker room at Soldier Field with a 3-0 lead over the Chicago Bears after putting together a scoring drive late in the second quarter. The Commanders had little offensive opportunity in the game's opening quarter, in large part due to significant ball control from the Bears' offense.
CHICAGO, IL
Beloit Daily News

COLUMN: Kids, parents, editor bear blame for Rob's tardiness

I am sorry my column is late this week. My excuse is pretty simple. I blame my kids. One was sick, another got sick, and the third is likely sick by now. Sick kids are the worst. Partly because you feel really bad for them and can’t really help them, but also because they are just so whiny. Ugh. It’s terrible. Like, just go take a nap and drink a Sprite like we did. ...
KIDS

