Lagrange, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Three charged in death of man left bound with duct tape in home for days

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested three suspects for the murder of someone left dead in a home, bound with duct tape for days. Investigators arrested Elizabeth Allen, Marshall Felming and Daniel Gillstrap for the murder of Stiles Stilley. They're in Douglas County Jail, held without bond on several charges: felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping with bodily injury and motor vehicle theft.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

SWAT standoff: Man arrested after threatening woman, holding 2 juveniles in home, police say

FOREST PARK, Ga. - A six-hour-long standoff in a Forest Park neighborhood came to an end with the arrest of a man Tuesday evening. It started just before 2:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of Pineglen Drive. Clayton County police say officers arrived to a domestic disturbance call involving a married couple. Officers spoke with the woman who said the man was getting a gun.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Coweta County school placed on lockdown after pursuit

NEWNAN, Ga. - A police pursuit in Coweta County shut down a high school after the suspect went roaring through the parking lot and jumped from his car. Deputies say that Andre Warner’s brake lights were not working, which is why they tried to pull him over this week. Deputies say, instead of stopping, Warner took off.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Victor Hill trial: Opening statements to begin in federal trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff

ATLANTA - Opening statements begin Thursday in the trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. A jury was seated on Wednesday. Hill was indicted in 2021 by a grand jury on allegations that he violated the constitutional rights of detainees in Clayton County Jail. Indictments allege Hill strapped detainees to restrain chairs for hours, amounting to painful punishment.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

