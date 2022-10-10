Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Three charged in death of man left bound with duct tape in home for days
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested three suspects for the murder of someone left dead in a home, bound with duct tape for days. Investigators arrested Elizabeth Allen, Marshall Felming and Daniel Gillstrap for the murder of Stiles Stilley. They're in Douglas County Jail, held without bond on several charges: felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping with bodily injury and motor vehicle theft.
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County woman rewarded for tip cracking church arson case
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Carroll County woman received a reward on Thursday for making a tip on an open arson case. That tip led to the court convictions of the people who burned down a historic church last year. The hero of this story is Brenda Kairis, who received...
fox5atlanta.com
SWAT standoff: Man arrested after threatening woman, holding 2 juveniles in home, police say
FOREST PARK, Ga. - A six-hour-long standoff in a Forest Park neighborhood came to an end with the arrest of a man Tuesday evening. It started just before 2:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of Pineglen Drive. Clayton County police say officers arrived to a domestic disturbance call involving a married couple. Officers spoke with the woman who said the man was getting a gun.
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County school placed on lockdown after pursuit
NEWNAN, Ga. - A police pursuit in Coweta County shut down a high school after the suspect went roaring through the parking lot and jumped from his car. Deputies say that Andre Warner’s brake lights were not working, which is why they tried to pull him over this week. Deputies say, instead of stopping, Warner took off.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County boy, 11, dies in Texas crash while traveling for vacation; sister, 16, fighting for her life
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - An 11-year-old Clayton County boy died in a Texas crash Sunday, according to authorities. Family says they were on their way to enjoy fall break when a car cut them off, leaving the boy dead and his 16-year-old sister to fight for life. It's not clear if she'll walk again.
fox5atlanta.com
Victor Hill trial: Opening statements to begin in federal trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff
ATLANTA - Opening statements begin Thursday in the trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. A jury was seated on Wednesday. Hill was indicted in 2021 by a grand jury on allegations that he violated the constitutional rights of detainees in Clayton County Jail. Indictments allege Hill strapped detainees to restrain chairs for hours, amounting to painful punishment.
fox5atlanta.com
Court backlog prevents Clayton County landlords from evicting tenants
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The frustrations continue in Clayton County as landlords say they feel hopeless as they aren’t able to evict tenants. This comes as the court system is backed up due to COVID and staffing shortages. FOX 5 first reported about this issue at the beginning of...
