Read full article on original website
Related
Toms River School District students have school for first time this holiday; change causing controversy
Students in the Toms River School District are heading into school for the first time this holiday.
Harlem residents get doorman after being harassed by teens
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Residents in a Harlem apartment building said they feel safer after the building’s management company hired a doorman for their lobby in the evening. Tenant leader Tonia Bacon called PIX11 News last week, saying tenants in her building were being harassed every evening by a group of teens who take over […]
Bronx woman helps give away more than 1.3 million diapers in her community
THE BRONX (PIX11) — One Bronx woman is stepping in to fill a need for diapers for families in her neighborhood. She’s already helped provide more than 1.3 million free diapers to families in her community. Twice a week for eight years, Maria Cintron has been giving away diapers, baby wipes, and food to parents […]
Affordable Housing Development for Seniors Opens in Astoria, Officials Hold Ribbon Cutting
An affordable housing complex for low-income seniors and the formerly homeless has opened in Astoria — and officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion Friday. The new development, called Bishop Rene A. Valero Senior Residence, is located at 23-11 31st Rd. and comes with 102 units. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gotham Gazette
Mayor Adams, If NYC Schools are ‘Segregated Intentionally,’ Why Increase Segregation with More Admissions Screening?
On September 29, the Adams Administration announced changes to the high school and middle school admissions process for the 2023-24 school year. Most significantly, middle schools, which had been unscreened for the last two academic years, can resume academic screening of fifth-grade students in admissions if the district superintendent so chooses.
Beloved Elmont Memorial H.S. principal returns to school following mysterious leave
Principal Kevin Dougherty, known affectionately as "Doc," was removed from his position unexpectedly 48 hours before the start of the school year.
Brooklyn teen needs help getting paid hundreds in lost summer wages
After she was shortchanged on a summer job, 7 On Your Side went to bat for a Brooklyn teen owed hundreds from New York City.
This teacher keeps an empty chair in his N.J. classroom. Here’s why other schools are doing the same.
To truly appreciate what Daniel Gill has done in his 53 years of teaching in Montclair, one must look beyond the accumulated clutter in his Social Studies classroom at Glenfield Middle School — past the pictures of Washington and Lincoln, the timeline of historic events tacked to the wall and the stacks of books and papers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Number of people in NYC shelters hits highest number in decades
A man rests at the Charles H. Gay Shelter Care Center for Men on Ward's Island in New York City. The record comes after nearly 17,000 asylum seekers from the southern border arrived in the city. [ more › ]
queenoftheclick.com
The Circus is in Coney Island This Weekend
The Royal Henneford Circus will be in Coney Island this weekend. Friday, October 14th at 7:00 pm. There is a lot of action in their shows – see here. Get tickets here. Saturday and Sunday there are afternoon shows at 2:00 pm and 4:30 pm. See here. . Hugs,
bkmag.com
Building Black Bed-Stuy is preserving the legacy of a neighborhood in transition
Like what you’re hearing? Subscribe to us at iTunes, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Google, Amazon, Stitcher and TuneIn. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!. There is a statistic that went super viral a couple years ago and continues to make the rounds from time to time online: The Brooklyn neighborhood of Bed-Stuy lost 22,000 black residents in the last decade, and in the same time added more than 30,000 white residents. That’s according to the 2020 census data.
Brooklyn mother of four needs repairs to her bathroom
CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn mother of four says she and her daughters haven’t been able to take a proper shower for months. Sheena Jackson said every morning she struggles with her four daughters to get ready for their day, waiting four months for her shower to get repaired. Jackson lives at the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NYC Mayor Eric Adams warns that emergency migrant shelters will open in 'every community' in the Big Apple and that residents should expect to see them 'without warning' as shelter capacity nears 100%
New York City Mayor Eric Adams told residents Tuesday that they will see migrant emergency shelters in 'every community' in the city, and they should expect to see them 'without warning.'. Adams noted that every borough would be 'impacted' by the crisis during a news conference at Yankees Stadium in...
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Creation of the Office’s First Housing & Tenant Protection Unit
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the creation of the Office’s first-ever Housing & Tenant Protection Unit, which will target systemic criminal harassment of tenants and abuse of government programs by landlords and developers. Areas of focus will be harassment of rent-regulated tenants, deed fraud and defrauding of government subsidy programs by landlords and developers. This is the first time the Office will have a unit chief and cross-designated Assistant District Attorneys specifically assigned to housing matters.
Main break may result in loss of water for up to 48 hours for some Newburgh residents
The main break erupted on Little Britain Road.
‘Very scary’: Brooklyn shooting of DOE worker has parents on edge
FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The shooting of a 19-year-old Department of Education employee left parents and guardians on edge Wednesday as they dropped off kids at a Flatlands public school just a block from the scene. The DOE paraprofessional was shot in the head at close range and critically wounded shortly after ending a substitute […]
cnyhomepage.com
NYC Man wanted for 1st-degree murder apprehended in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a New York City man wanted for First Degree Murder has been apprehended after a robbery investigation that occurred in Utica on October 12th. Around 6:10 pm on Wednesday, officers arrived at the 1100 block of Mohawk Street to...
nypressnews.com
NYC seeking to boot Harlem tenants from homeownership program after two decades of waiting
The city agency tasked with preserving New York’s affordable housing stock sought this summer to kick a group of low-income tenants out of a program that would allow them to become owners of a Harlem building they’ve hoped to call home for nearly two decades, the Daily News has learned.
nypressnews.com
Poliovirus found in Brooklyn and Queens sewage, New York health officials say
Polio virus particle, computer illustration. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has extended the state of emergency declared in response to the spread of poliovirus after sewage tested positive in Brooklyn and Queens. Hochul said the state disaster emergency will remain in place at least through Nov. 8 to support statewide...
Comments / 0