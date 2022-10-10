ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Harlem residents get doorman after being harassed by teens

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Residents in a Harlem apartment building said they feel safer after the building’s management company hired a doorman for their lobby in the evening. Tenant leader Tonia Bacon called PIX11 News last week, saying tenants in her building were being harassed every evening by a group of teens who take over […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Gotham Gazette

Mayor Adams, If NYC Schools are ‘Segregated Intentionally,’ Why Increase Segregation with More Admissions Screening?

On September 29, the Adams Administration announced changes to the high school and middle school admissions process for the 2023-24 school year. Most significantly, middle schools, which had been unscreened for the last two academic years, can resume academic screening of fifth-grade students in admissions if the district superintendent so chooses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

The Circus is in Coney Island This Weekend

The Royal Henneford Circus will be in Coney Island this weekend. Friday, October 14th at 7:00 pm. There is a lot of action in their shows – see here. Get tickets here. Saturday and Sunday there are afternoon shows at 2:00 pm and 4:30 pm. See here. . Hugs,
BROOKLYN, NY
bkmag.com

Building Black Bed-Stuy is preserving the legacy of a neighborhood in transition

Like what you’re hearing? Subscribe to us at iTunes, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Google, Amazon, Stitcher and TuneIn. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!. There is a statistic that went super viral a couple years ago and continues to make the rounds from time to time online: The Brooklyn neighborhood of Bed-Stuy lost 22,000 black residents in the last decade, and in the same time added more than 30,000 white residents. That’s according to the 2020 census data.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn mother of four needs repairs to her bathroom

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn mother of four says she and her daughters haven’t been able to take a proper shower for months. Sheena Jackson said every morning she struggles with her four daughters to get ready for their day, waiting four months for her shower to get repaired. Jackson lives at the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

NYC Mayor Eric Adams warns that emergency migrant shelters will open in 'every community' in the Big Apple and that residents should expect to see them 'without warning' as shelter capacity nears 100%

New York City Mayor Eric Adams told residents Tuesday that they will see migrant emergency shelters in 'every community' in the city, and they should expect to see them 'without warning.'. Adams noted that every borough would be 'impacted' by the crisis during a news conference at Yankees Stadium in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Announces Creation of the Office’s First Housing & Tenant Protection Unit

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the creation of the Office’s first-ever Housing & Tenant Protection Unit, which will target systemic criminal harassment of tenants and abuse of government programs by landlords and developers. Areas of focus will be harassment of rent-regulated tenants, deed fraud and defrauding of government subsidy programs by landlords and developers. This is the first time the Office will have a unit chief and cross-designated Assistant District Attorneys specifically assigned to housing matters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

‘Very scary’: Brooklyn shooting of DOE worker has parents on edge

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The shooting of a 19-year-old Department of Education employee left parents and guardians on edge Wednesday as they dropped off kids at a Flatlands public school just a block from the scene. The DOE paraprofessional was shot in the head at close range and critically wounded shortly after ending a substitute […]
BROOKLYN, NY
cnyhomepage.com

NYC Man wanted for 1st-degree murder apprehended in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a New York City man wanted for First Degree Murder has been apprehended after a robbery investigation that occurred in Utica on October 12th. Around 6:10 pm on Wednesday, officers arrived at the 1100 block of Mohawk Street to...
UTICA, NY

