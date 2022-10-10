ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Avoided His Teammates In A Pregame Huddle

It turns out that Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook's third quarter "snub" of a team huddle before the club eventually fell 118-113 to the Timberwolves in a meaningless preseason game last night actually marked the second instance in that game alone where the 6'3" point guard appeared to avoid a team huddle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Golden State Warriors Have Waived Two Players

View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors started off Thursday morning by announcing that they've waived two players - Lester Quinones and Quinndary Weatherspoon. Quinones appeared in two games for the Warriors this preseason. He averaged 5.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1 assist, in 10...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Dennis Schröder Looking To Make Impact... On Defense?

On Monday, Los Angeles Lakers reserve guard Dennis Schröder finally was able to compete with his new teammates in a practice for the first time this season. Training camp actually began two weeks ago, but visa issues in the 29-year-old's native Germany precluded an earlier arrival. It looks like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Why Juan Toscano-Anderson Missed The Lakers’ Second Timberwolves Preseason Contest

Head coach Darvin Ham had stressed that he would play his regular Los Angeles Lakers rotation for the team's final two preseason games, yesterday against the Minnesota Timberwolves and tomorrow against the Sacramento Kings. Last night, when the dust had settled, one familiar face you'd expect to be part of that lineup was missing: forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, signed away from the title-winning Golden State Warriors on a veteran's minimum contract this summer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Three Big Questions for the Trailblazers for This Season

Here are the three biggest questions facing the Portland Trail Blazers. Lillard has famously not run from the grind, but when it comes to a chance to win something in Portland, Dame may be out of time. Passing Clyde Drexler as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer may be the biggest achievement that is realistic for him this season.
PORTLAND, OR
Tri-City Herald

Lu Dort and Keldon Johnson Set for Battle Thursday

Lu Dort and Keldon Johnson may be the matchup to watch Thursday night when the Thunder take on the Spurs in the team’s sixth preseason game. Dort and Johnson are both coming off big years, and have a lot of similarities to their games and stats. The two will...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick

As the Celtics gear up for opening night next Tuesday, Oct. 18, against the Sixers, they must trim the roster down to a maximum of 15 players by Monday at 5 pm EST. View the original article to see embedded media. While Boston has one more preseason game left, a...
BOSTON, MA
