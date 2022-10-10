Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Avoided His Teammates In A Pregame Huddle
It turns out that Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook's third quarter "snub" of a team huddle before the club eventually fell 118-113 to the Timberwolves in a meaningless preseason game last night actually marked the second instance in that game alone where the 6'3" point guard appeared to avoid a team huddle.
Tri-City Herald
Golden State Warriors Have Waived Two Players
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors started off Thursday morning by announcing that they've waived two players - Lester Quinones and Quinndary Weatherspoon. Quinones appeared in two games for the Warriors this preseason. He averaged 5.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1 assist, in 10...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Dennis Schröder Looking To Make Impact... On Defense?
On Monday, Los Angeles Lakers reserve guard Dennis Schröder finally was able to compete with his new teammates in a practice for the first time this season. Training camp actually began two weeks ago, but visa issues in the 29-year-old's native Germany precluded an earlier arrival. It looks like...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Why Juan Toscano-Anderson Missed The Lakers’ Second Timberwolves Preseason Contest
Head coach Darvin Ham had stressed that he would play his regular Los Angeles Lakers rotation for the team's final two preseason games, yesterday against the Minnesota Timberwolves and tomorrow against the Sacramento Kings. Last night, when the dust had settled, one familiar face you'd expect to be part of that lineup was missing: forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, signed away from the title-winning Golden State Warriors on a veteran's minimum contract this summer.
Tri-City Herald
Three Big Questions for the Trailblazers for This Season
Here are the three biggest questions facing the Portland Trail Blazers. Lillard has famously not run from the grind, but when it comes to a chance to win something in Portland, Dame may be out of time. Passing Clyde Drexler as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer may be the biggest achievement that is realistic for him this season.
Tri-City Herald
Lu Dort and Keldon Johnson Set for Battle Thursday
Lu Dort and Keldon Johnson may be the matchup to watch Thursday night when the Thunder take on the Spurs in the team’s sixth preseason game. Dort and Johnson are both coming off big years, and have a lot of similarities to their games and stats. The two will...
Tri-City Herald
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick
As the Celtics gear up for opening night next Tuesday, Oct. 18, against the Sixers, they must trim the roster down to a maximum of 15 players by Monday at 5 pm EST. View the original article to see embedded media. While Boston has one more preseason game left, a...
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers Roster News: Dave Roberts Had a ‘Tough Conversation’ with Craig Kimbrel
When the Dodgers released their roster for the National League Division Series on Tuesday morning, there were no huge surprises. There was, however, one omission that made waves even though the writing had been on the wall: former closer Craig Kimbrel was left off in favor of Dustin May. Los...
Hall of Famer Randy Johnson's love of photography back in the spotlight after viral tweet
Former MLB superstar Randy Johnson retired from baseball in 2009 and his passion for photography really took off. Fans realized it again this week.
NFL・
Tri-City Herald
Texans Bring Jordan Akins Reunion Full Circle With 53-Man Roster Signing
HOUSTON — Veteran tight end Jordan Akins said faith led him to choose football over his baseball career. Akins' decision resulted in him spending the first four years of his career as the primary tight end for the Houston Texans from 2018 - 2021. He then had a brief...
