msn.com
Best Sleeping Positions to Improve Sleep Apnea
The occasional insomniac knows the torture of a missed night of sleep. Now imagine if every morning you woke up groggy and exhausted. For the up to 1 in 3 adults estimated to have obstructive sleep apnea – a condition in which the person momentarily stops breathing at intervals during the night – daytime sleepiness and brain fog is a constant reminder that, even though you might be going to sleep and spending an appropriate amount of time in bed, you aren't getting good quality rest. And it's all because those with sleep apnea struggle to breathe properly while asleep.
A new treatment for sleep apnea could be created using antidepressants
Sleep apnea is a condition that affects almost a billion people worldwide. Although there is still no cure, a drug used to treat something entirely different could possibly reduce obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) severity. A study from Flinders University has shown a drug that was used to treat depression could provide answers to a possible future treatment.
seniorresource.com
The Hidden Dangers of Sleep Apnea
If your spouse is a loud snorer who wakes themself up during sleep, they probably need to be tested for sleep apnea, a dangerous disorder that affects more than 22 million Americans, but often goes undiagnosed. Sleep apnea is a disorder that causes a person to stop breathing during sleep,...
MedicalXpress
Team finds a promising medication for sleep apnea
Targeting a condition suffered by nearly a billion people worldwide, a new study from Flinders University has shown a drug previously used to treat depression can reduce obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) severity. While not yet identifying a cure, the authors say the study opens up further avenues for the development...
How I Found a Simple, No-Cost Solution to Sleep Apnea
I woke up in a strange bedroom with 24 electrodes glued all over my body and a plastic mask attached to a hose covering my face. The lab technician who watched me all night via video feed told me that I had “wicked sleep apnea” and that it was “central sleep apnea”—a type that originates in the brain and fails to tell the muscles to inhale.
The One Type Of Meat You Should Stop Eating Because It Ruins Your Gut
Gut health is all the rage in the wellness world these days—and with good reason! If you’ve never given much thought to the role your gut plays in your overall health, it’s time to start paying attention. Unfortunately, getting serious about the state of your digestive system usually means cutting out certain foods—including one type of meat that can wreak havoc on your body for multiple reasons. Sorry, red meat lovers: Health experts tell us all that beef may be taking a toll on your gut.
Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer
A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.
Scientists found going to bed before 9 p.m. has a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
Is Peanut Butter Good for Diabetics?
Rich and creamy with the right amount of salty sweetness, peanut butter is a staple for a reason. It adds a punch of protein to quick snacks and keeps you full until dinnertime. It’s also a high-calorie food, so it can be confusing for people with diabetes. Here are a...
You Should Avoid Broccoli If You're Taking This Medication
Broccoli generally is delicious and incredibly healthy. While it has long been enjoyed by many worldwide, it can actually be dangerous to some people.
The Surprising Fruit Doctors Say Boosts Collagen And Prevents Wrinkles
While aging and developing wrinkles are inevitable, your diet can still greatly impact your skin’s radiance and health at any age. As fruit is so often linked to a glowing complexion, youthful-esque skin and elasticity, we reached out to doctors, dermatologists and skincare experts for information regarding one fruit suggestion to combat aging skin. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight related to blueberries and skin health from Dr. Emmanuel Loucas, MD, Director of SINY Dermatology and assistant professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, and Danuta Dudek-Pellon, PhD MSc, founder and chief chemist at beauty brand, Cotarde.
How often you go to the toilet every day can ‘predict your risk of heart attack’
WE'RE often told a 'normal' digestive tract cleanses itself of waste after each meal - suggesting regular pooping is healthy. But new research on toilet habits may have just flipped our understanding of healthy bowel movements on its head. Scientists from China have discovered that pooping frequently throughout the day...
msn.com
What Is the Best Belly Fat Burner Over the Counter That Works Without Exercise?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Losing weight can be challenging, and doing so without exercising is even harder. But taking an over-the-counter fat burner like PhenQ can help you, even if you don’t work out.
A vitamin B12 deficiency can go unnoticed and cause symptoms like numb limbs and a yellow tinge to the skin and eyes. A dietitian explains how to get enough.
Vitamin B12, a nutrient found mostly in animal products, is vital for healthy nerves and blood cells. A deficiency can go unnoticed because it can cause symptoms that are shared with other conditions. Vegans can get vitamin B12 from fortified plant milks, nutritional yeast flakes, and supplements.
Blueberries really ARE a superfood! Study finds eating the fruit every day can reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, study finds
Eating wild blueberries each day could reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, a new study highlighting the oft-dubbed superfood's potential finds. Researchers from the University of North Carolina found that elderly Americans who were already suffering from demonstrable cognitive issues could benefit greatly from eating the fruit each day. In many cases, their brain health reached the same levels of people with no known history of cognitive decline.
Woman says she was minutes away from dying after unknowingly going into anaphylactic shock
A woman has said she was minutes away from dying after she suffered a severe allergic reaction to medication. Madison Lewis, 23, from Los Angeles went into anaphylactic shock after she was diagnosed with Lyme disease back in 2016. Lyme disease is a bacterial infection often spread through ticks. You...
This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists
Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
7 reasons you're dizzy after standing up, from dehydration to POTS, and when to call your doctor
Dizziness when standing often relates to a drop in blood pressure. It can happen if you get up too fast, overheat, or do an intense workout.
CNBC
Pfizer or Moderna: Which new omicron-specific Covid booster should you get?
Americans have two options for a new omicron-specific Covid booster shot: Pfizer or Moderna. Which one should you get?. The short answer: It mostly depends on what you're eligible for. Pfizer's booster is cleared for anyone 12 and older, while Moderna's booster is for people 18 and older. To get...
Daily Beast
Dreaded Side Effect Rears Its Ugly Head in Latest COVID Variant
All over the world, the rates of death and hospitalization from COVID keep dropping. But our successful mitigation of the worst outcomes of the 33-month-old pandemic belie a growing crisis. More and more people are surviving COVID and staying out of the hospital, but more and more people are also...
