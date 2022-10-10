The occasional insomniac knows the torture of a missed night of sleep. Now imagine if every morning you woke up groggy and exhausted. For the up to 1 in 3 adults estimated to have obstructive sleep apnea – a condition in which the person momentarily stops breathing at intervals during the night – daytime sleepiness and brain fog is a constant reminder that, even though you might be going to sleep and spending an appropriate amount of time in bed, you aren't getting good quality rest. And it's all because those with sleep apnea struggle to breathe properly while asleep.

