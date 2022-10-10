Read full article on original website
Veterinary nurse, 29, dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after downing bottle of vodka and causing chaos on Thomas Cook flight from Manchester to Turkey can keep her job
A veterinary nurse dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after she downed a bottle of vodka and caused chaos on a flight from Manchester to Turkey has been allowed to keep her job following a disciplinary hearing. Katherine Heyes, from Wigan, was 'screaming and swearing at everyone' - including her own...
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Russian military exhausted and US tech giant Meta blacklisted
Russian strikes on Ukraine continued for a second day on Tuesday, hitting energy and other key infrastructure targets across the country. The deadly attacks caused widespread blackouts in the western Lviv region, Dnipropetrovsk in the south-east and Vinnytsia in the south-west. Electricity rationing is in place in the capital Kyiv...
BBC
Devout Christian decapitated her church friend, trial told
A devout Christian trained in human dissection killed and decapitated her church friend, the Old Bailey has heard. Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of murdering 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong after falling out over money in 2021. Ms Chong was reported missing from her home in Wembley, London, and her headless...
British couple murdered in South Africa before being thrown to crocodiles
A British couple were murdered and their bodies left in a river in South Africa in 2018, a court heard.Respected botanists Rodney Saunders, 74, and his wife Rachel, 63, spent six months a year trekking through wild mountains and forests, hunting for stock for their mail-order business, based in Cape Town.In February 2018, the couple were in a remote part of the country when they apparently vanished. Prosecutors claim they were snatched from their camp, killed then thrown off a bridge into a crocodile-infested river.Their part-eaten and badly decomposed bodies were recovered by fishermen some days later – but...
BBC
Ex-wife of Dubai royal pleads for help from UN in child custody battle
Lawyers for the former wife of a member of Dubai's ruling family have lodged a request to the UN Human Rights Council. They want the council to intervene with authorities in the UAE to ensure Zeynab Javadli and her children's safety. The request claims that Ms Javadli has faced abuse,...
Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school
Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Refugees arriving in UK on boats asked to find own accommodation
Vulnerable people reportedly released without checks, sparking fears some could fall prey to traffickers
Watch for a political earthquake in middle England, as Liz Truss breaks up the Tory bedrock | Gaby Hinsliff
In Surrey, the cost of living crisis could push voters away from the Conservatives, says Guardian columnist Gaby Hinsliff
Britain is slowly waking up to the truth: Brexit has left us poorer, adrift and alone
Last week, having whiled away two joyous days at the Tories’ conference in Birmingham, I spent a long afternoon an hour’s drive away, in the cathedral city of Worcester. The plan was to sample the mood of the kind of place once considered to hold the key to British elections: remember “Worcester woman”, the swing-voting stereotype talked up in the New Labour years? But I was also there to gather more evidence of how much the UK’s current woes are affecting the kind of average-to-affluent places that might once have weathered any economic storm.
U.K.・
Robot says AI is ‘threat and opportunity’ as owner forced to reset it during House of Lords address
A ‘realistic’ robot has said that artificial intelligence could be both a “threat and opportunity” to artists, in the first address by a robot to the House of Lords today.The robot, named Ai-Da after the 19th-century mathematician Ada Lovelace, gave evidence to the House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee as part of an inquiry into the future of the arts, design, fashion and music industries and how artificial intelligence might affect them.While the robot is providing evidence, it is not a witness in its own right and does not occupy the same status as a human. In one instance,...
BBC
'Speaking about the 22 babies I lost is seen as taboo'
Imtiaz Fazil has been pregnant 24 times, but she only has two living children. She first fell pregnant in 1999 and, over the subsequent 23 years, has had 17 miscarriages and five babies die before their first birthdays due to a rare genetic condition. The 49-year-old, from Levenshulme in Manchester,...
BBC
Channel migrants: 116 children missing from UK hotels
More than 100 unaccompanied child migrants remain missing after disappearing from UK hotels over a 14-month period, data reveals. BBC News has discovered that 116 children disappeared between July 2021 and August 2022, after temporarily being put in hotels by the Home Office. Charities fear the children, some as young...
BBC
Record number of nurses quitting the NHS
Record numbers of nurses are quitting the NHS in England, figures show. More than 40,000 have walked away from the NHS in the past year - one in nine of the workforce, an analysis by the Nuffield Trust think tank for the BBC revealed. It said many of these were...
Jeremy Clarkson told to shut his farm’s restaurant and cafe
Jeremy Clarkson has been ordered to shut down his restaurant and cafe less than three months after saying he had found a planning loophole that would allow them to open. The broadcaster is appealing against the enforcement notice served on his Oxfordshire farm, Diddly Squat, where he has been involved in a long-running planning dispute with the council.
BBC
Grimsby baby bereavement gowns maker appeals for help
A group of volunteers who make funeral gowns for babies out of donated wedding and prom dresses is appealing for helpers and equipment. Angel Gowns in Grimsby says it has a backlog of garments that need making before being sent to local hospitals. One of the organisers, Louise Drakes, said...
BBC
Family discovers tree frog in bag of Sainsbury's bananas
A tree frog from the Dominican Republic has turned up in a family's Sainsbury's shopping. Iain Holloway from Tamworth, Staffordshire, said his wife discovered the little amphibian sealed inside a bag of Fair Trade bananas. "We then all stood in the kitchen looking at each other wondering what to do,"...
BBC
US midterm elections: Does Finland have the answer to fake news?
As the midterm elections approach in the US, the wave of false claims surrounding the vote is a reminder of how hard it is to combat fake news. Does Finland have the answer?. A few hours after Vladimir Putin called up 300,000 military reservists in September, a video showing long queues of cars at the Finnish-Russian border started circulating on social media.
Hundreds of skeletons found beneath old Pembrokeshire department store
Archaeologists find remnants of medieval priory under former Ocky White store in Haverfordwest
U.K.・
NHS waiting list hits 7m for first time ever
The NHS waiting list for treatment has hit seven million people for the first time ever, as A&E trolley waits also hit a record high.New data from NHS England shows there were 7.0 million people waiting to start routine hospital treatment at the end of August.This is up from 6.8 million in July and is the highest number since records began in August 2007.Meanwhile, the number of people enduring long trolley waits – referring to the time spent in A&E before people are found a bed on a hospital ward – has also risen.The number waiting more than 12 hours in A&E departments in England from a decision to admit them to actually being admitted hit 32,776 people in September.This is up from 28,756 in August and is the highest number in records going back to August 2010. Read More Kyiv denies Crimea bridge attack as Nato ‘faces long cold war’ – liveTruss ‘lost in denial’ over market turmoil - live
