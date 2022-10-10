ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus Marathon 2022: COTA to expect delays, reroutes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thousands of runners will be participating in the Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon and Half-Marathon. The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) will be expecting major delays and reroutes on race day. The marathon is expected to begin in downtown Columbus on Sunday at 7:30 a.m.,...
Ohio Board of Education set to vote on controversial LGBTQ resolution Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A state board is set to vote on a controversial LGBTQ resolution on Wednesday that has drawn protests. The resolution, introduced by board member Brendon Shea, is described as supporting parents, schools, and districts in rejecting harmful gender identity policies. Critics said it will be used will strip away protections for students because of how they identify.
Police searching for suspects in University District library beating

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking for the public's help in identifying three men accused of beating a man up outside a library last month. Police released pictures of three men Tuesday. Investigators said five men jumped a 21-year-old man outside the Columbus Metropolitan Library on North High Street on Sept. 21 around 7 p.m.
OSU Wexner Medical Center hosting Healthy Community Day on Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is hosting a Healthy Community Day on Saturday. Those interested can stop by and receive free flu and COVID-19 booster shots. The clinic will be located at Outpatient Care East located at 543 Taylor Avenue from 9 a.m....
13 Columbus gang members indicted on 84 felony charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said 13 Columbus gang members have been indicted on 84 state felony charges following an 18-month investigation. Columbus police, the ATF and Franklin County Sheriff's Office started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4. The operation ended on Tuesday and was the culmination of an 18-month-long investigation into the BL-800 gang. Police said the gang is responsible for several violent crimes in west Columbus.
Leaning on dads to help lead Columbus youth onto right path

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — One Central Ohio organization is looking for father figures to step in and help lead kids within the community in the right direction. Urban Family Development Center is kick-starting those efforts with its "Pull Up With Dad" campaign in hopes to change lives. "We can...
Woman arrested after bringing loaded gun to Columbus elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to Weinland Park Elementary School in Columbus on Monday. Police said they were called to the school just after 3:20 p.m. Officers said 32-year-old Shantel Mayle was outside and threatening to shoot someone. Mayle was found...
Gerson Fuentes: Trial date set for man accused of raping, impregnating 9-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man accused of impregnating a young Ohio girl who had to go to Indiana to get an abortion will stand trial in January. Gerson Fuentes is accused of raping a 9-year-old girl in Franklin County this year. The girl, who turned 10 in May, traveled to Indiana to get an abortion after Ohio doctors told her mother they did not think it would be legal here.
'This could be life changing,' Fayette Co. families react to Honda EV plant announcement

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Residents living in Fayette County said Honda's $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant coming to the area could be life-changing for them. "In small towns like this, we don’t always see big factories like that," Jeffersonville resident Teshia Johnson said. "This is really a positive, especially for people who need work and can’t find it."
Columbus Marathon Road Closures: What you need to know

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon and 1/2 Marathon will kick off in downtown Columbus on Sunday and several roads will be closed beginning Thursday. Here is everything you need to know if you are planning to travel throughout the area. Thursday, October 13. Beginning...
Author shares ways to empower children and nurture leadership through life

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Popular TedX speaker, author and LGBTQ+ advocate Ash Beckham joins Good Day Columbus to share the best ways to nurture a positive and inclusive environment in the home, raising children who are kind to all walks of life, creating a safe space for children to express themselves and more.
Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon race preview & support along route

The annual Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon & 1/2 Marathon is coming this Sunday, Oct. 16. Thousands of athletes will take to the streets of Columbus and many of them will be raising much-needed money for Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Race Director Darris Blackford and one of the Marathon Mile Champions who has been treated at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Jenna Stang join Good Day Columbus to share what the support from the community on race day means to each runner.
Family and friends attend vigil for 15-year-old Lovely Kendricks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Lovely Kendricks' friends and family gathered to remember her, pray, and call for change, after the 15-year-old was shot and killed on Oct. 10. “I don’t have my baby. I can’t explain that feeling," Doris Moore, Lovely's mom, said. Lovely meant the world...
19-year-old arrested, charged in double homicide at Mt. Vernon Plaza

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 19-year-old was arrested in connection with a double homicide that happened at the Mt. Vernon Plaza in early October. SWAT officers located Omarion King and took him into custody without incident on Tuesday. He is charged with two counts of murder. Officers were called...
