COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man accused of impregnating a young Ohio girl who had to go to Indiana to get an abortion will stand trial in January. Gerson Fuentes is accused of raping a 9-year-old girl in Franklin County this year. The girl, who turned 10 in May, traveled to Indiana to get an abortion after Ohio doctors told her mother they did not think it would be legal here.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO