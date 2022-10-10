Read full article on original website
Columbus City Council reviews success stories following 'Reimagining Safety Summer Grants'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council's Public Safety Committee hosted a hearing Wednesday to review the success of the 2022 Reimagining Safety Summer Grant program. In May, city leaders laid out a major plan for funding local youth programs over the summer with $16.2 million. The idea was to get kids off the streets and give them a positive outlet.
Shortage of mental health care providers inspires bill being introduced Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One in five people suffers from some sort of mental health issue. That's the case around the country and in Ohio, and some say there isn't enough help to go around, especially since the pandemic began in 2020. A bill being introduced at the Ohio...
Columbus Marathon 2022: COTA to expect delays, reroutes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thousands of runners will be participating in the Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon and Half-Marathon. The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) will be expecting major delays and reroutes on race day. The marathon is expected to begin in downtown Columbus on Sunday at 7:30 a.m.,...
Ohio Board of Education set to vote on controversial LGBTQ resolution Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A state board is set to vote on a controversial LGBTQ resolution on Wednesday that has drawn protests. The resolution, introduced by board member Brendon Shea, is described as supporting parents, schools, and districts in rejecting harmful gender identity policies. Critics said it will be used will strip away protections for students because of how they identify.
Police searching for suspects in University District library beating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking for the public's help in identifying three men accused of beating a man up outside a library last month. Police released pictures of three men Tuesday. Investigators said five men jumped a 21-year-old man outside the Columbus Metropolitan Library on North High Street on Sept. 21 around 7 p.m.
Lockdown lifted at Pickerington HS North, Lakeview Jr. High, juvenile arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office said one person is in custody after a social media threat resulted in two Pickerington schools being placed on lockdown Tuesday. Pickerington Local Schools said Pickerington High School North and Lakeview Junior High School were placed on lockdown around 1:15...
OSU Wexner Medical Center hosting Healthy Community Day on Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is hosting a Healthy Community Day on Saturday. Those interested can stop by and receive free flu and COVID-19 booster shots. The clinic will be located at Outpatient Care East located at 543 Taylor Avenue from 9 a.m....
Domestic Violence Awareness Month: survivor shares story in hopes to save lives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — October is domestic violence awareness month. The Ohio Domestic Violence Network is doing its part in raising awareness as it held a press conference inside the Ohio Statehouse on Wednesday morning. Part of the conference included hearing from survivor Kellie Elliot. Elliot was a victim...
13 Columbus gang members indicted on 84 felony charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said 13 Columbus gang members have been indicted on 84 state felony charges following an 18-month investigation. Columbus police, the ATF and Franklin County Sheriff's Office started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4. The operation ended on Tuesday and was the culmination of an 18-month-long investigation into the BL-800 gang. Police said the gang is responsible for several violent crimes in west Columbus.
Leaning on dads to help lead Columbus youth onto right path
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — One Central Ohio organization is looking for father figures to step in and help lead kids within the community in the right direction. Urban Family Development Center is kick-starting those efforts with its "Pull Up With Dad" campaign in hopes to change lives. "We can...
Woman arrested after bringing loaded gun to Columbus elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to Weinland Park Elementary School in Columbus on Monday. Police said they were called to the school just after 3:20 p.m. Officers said 32-year-old Shantel Mayle was outside and threatening to shoot someone. Mayle was found...
Gerson Fuentes: Trial date set for man accused of raping, impregnating 9-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man accused of impregnating a young Ohio girl who had to go to Indiana to get an abortion will stand trial in January. Gerson Fuentes is accused of raping a 9-year-old girl in Franklin County this year. The girl, who turned 10 in May, traveled to Indiana to get an abortion after Ohio doctors told her mother they did not think it would be legal here.
Ohio planning $156 million in incentives for Honda, LG EV battery plant in Fayette County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The State of Ohio is planning a $156 million incentive package for Honda and LG as the companies bring a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant to Fayette County. The Ohio Department of Development said the state plans to provide the following incentives for the...
'This could be life changing,' Fayette Co. families react to Honda EV plant announcement
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Residents living in Fayette County said Honda's $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant coming to the area could be life-changing for them. "In small towns like this, we don’t always see big factories like that," Jeffersonville resident Teshia Johnson said. "This is really a positive, especially for people who need work and can’t find it."
Columbus Marathon Road Closures: What you need to know
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon and 1/2 Marathon will kick off in downtown Columbus on Sunday and several roads will be closed beginning Thursday. Here is everything you need to know if you are planning to travel throughout the area. Thursday, October 13. Beginning...
Author shares ways to empower children and nurture leadership through life
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Popular TedX speaker, author and LGBTQ+ advocate Ash Beckham joins Good Day Columbus to share the best ways to nurture a positive and inclusive environment in the home, raising children who are kind to all walks of life, creating a safe space for children to express themselves and more.
Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon race preview & support along route
The annual Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon & 1/2 Marathon is coming this Sunday, Oct. 16. Thousands of athletes will take to the streets of Columbus and many of them will be raising much-needed money for Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Race Director Darris Blackford and one of the Marathon Mile Champions who has been treated at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Jenna Stang join Good Day Columbus to share what the support from the community on race day means to each runner.
Family and friends attend vigil for 15-year-old Lovely Kendricks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Lovely Kendricks' friends and family gathered to remember her, pray, and call for change, after the 15-year-old was shot and killed on Oct. 10. “I don’t have my baby. I can’t explain that feeling," Doris Moore, Lovely's mom, said. Lovely meant the world...
Police searching for young suspects who stole woman's purse in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for three suspects after a robbery in south Columbus on Monday. The incident happened in the 1300 block of Linwood Avenue just before 10 a.m. Police released photos of the suspects from a surveillance camera. At least two of the suspects are...
19-year-old arrested, charged in double homicide at Mt. Vernon Plaza
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 19-year-old was arrested in connection with a double homicide that happened at the Mt. Vernon Plaza in early October. SWAT officers located Omarion King and took him into custody without incident on Tuesday. He is charged with two counts of murder. Officers were called...
