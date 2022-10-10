PLYMOUTH — Nickole Lee Lyon, 49, of Plymouth, passed away unexpectedly at home in Holderness, on September 23, 2022. Born September 1, 1973, in Plymouth, to Stuart G. Lyon and Melissa Sanborn, Nickole or “Nicky” as she was fondly referred to by both family and friends, was a graduate of Plymouth High School. After high school, she worked at Ames department store in Plymouth with her favorite person, grandmother, Beulah J. Lyon. Nicky then moved on to working at Rochester Shoe Tree in Ashland for many years before turning more recently to operating her own housekeeping service specializing in short term rentals.

