WINKNEWS.com
First Lady Niki recounts how her newborn was saved during Hurricane Ian
A mother and her four-month-old baby were rescued from their home during Hurricane Ian. Niki Escobar, also known as First Lady Niki, is a radio DJ for Fly 98.5, a product of the Fort Myers Broadcast Center, and wanted to tell the story of how she and her newborn were saved.
floridaweekly.com
Notes on a hurricane — while living through its fury
John Cristina — affectionately known as Dedo to his friends, especially those in the arts community — has been a resident of Charlotte County for many years. He lives with his wife, Ginger, in Port Charlotte on a lot in which there are two houses — one, he bought, while the one behind it, he built (he had a long career in construction). The two are connected by a shared foyer.
WINKNEWS.com
Punta Gorda family who lost everything in the hurricane helped by a stranger
A Punta Gorda couple is thankful to be alive after the roof of their home blew away while they rode out Hurricane Ian. “How in the world? How did we make it?” asked Suzanne MaGill, who watched from inside her home as the storm tore her shelter away. MaGill...
observernews.net
South Shore Hospital aids Port Charlotte patients, HCA caregivers
The HCA Healthcare’s West Florida Division sprang into emergency response mode recently when Hurricane Ian was projected to hit Tampa Bay. Its preparations included “coordinating everything going on” in its 15 hospitals and freestanding facilities,” said Deb McKell, the division’s media relations director. This included...
WINKNEWS.com
NICU, pediatric ICU returns to Golisano after Ian
Dozens of children are at Golisano Children’s Hospital after they were evacuated when the storm knocked out water pressure in the hospital. The babies were sent to medical facilities across the state while Lee Health got back on its feet. Within 36 hours, Golisano Children’s Hospital evacuated its entire...
usf.edu
Faith-based group deploys hurricane relief teams to Sarasota County
A faith-based group with members from four Midwest states are trying to help parts of southwestern Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian. The Southern Baptist Disaster Relief team has transformed the parking lot of the First Baptist Church of Venice into a command center with tents and several large semi-trucks. One is a mobile kitchen and the other houses six shower facilities.
WINKNEWS.com
Arcadia woman giving back to her community despite losing her home
Arcadia suffered from severe flooding and damage after Hurricane Ian. Now, a group is delivering supplies to the people who need them. Giselle Rattis always put others before herself, and helping those after Hurricane Ian is no different. “We all been through a lot lately, you know, so a lot...
WINKNEWS.com
Update: Search for missing horse ends
Hurricane Ian displaced a lot of animals, some were found safe, and others unfortunately not. A search for a missing horse named Rogue from south Fort Myers has ended after he was found dead. A community has come together for Rogue’s owner, Mallory Wheeler to help her through this troubling...
WINKNEWS.com
Sisters in Siesta Bay looking for temporary housing after Ian
Many have become displaced after the damage and toll Hurricane Ian took on the people of Southwest Florida. “It was a 10-foot wave that went through the park. I mean, 900 homes are gone,” Sandra Duke, from Siesta Bay said. Duke and her sister Cheryl Garniss lived in Siesta...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Animal Services transports animals to make room at shelter
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - 27 dogs were airlifted from Manatee County to other shelters around the U.S. to make room at the local shelter for dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian. These pets have been re-located for adoption to free up local shelter space for lost, disoriented or missing pets...
WMNF
Florida nurse reflects on impact of Hurricane Ian, hospital recovery
Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida nearly two weeks ago, forced over a dozen hospitals in central and southwest Florida to evacuate patients. Some managed to do so before the deadly storm hit, and some after, due to structural damage, loss of power, or flooding. Registered nurse Cynthia Butler...
fox35orlando.com
Most of Hurricane Ian's 100-plus victims in Florida died by drowning, data shows
The deaths of more than 100 people in Florida have been attributed to Hurricane Ian, and most of those fatalities were the result of drowning. Ian slammed into the Fort Myers area of Southwest Florida on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 hurricane with 150-mph winds. Those terrible winds pushed ashore feet of water from the Gulf of Mexico that tore across barrier islands and gutted buildings along the coast.
WINKNEWS.com
‘Pirate of Fort Myers Beach’ drowned saving fiancée and dog from Ian
A man known as the “Pirate of Fort Myers Beach” is going to be remembered as a hero after losing his life while saving his fiancée and their dog by pulling them out of a flooded house during Ian. While it’s unusual for pirates to be role...
cltampa.com
'The stench will stay with you for the rest of your life': Fort Myers keeps rebuilding after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian may have come and passed, but the effects it has left can still be felt in the community of Fort Myers. This week in the River District of downtown Fort Myers, many restaurants and shops are still boarded up, while others are under complete and total repair, with many having not a single update on when they will reopen, if they even can.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral residents overjoyed to have power restored
Fifteen days without power is a lot to take. especially when you throw in the 90-degree temperatures that we often have this time of year. People were overjoyed when the power finally kicked back on in one Cape Coral neighborhood Thursday morning. Among them is Joshnon Tran, who recently moved...
The Daily South
Florida Couple Opens Home To Nuns Displaced By Hurricane Ian
A group of cloistered Florida nuns found themselves with nowhere to go as Hurricane Ian made landfall as a deadly Category 4 hurricane last month. Sister Mary Frances and three other nuns recalled watching in horror as water flooded the first floor of their monastery in Fort Myers Beach, confining them to the second floor.
bshsnews.com
Hurricane Ian Destroys Florida
Sept. 26: Charlotte and Pinellas County Issue Evacuation Orders. Charlotte County was the first to issue an evacuation order for their residents in two separate zones. This included the residents of Don Pedro Island, Knight Island, Little Gasparilla Island, Gasparilla Island, and Manasota Key. Pinellas, Pasco, Hillsborough, Sarasota counties were soon to follow as the hurricane developed. Generally, for the entire Tampa Bay area, evacuation orders were issued for any residents living in mobile homes or trailers.
Florida Man, Colorado Woman Kicked In Doors & Ransacked Condos, Looting Hurricane Victims
A Colorado woman and a Florida man looted condos on Sunday and found out that the sheriff and deputies mean business. Alxis Tatiana Dibrigida, 28, of Centennial, Colorado., and Stephen Granieri, 47, of St. Petersburg, are in the Collier County jail charged with multiple felonies
WINKNEWS.com
Englewood mobile home park destroyed after Ian
Mobile Gardens in Englewood was hit hard by Hurricane Ian. Most of the 240 mobile homes there are totaled or have significant damage. It’s enough for some to think they could never rebuild and maybe it’s time to move on. But the community is now rallying around one...
wlrn.org
Florida bee colonies that were destroyed by Hurricane Ian are smashed, drowned and starving
Keith Councell raises bees for a living. His hives span a 50-mile stretch from the coastal areas near Fort Myers to rural areas in central Florida. He says Hurricane Ian took aim at all of them. "It literally followed the line of my farms. So from Pine Island, all the...
