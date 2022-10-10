ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, FL

floridaweekly.com

Notes on a hurricane — while living through its fury

John Cristina — affectionately known as Dedo to his friends, especially those in the arts community — has been a resident of Charlotte County for many years. He lives with his wife, Ginger, in Port Charlotte on a lot in which there are two houses — one, he bought, while the one behind it, he built (he had a long career in construction). The two are connected by a shared foyer.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
observernews.net

South Shore Hospital aids Port Charlotte patients, HCA caregivers

The HCA Healthcare’s West Florida Division sprang into emergency response mode recently when Hurricane Ian was projected to hit Tampa Bay. Its preparations included “coordinating everything going on” in its 15 hospitals and freestanding facilities,” said Deb McKell, the division’s media relations director. This included...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Englewood, FL
WINKNEWS.com

NICU, pediatric ICU returns to Golisano after Ian

Dozens of children are at Golisano Children’s Hospital after they were evacuated when the storm knocked out water pressure in the hospital. The babies were sent to medical facilities across the state while Lee Health got back on its feet. Within 36 hours, Golisano Children’s Hospital evacuated its entire...
FORT MYERS, FL
usf.edu

Faith-based group deploys hurricane relief teams to Sarasota County

A faith-based group with members from four Midwest states are trying to help parts of southwestern Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian. The Southern Baptist Disaster Relief team has transformed the parking lot of the First Baptist Church of Venice into a command center with tents and several large semi-trucks. One is a mobile kitchen and the other houses six shower facilities.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Arcadia woman giving back to her community despite losing her home

Arcadia suffered from severe flooding and damage after Hurricane Ian. Now, a group is delivering supplies to the people who need them. Giselle Rattis always put others before herself, and helping those after Hurricane Ian is no different. “We all been through a lot lately, you know, so a lot...
ARCADIA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Update: Search for missing horse ends

Hurricane Ian displaced a lot of animals, some were found safe, and others unfortunately not. A search for a missing horse named Rogue from south Fort Myers has ended after he was found dead. A community has come together for Rogue’s owner, Mallory Wheeler to help her through this troubling...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sisters in Siesta Bay looking for temporary housing after Ian

Many have become displaced after the damage and toll Hurricane Ian took on the people of Southwest Florida. “It was a 10-foot wave that went through the park. I mean, 900 homes are gone,” Sandra Duke, from Siesta Bay said. Duke and her sister Cheryl Garniss lived in Siesta...
FORT MYERS, FL
WMNF

Florida nurse reflects on impact of Hurricane Ian, hospital recovery

Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida nearly two weeks ago, forced over a dozen hospitals in central and southwest Florida to evacuate patients. Some managed to do so before the deadly storm hit, and some after, due to structural damage, loss of power, or flooding. Registered nurse Cynthia Butler...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Most of Hurricane Ian's 100-plus victims in Florida died by drowning, data shows

The deaths of more than 100 people in Florida have been attributed to Hurricane Ian, and most of those fatalities were the result of drowning. Ian slammed into the Fort Myers area of Southwest Florida on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 hurricane with 150-mph winds. Those terrible winds pushed ashore feet of water from the Gulf of Mexico that tore across barrier islands and gutted buildings along the coast.
FORT MYERS, FL
cltampa.com

'The stench will stay with you for the rest of your life': Fort Myers keeps rebuilding after Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian may have come and passed, but the effects it has left can still be felt in the community of Fort Myers. This week in the River District of downtown Fort Myers, many restaurants and shops are still boarded up, while others are under complete and total repair, with many having not a single update on when they will reopen, if they even can.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral residents overjoyed to have power restored

Fifteen days without power is a lot to take. especially when you throw in the 90-degree temperatures that we often have this time of year. People were overjoyed when the power finally kicked back on in one Cape Coral neighborhood Thursday morning. Among them is Joshnon Tran, who recently moved...
CAPE CORAL, FL
The Daily South

Florida Couple Opens Home To Nuns Displaced By Hurricane Ian

A group of cloistered Florida nuns found themselves with nowhere to go as Hurricane Ian made landfall as a deadly Category 4 hurricane last month. Sister Mary Frances and three other nuns recalled watching in horror as water flooded the first floor of their monastery in Fort Myers Beach, confining them to the second floor.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
bshsnews.com

Hurricane Ian Destroys Florida

Sept. 26: Charlotte and Pinellas County Issue Evacuation Orders. Charlotte County was the first to issue an evacuation order for their residents in two separate zones. This included the residents of Don Pedro Island, Knight Island, Little Gasparilla Island, Gasparilla Island, and Manasota Key. Pinellas, Pasco, Hillsborough, Sarasota counties were soon to follow as the hurricane developed. Generally, for the entire Tampa Bay area, evacuation orders were issued for any residents living in mobile homes or trailers.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Englewood mobile home park destroyed after Ian

Mobile Gardens in Englewood was hit hard by Hurricane Ian. Most of the 240 mobile homes there are totaled or have significant damage. It’s enough for some to think they could never rebuild and maybe it’s time to move on. But the community is now rallying around one...
ENGLEWOOD, FL

