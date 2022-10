LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles City Council is in gridlock as its leader tries to force two members to resign. Acting council President Mitch O’Farrell has canceled Friday’s scheduled meeting, saying members couldn’t conduct business until Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon resign. The two were involved in bare-knuckles banter in which former Council President Nury Martinez made racist and crude remarks that were recorded. The two did not object to her comments during a conversation over how to maintain Latino power. Martinez resigned Wednesday. A state investigation could lead to criminal charges and undo efforts to draw districts in their favor.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO