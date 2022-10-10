INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Katrina Baranko of Albany was appointed recently to serve a one-year term as president-elect of Kiwanis International. She was elected as a trustee of Kiwanis in 2018 and as vice president in 2021. Baranko will serve as president of Kiwanis in 2023-24. Baranko has been a member of Kiwanis International for 29 years and served the Kiwanis Club of Albany as distinguished president and secretary. She also served as membership chair and as a member of the board of directors. Baranko was a distinguished governor and lieutenant governor of her Kiwanis district, and she has served the organization in numerous leadership and committee roles. She is also a Certified Club Leadership Trainer, has presented at three Kiwanis International conventions and chaired the Georgia District Convention.

ALBANY, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO