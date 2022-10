PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang started their 17th season together with a bang as the Pittsburgh Penguins raced by the Arizona Coyotes 6-2. The longtime franchise cornerstones combined for two goals and four assists. The trio joined former New York Yankee stars Derek Jeter, Mariano...

