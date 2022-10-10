Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thehornettribuneonline.com
Now that Turkey Day Classic and Homecoming are no longer synonymous …
For those who are not aware, before the university decided to move all homecoming events and activities to the first week of October, Alabama State University’s homecoming was celebrated during the Turkey Day Classic. For years, the opponent remained the same – Tuskegee University. In times past, alumni and...
alabamanews.net
Remembering Radio Host Mel Marshall
He was known as the voice of Alabama State University. Mel Marshall was a founding member of WVAS 90.7 FM in 1983. Station Manager Candy Capel gave us a tour of his studio. “Why it was still early, early in the morning, Mel would walk in here and assume his position behind the desk. These were his headphones. He would put his headphones on and he would start his day,” said Capel.
alabamanews.net
Dallas Co. Mourns Loss of Central Alabama Fair Manager
The Selma-Dallas County community is mourning the sudden loss of one the area’s most prominent civic leaders. John T. Haskell managed the Central Alabama Fair for more than a decade — and used it to help countless people in need. Haskell was the driving force behind the Central...
WSFA
Montgomery mayor recognizes neighborhood leadership at annual banquet
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Neighborhood associations and leaders in Montgomery were recognized for their hard work at improving the quality of life in their communities during the mayor’s annual neighborhood banquet Wednesday night. “They do so much with their own time and on their own dime to help us...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvasfm.org
ASU Dress and Etiquette Forum
A Dress and Etiquette Forum will take place this week at Alabama State University. ASU’s Counseling Center will present the forum on Wednesday, Oct.12 , 2022 from 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. at the Student Union Theater. The event will be hosted by Muhammad Alli. Melanie began her career as a...
alabamanews.net
Annual Neighborhood Banquet held to thank Montgomery community leaders
Mayor Steven Reed and the city of Montgomery neighborhood services held the annual neighborhood banquet tonight to thank Montgomery community leaders who are making a difference. Reviving neighborhood pride is a key resource to making areas in Montgomery safer. Mayor Steven Reed took time to thank neighborhood leaders who invest...
thebamabuzz.com
“Tons” of Alabama Shakespeare Festival costumes on sale at Goodwill in Montgomery for limited time
Seeking the DIY costume of your dreams? The Alabama Shakespeare Festival (ASF) has donated tons—and we mean TONS—of costumes from former plays to Goodwill Industries of Central Alabama in Montgomery. Available now to Sunday, October 16, read on for which locations to shop and a peek at what you’ll find.
wvasfm.org
2022 Magic City Classic
Media outlets report the McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola has announced Outkast member “Big Boi” will be the postgame concert performer. “Big Boi” will perform at Legion Field immediately following the 81st McDonald’s Magic City Classic on October 29th. Tickets start at $25...
RELATED PEOPLE
alabamanews.net
Autauga County Fair Returns this Fall Season
The County Fair has been around for 55 years and still bring in large crowds of people annually. This allows residents to experience a small county fair and all that it has to offer with its family friendly rides, games, and affordable tickets at just $3 per person. The Autauga...
alabamanews.net
Southside High Celebrates National School Lunch Week
This week is National School Lunch Week — and Southside High School in Dallas County — is celebrating the week in a big way. Sabrina Walker is the Child Nutrition Manager at Southside High School. And she’s pulling out all the stops — to celebrate National School Lunch Week.
WSFA
Montgomery DA, others working to prevent bullying in schools
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - October is National Bullying Prevention Month and Wednesday is National Stop Bullying Day. The idea is to create a world without bullying. According to the National Bullying Prevention Center, more than one out of every five students reports being bullied, and 33% of students who reported being bullied at school indicated that they were bullied at least once or twice a month during the school year. It also says more than half of bullying situations stop when a peer intervenes on behalf of the student being bullied. School-based bullying prevention programs are said to decrease bullying by up to 25%.
thehornettribuneonline.com
University first HBCU in state to receive NCTA certification
Alabama State University has gained another important designation. The Testing and Psychological Services Center (TPSC) has earned “Test Center Certification” by its accrediting organization, the National College Testing Association (NCTA). The certification is in recognition of the centers outstanding testing practices. Alabama State University is the only Historically...
IN THIS ARTICLE
alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: Gwenita Ponder of Montgomery
Gwenita Ponder receives the Pay It Forward award for all she does for others. “She’s actually God’s gift to people and when I say that she is God’s gift to people, she don’t meet no stranger at all so that’s her heart,” said her nominator Evetta Gaston Noble.
Rev. Al Sharpton’s brother leads organization to Montgomery to protest conditions in Alabama prisons
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and his organization The Ordinary People Society are heading back to Montgomery to protest against the conditions of Alabama prisons. “We’re in a crisis, a human crisis right now, this is a state of emergency,” Glasgow said. Glasgow said prisoners are being neglected of food, medical treatment, and […]
thehornettribuneonline.com
Changes in ASU’s entrance causes students frustration
Alabama State University officials decided to change the route in which students, faculty, staff and visitors enter and exit campus for the past two weeks, leading to many students expressing frustration. The main entrance off Tullibody Drive (formerly known as Jackson Street) has shut down for alterations to the guard...
altoday.com
Terri Sewell awards $500,000 to Selma to fight crime
On Thursday, Congresswoman Terri Sewell joined Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. and Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford to announce that Selma has been awarded $550,000 in federal funds to improve public safety. “Fighting to end gun violence, combat crime, and make our communities safer will always be a TOP priority...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSFA
Tuskegee, Central State to faceoff Saturday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers and the Central State Marauders will faceoff Saturday evening. The game was moved to the capital city amid construction delays at Tuskegee’s Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium. Tuskegee is 4-2, while Central State is 2-4 for the season. DATE: Saturday, Oct. 15,...
WSFA
MPD hosting discussion panel on policing Monday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department will hold what they call “A Crucial Panel Discussion: Policing in the capital city” Monday evening. The event will start at 6 p.m. at Freewill Missionary Baptist Church. It is open to the public. All attendees must wear a mask.
Clanton Advertiser
Milo’s Hamburgers opens its doors to Clanton
After months of anticipation, Milo’s Hamburgers opened its doors on Oct. 11 with a private ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate. The 76-year old Alabama food chain made Clanton their 24th location in Central and North Alabama. The first burgers and chicken made its way through the fryers and grills during the ribbon cutting ceremony, and the first official day for all customers is Oct. 13.
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Newly Named 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB
Kyle Adams of Montgomery, Alabama, and Ummu Bah of Collierville, Tennessee, are the new Mr. and Ms. UAB for the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB Scholarship Competition winners were announced Saturday, Oct. 8, during half-time of the UAB Football Homecoming game at Protective Stadium. First alternates for the competition are Karim Mikhail of Hoover, Alabama, and Kiersten David of Chelsea, Alabama.
Comments / 0