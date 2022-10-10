MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - October is National Bullying Prevention Month and Wednesday is National Stop Bullying Day. The idea is to create a world without bullying. According to the National Bullying Prevention Center, more than one out of every five students reports being bullied, and 33% of students who reported being bullied at school indicated that they were bullied at least once or twice a month during the school year. It also says more than half of bullying situations stop when a peer intervenes on behalf of the student being bullied. School-based bullying prevention programs are said to decrease bullying by up to 25%.

