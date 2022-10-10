Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC State Fair announces winners of giant pumpkin, watermelon competition
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina State Fair kicks off Thursday afternoon and runs through October 23rd. If you plan to attend, you have the opportunity to see some of the largest pumpkins and watermelons in the state. The winners of a giant pumpkin and watermelon competition were...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
$1.4 billion in funding announced for NC highways, bridges
WASHINGTON, DC (WWAY) — Over $1 billion in funding has been awarded to North Carolina for highway and bridge projects. The funding comes from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. “This grant is a huge win for North Carolina, providing major funding for necessary improvements to our highways...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Alex Jones ordered to pay hundreds of millions in Sandy Hook defamation trial
(ABC NEWS) — A Connecticut jury awarded hundreds of millions of dollars in damages to 15 plaintiffs defamed by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones when the InfoWars host called the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax staged by actors following a script written by the government to build support for gun control.
Comments / 0