Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary - Phyllis M. Frey, 85, Fort Madison
Phyllis Mary Frey, 85, of Fort Madison, IA and formerly of Niota, IL, passed away at 8:40 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at The Madison. She was born on May 29, 1937 in St. Paul, IA to Al & Lucille Schulte Stuekerjuergen. She married James H. Frey on January 3, 1959 in St. Paul, IA. He preceded her in death on January 17, 2003. She was a homemaker and caregiver and was also involved in pretty much everything in Niota. She was a member of Ss. Mary & Joseph Church in Fort Madison and also Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Nauvoo, IL. She enjoyed doing puzzles, canning, baking and teaching her grandchildren how to bake.
khqa.com
Keokuk man facing felony drug charge
KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — A Keokuk man was arrested on a felony drug charge. Kalief Farrell, 37, was arrested on Monday in the 10 block of North 7th Street in Keokuk. Farrell is charged with delivery of controlled substances— Marijuana, which is a Class D Felony. Farrell's arrest...
KBUR
Keokuk man arrested or possession of marijuana
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 37-year-old Kalief Farrell of Keokuk was arrested Monday, October 10th, in the 10 block of North 7th Street in Keokuk. Farrell is charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Marijuana.
Pen City Current
Vigen Memorial Home obituary - Donna Jean Jones, 66, Keokuk
Donna Jean Jones, 66 of Keokuk, IA died Monday, October 10, 2022 at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Ft. Madison, IA. She was born February 20, 1956 in Keokuk, IA the son of Donald Ray and Betty Jean Mead Jones. Donna graduated from Central Lee High School with the class of 1974.
northwestmoinfo.com
Hale man Arrested For Meth, Gun, and Warrants
A Hale, Missouri man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in eastern Missouri’s Shelby County on nearly 10 warrants as well as drug and firearms charges. Troop B of the Highway Patrol says 29-year-old Hale resident Tyler G. Harper was arrested at 1:34 P.M. Tuesday for felony possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm. Hew was also found to be wanted on a felony warrant out of Linn County, a felony warrant out of Morgan County, and five warrants, three felony and two misdemeanor, out of Livingston County.
muddyrivernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department Blotter for Oct. 4-9, 2022
On 10/05/2022 at 6:47 AM Bradley D. Bowen of Quincy struck loose gravel on CR 325E. @ CH 6 causing him to leave the roadway and striking the North Side ditch. Bowen received citations for Improper Parking on a Roadway and Driving Too Fast for conditions. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle was over $1500. He was given a court date on 11/14/2022.
kciiradio.com
Multiple Buildings Claimed In Grandview Fire
At approximately 4:28 p.m. on Friday, October 7, Louisa County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a fire behind 114 S Main St. in Grandview. While there were no casualties reported, the post office, local bar, apartment complex and city shed were destroyed in the fire. The fire watch was terminated on Saturday, October 8 at 1:22 p.m. The cause of the fire is still unknown, and is being investigated by the Iowa Fire Marshal.
recordpatriot.com
Police beat for Wednesday, Oct. 12
• Abby J. Christison, 29, of 827 Cox St. was arrested at 6:26 p.m. Monday on a disorderly conduct charge after police said she caused a disturbance earlier in the day in the 800 block of North Diamond Street. • Malaki C. Vaughn, 20, of 201 Colyer Lane, New Berlin,...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn upset after motion denied, storms out of courtroom; trial set to begin Nov. 14
QUINCY — After debating with Judge Roger Thomson about the start date of his jury trial in November, a frustrated Bradley Yohn abruptly stormed out of an Adams County courtroom Wednesday morning with help from several bailiffs and court security personnel. Yohn, a Springfield man charged with four Class...
Hannibal Woman Charged with 2nd Degree Murder in Assault Death
There is yet another murder charge that's been filed in connection with the October 9, 2022 assault that resulted in death in the 100 block of North Main in Hannibal. A Hannibal woman has been charged with murder in the 2nd degree. The Hannibal Police Department in a press release...
New Galesburg VA clinic will double in size, offer more services. Here’s where it is going
The Galesburg VA clinic has found a new home at the former Sandburg Mall. The Lane A. Evans VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic, currently located at 310 Home Blvd., will move to the former Bergner’s store in Sandburg Mall by the late fall of 2023. The move will allow...
kchi.com
Two Arrests By The Highway Patrol
Two arrests for the area counties are in the Highway Patrol report for Tuesday. In Caldwell County at about 11:55 am, Troopers arrested 58-year-old John C Rueschhoff of Exxcello for alleged DWI and speeding. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. In Shelby County at about 1:35 pm,...
Illinois woman arrested in connection with human remains found
MAQUON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Maquon woman has been arrested for concealment of death after human remains were discovered in a storage unit over the weekend. Marcy L. Oglesby, 50, was arrested Tuesday by detectives from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for concealment of death, which is a class 4 felony. The […]
Galesburg woman facing drug charges after crashing into shopping cart corral.
Galesburg Police shortly after 1:00 in the morning on Wednesday, October 5th, responded to Walmart for a single-vehicle crash where a sedan struck a shopping cart corral. Dispatch advised the driver was slumped over behind the wheel. The vehicle was still running and in gear when police arrived. Officers knocked on the window, woke up the female driver, and ordered her to put the vehicle in park – which she did. The 28-year-old female was disoriented and denied medical treatment. She admitted to using methamphetamine and had a valid Knox County warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Police located five baggies of methamphetamine in the woman’s jacket and two glass pipes with meth residue were also located. Police also located over $600 mainly in one dollar bills divided among several plastic baggies. The woman says she does not sell meth and the money was tips from bartending. The woman was charged with the warrant, and Possession of Meth less than 5 grams.
khqa.com
2 more arrested after man killed in assault in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Two more people are facing charges in connection to an assault on Sunday that turned deadly Hannibal. Jordan A Payne, 27, of Hannibal, is charged with first degree assault, and Thomas D.C. Payne,29, of Hannibal, is also charged with first degree assault. Both suspects are...
aledotimesrecord.com
Injured Galesburg woman says man hit her with mallet, cut her with knife
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on a felony domestic battery charge after allegedly battering and cutting a woman Sunday morning. Galesburg police responded to Advance Auto Parts, 598 N. Henderson St., at 9:46 a.m. for a report of a bleeding woman coming into the store. Upon arrival,...
Low river levels shut down Iowa hydroelectric dam
With the ongoing drought, river levels across the state of Iowa have receded again with many now showing more rocks and sand bars than they do water.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 11, 2022
Alexandra J Shores (24) 609 S 14th for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident at State & Glendale PTC 147. Michael C Cook (40) 1218 Madisom for Shoplifting at 1400 Harrison NTA 143. Paige S Brady (36) Homeless for Retail Theft at 837 Jefferson Lodged 147. Gary A Foreman...
Galesburg’s oldest lumber store to close. Here’s what’s next for Peoples
It will soon be the end of an era for Galesburg’s original retail home center and longest operating lumber yard. Peoples Do It Center will close its retail hardware and lumber store at 468 E. Berrien St., after the end of business Oct. 31. Peoples will continue and expand its rental division and also move its Stihl Outdoor Power Equipment Sales & Service across the street to 465 E. Berrien St.
Pen City Current
Hounds drop two of three in SEC finals
FORT MADISON - Fort Madison Head Coach Kelly Knustrom was happy with the play she saw in the finals of the Southeast Conference tournament Tuesday at Fort Madison High School. The Bloodhounds dropped two of three matches, but were in most of the games throughout the night and got some steady net play from Lauryn Helmick and Taylor Johnson.
