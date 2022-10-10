ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

wizmnews.com

Marine office building sale up for La Crosse council vote on Thursday

Members of the La Crosse city council have said yes to buying a north-side building, but no to rezoning it for housing. Those votes came in separate committee meetings last week, and the full council meets Thursday night to make decisions on the future of the Marine Credit Union on Monitor Street.
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Resolution addressing unhoused families in La Crosse County passes

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The plan to shelter unhoused people in La Crosse County is coming together. The La Crosse County Board Executive Committee met Wednesday morning to pass a resolution that addresses how to find shelter for the unhoused families in our area. Committee members agreed to use funding from a resolution first set in 2018 called ‘Homeless Prevention...
wizmnews.com

Chair of UW-La Crosse Republican chair resigns over racist, anti-Semitic messages appear on campus, social media; Chancellor silent on matter

The chair of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse College Republicans has resigned, after racist, hate and anti-Semitic messages on campus sidewalks were outed on social media. The UW-L College Republicans initially posted pictures of the chalk messages to its social media accounts, saying “Did some decorating on campus tonight… you...
wizmnews.com

CMN Radiothon back on the air in La Crosse on Thursday and Friday

Gundersen in La Crosse will be back on the radio for a couple of days, raising money for the Children’s Miracle Network. The CMN Radiothon lasts for 12 hours a day on both Thursday and Friday, beginning at 6 a.m. both days. Funds for children’s medical needs at Gundersen will be collected during the broadcasts on 95.7 The Rock, Z93, and KQ98.
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

DNR issues fish consumption advisory for lake in Juneau County

MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin DNR issued new consumption advisories for fish taken out of Castle Rock Lake in Juneau and Adams Counties. The DNR says elevated levels of PFOS — a type of PFAS chemical — were discovered in several species of fish. Both the Wisconsin DNR and the Wisconsin DHS issued guidelines stating that for any bluegill, yellow perch, or black crappie taken from Castle Rock Lake, residents are advised not to consume those species more than one meal per week. For any common carp, the advisory says to limit consumption to one meal per month.
WEAU-TV 13

Evers seeks applicants for Vernon County Register of Deeds

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers is announcing that he is seeking applicants for appointment as Register of Deeds in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Office of the Governor, the appointment will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Marilyn Hauge on Dec. 31, 2022. The new Register of Deeds will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends Jan. 5, 2025. Application materials must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2022. For more information about the position, you can contact Vernon County.
winonapost.com

Mankato Ave. construction: Traffic changes and new roundabouts coming

Construction continues to progress on the 3/4-mile stretch of Hwy 43/Mankato Ave. between Sugar Loaf View and Belleview St. It’s been a while since we’ve checked in, so we wanted to give you an update. The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s contractor Hoffman Construction is reconstructing this important road...
