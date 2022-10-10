Read full article on original website
La Crosse council says no to credit union purchase, after consenting to zoning change for housing
After spending a few weeks discussing a possible purchase of the office building on Monitor Street for housing purposes, the La Crosse city council has voted not to buy it. The vote on Thursday night was a close 7-to-6. Council members basically reversed the actions they took in committee last...
Marine office building sale up for La Crosse council vote on Thursday
Members of the La Crosse city council have said yes to buying a north-side building, but no to rezoning it for housing. Those votes came in separate committee meetings last week, and the full council meets Thursday night to make decisions on the future of the Marine Credit Union on Monitor Street.
Group files federal lawsuit against City of La Crosse over conversion therapy ban for minors
The lawsuit -- filed Thursday morning by the conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) on behalf of Joy Buchman, owner of Kinsman Redeemer Counseling Center, LLC -- argues that the ban passed by La Crosse's Common Council last month violates the First Amendment and seeks to bar its enforcement.
La Crosse area state Assembly Rep. Billings confirms delinquent taxes have been paid
Previously unpaid income taxes from Wisconsin Assembly Rep. Jill Billings have now been settled with the state. Billings’ campaign provided a letter from the state’s Department of Revenue confirming $10,862.94 check was received for delinquent taxes. A tax warrant was filed in late June in La Crosse County...
Spare money for homeless program in La Crosse County could be used for winter housing
Families facing homelessness in La Crosse County this winter may be able to get financial help from a special county fund. A county’s Executive Committee voted Wednesday to use what’s left of a $500,000 fund set up in 2018 to help pay for hotel rooms for families. Kim...
City launches 2-year program to help insure La Crosse landlords who rent to homeless
The city of La Crosse is reaching out to landlords with sort of an insurance plan if they rent to anyone who is homeless and working with a case manager. It’s being called the Landlord Mitigation Program (LMP). A few weeks ago, La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds identified buildings...
City of La Crosse begins ‘Landlord Mitigation Program’ to help get homeless into housing
If a landlord agrees to house someone who is homeless, the city will make up to $5,000 available to that landlord if the renter damages the unit or stops paying rent.
Resolution addressing unhoused families in La Crosse County passes
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The plan to shelter unhoused people in La Crosse County is coming together. The La Crosse County Board Executive Committee met Wednesday morning to pass a resolution that addresses how to find shelter for the unhoused families in our area. Committee members agreed to use funding from a resolution first set in 2018 called ‘Homeless Prevention...
Racist language in text thread shared to social media, leads to resignation of co-owner of La Crosse’s Popcorn Tavern
After a thread of racist and anti-Semitic texts between the manager of the Popcorn Tavern in La Crosse and staff, the bar’s social media page posted that Dan Parisey has resigned. The texts were posted from a former manager of the tavern from April of this year. In the...
Department of Revenue filed tax warrant against State Rep. Jill Billings
According to online court records, the assembly representative owes the state more than $10,000 in unpaid income taxes, interest, and penalties.
Marsh trail in La Crosse closing for a week due to bridge repairs
The Grand Crossing Trail in the marsh will close for a week starting Monday for repairs to the bridge located in the center of the trail.
Chair of UW-La Crosse Republican chair resigns over racist, anti-Semitic messages appear on campus, social media; Chancellor silent on matter
The chair of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse College Republicans has resigned, after racist, hate and anti-Semitic messages on campus sidewalks were outed on social media. The UW-L College Republicans initially posted pictures of the chalk messages to its social media accounts, saying “Did some decorating on campus tonight… you...
CMN Radiothon back on the air in La Crosse on Thursday and Friday
Gundersen in La Crosse will be back on the radio for a couple of days, raising money for the Children’s Miracle Network. The CMN Radiothon lasts for 12 hours a day on both Thursday and Friday, beginning at 6 a.m. both days. Funds for children’s medical needs at Gundersen will be collected during the broadcasts on 95.7 The Rock, Z93, and KQ98.
La Crosse Co. Sheriff: deputy violated standards of conduct, but had no racist intent with hand sign
At a Judiciary and Law Committee meeting on Tuesday, Sheriff Wolf released the results of an outside investigation that found no information to suggest that Deputy Brandon Penzkover made the gesture with racist intentions.
DNR issues fish consumption advisory for lake in Juneau County
MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin DNR issued new consumption advisories for fish taken out of Castle Rock Lake in Juneau and Adams Counties. The DNR says elevated levels of PFOS — a type of PFAS chemical — were discovered in several species of fish. Both the Wisconsin DNR and the Wisconsin DHS issued guidelines stating that for any bluegill, yellow perch, or black crappie taken from Castle Rock Lake, residents are advised not to consume those species more than one meal per week. For any common carp, the advisory says to limit consumption to one meal per month.
Evers seeks applicants for Vernon County Register of Deeds
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers is announcing that he is seeking applicants for appointment as Register of Deeds in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Office of the Governor, the appointment will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Marilyn Hauge on Dec. 31, 2022. The new Register of Deeds will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends Jan. 5, 2025. Application materials must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2022. For more information about the position, you can contact Vernon County.
Mankato Ave. construction: Traffic changes and new roundabouts coming
Construction continues to progress on the 3/4-mile stretch of Hwy 43/Mankato Ave. between Sugar Loaf View and Belleview St. It’s been a while since we’ve checked in, so we wanted to give you an update. The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s contractor Hoffman Construction is reconstructing this important road...
UWL students build ‘forest bathing’ areas in Hixon Forest
Forest bathing originated in Japan in the 1980s and it's all about using your senses to destress.
More victims come forward to accuse Wisconsin massage therapist of assault
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — A seventh woman has come forward to report being sexually assaulted by a Sparta massage therapist. As News 8 Now in La Crosse first reported in July, the Monroe County District Attorney charged 30-year-old Ethan Karls with sexually assaulting four female clients. Since the first...
October Top Notch Teacher: La Crosse Central special education teacher drives home knowledge for students
The first person a child sees before their school day begins is a bus driver. Some children see their driver in the classroom as well. October's Top Notch Teacher features one teacher who drives home life lessons for a special group of kids.
