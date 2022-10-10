Trump lawyer Christina Bobb points finger at colleague for claim all documents at Mar-a-Lago had been returned

Read full article on original website
Related
Trump will now be forced to testify after bombshell Jan 6 hearing lifts lid on Capitol riot links
The House 6 January select committee on Thursday voted to issue a subpoena demanding testimony from the man whose actions have been at the centre of the nine-member panel’s investigation over the last year: former president Donald Trump.Committee members unanimously approved a motion to subpoena the twice-impeached ex-president at the end of the panel’s ninth investigative hearing, likely the final such public session before the November midterm election.The select committee’s chairman, Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, called Mr Trump “the one person at the centre of the story of what happened on January 6” and said the panel needs...
Schumer said during Jan. 6 insurrection that Trump statement telling rioters to leave was ‘BS’
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that then-President Trump’s statement telling the rioters to leave the Capitol was “BS.”. CNN aired footage that filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) daughter, took on the day of the insurrection on “Anderson...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Tulsi Gabbard leaves Democratic Party, calling it an 'elitist cabal'
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii announced Tuesday she is leaving the Democratic Party, saying it is under “complete control of an elitist cabal” and urging “fellow common sense independent-minded Democrats” to leave the party with her. “I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jonah Goldberg: Herschel Walker may be lying about an ex-girlfriend’s abortion. Does it matter?
Herschel Walker, the Republican former football star running for a Georgia Senate seat who supports a total ban on abortion, denies he pressured a former girlfriend to have an abortion, which he paid for. He’s almost certainly lying. The allegations are easy to believe, while his rambling, often contradictory...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Demand that Biden address border issues
It is time for American citizens to inform the president that he is not doing his job protecting them. Why are we allowing him to ignore the border problem? The only thing we hear is the president and his administration state that the border is secure. There is no transparency...
Venezuelans fret over new U.S. border plan, saying 'we can't go back'
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Venezuelan migrants stranded on the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday worried they might never reach the United States after a bilateral deal this week sought to put a lid on a recent sharp increase in crossings by the South Americans.
Comments / 0