ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump lawyer Christina Bobb points finger at colleague for claim all documents at Mar-a-Lago had been returned

By New York Daily News
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump will now be forced to testify after bombshell Jan 6 hearing lifts lid on Capitol riot links

The House 6 January select committee on Thursday voted to issue a subpoena demanding testimony from the man whose actions have been at the centre of the nine-member panel’s investigation over the last year: former president Donald Trump.Committee members unanimously approved a motion to subpoena the twice-impeached ex-president at the end of the panel’s ninth investigative hearing, likely the final such public session before the November midterm election.The select committee’s chairman, Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, called Mr Trump “the one person at the centre of the story of what happened on January 6” and said the panel needs...
POTUS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tulsi Gabbard leaves Democratic Party, calling it an 'elitist cabal'

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii announced Tuesday she is leaving the Democratic Party, saying it is under “complete control of an elitist cabal” and urging “fellow common sense independent-minded Democrats” to leave the party with her. “I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Demand that Biden address border issues

It is time for American citizens to inform the president that he is not doing his job protecting them. Why are we allowing him to ignore the border problem? The only thing we hear is the president and his administration state that the border is secure. There is no transparency...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy