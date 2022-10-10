Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
UMR sees 11% enrollment growth, working to meet 1,000 student goal
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The University of Minnesota Rochester is seeing enrolment growth among its first year students. UMR says its incoming class of undergraduates is showing a positive trajectory with an 11% increase. In the 2022-23 school year the university is serving just under 1,000 students. Chancellor Lori Carell says...
Long-Time Rochester Business Has New Owners
A Rochester, Minnesota business that has been around since 1969 now has new owners. It's a business in the Apache Mall, and they've been at this location in the Apache Mall since the mall opened. Can you guess the business?. Their original name when they opened in 1969 was City...
KIMT
Salvation Army to host winter outerwear distribution event on Wednesday
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Salvation Army will be hosting a winter clothing distribution event on Wednesday starting at 8 a.m. Rebecca Snapp, who is with the Salvation Army, said the nonprofit still needs winter outerwear for kids. There are currently 107 winter coats for kids but Snapp said she hopes to double...
Announcing the Business Moving Into Former Rochester Lighting Store
We now know what's going into the former Northern Lights and Furnishings building off North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota...and it might make your heart beat faster. A business that has been serving the Rochester, Minnesota area for over 44 years has announced that they are closing. Northern Lights and Furnishings,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIMT
Feast! Local Foods Marketplace returns to Rochester in less than a month
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Feast! Local Foods Marketplace returns to Rochester in less than a month on Friday, Nov. 5. It’s happening from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Center. More than 70 food and drink producers from Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin are already signed up to be there, and more are being added as we get closer to the big day.
KIMT
Rochester Chamber of Commerce holds higher education seminar
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Chamber of Commerce hosted a Higher Education Outlook conference to speak on the current state of colleges in the area Tuesday. Held at Rochester Technical and Community College, students, educators, and community members attended the seminar to discuss current issues in higher education. The topics...
KIMT
Austin students explore STEM careers at Hormel Institute
AUSTIN, Minn. - Students from Austin Public School's REACH program toured The Hormel Institute to learn about STEM career opportunities Wednesday. The REACH alternative learning program exists to foster a student culture focused on relationships, education, accountability, character, and hard work. The interactive tour featured a three-dimensional video of cell...
KIMT
The need for more child care access continues to be a concern across the Rochester area
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The need for more child care access and options continues to be a concern all across the area. For many different reasons, the child care industry is facing a crisis that goes beyond the pandemic. Providers are facing issues that include increased demand for child care access...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMT
Austin Public Library hosts Costume Drive
AUSTIN, Minn.-The Austin Public Library is holding their second annual costume drive. You can donate or pick up free brand-new or gently used costumes for all ages and sizes. Even parts of costumes and non-Halloween costumes are accepted and available. The library is putting together the drive to help families who can't afford costumes. Adult Services Librarian Courtney Schmitt said that another goal of the costume drive is to bring the community together.
KIMT
Several bus shelters damaged in Rochester over the last 10 days
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help after at least four bus shelters have been damaged in the last 10 days. In one case, a person reported seeing a male with a pole bust the glass at the shelter on 16th Ave. near Cascade Creek.
Trial Scheduled For Lawsuit Against Rochester School District
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A trial date has been set for a personal injury lawsuit against the Rochester School District and two of its employees. The case of Hivela versus the Rochester Public Schools is currently scheduled for trial on July 31 of next year. The lawsuit on behalf of Jeffrey Hirvela and his juvenile son was filed against the school district in September.
KIMT
Mayo Clinic donates $250,000 to Hurricane Ian recovery
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic is donating $250,000 to the American Red Cross to support Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Florida. The healthcare provider issued the following statement:. “Mayo Clinic is saddened by the devastation and loss suffered by many people across areas of coastal and central Florida due...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KIMT
Mayo Clinic in Rochester celebrates its 10,000th bone marrow transplant
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic is celebrating its 10,000 bone marrow transplant in Rochester. The milestone was officially reached on Monday and as part of the celebration, the first bone marrow transplant recipient and donor and the doctor who performed the procedure attended an open house with the Mayo Clinic Bone Marrow Transplant staff.
Where Is Rochester’s Most Famous TV Reporter Now?
Where's Rochester's Bank Robber Catching Reporter Now?. The story made worldwide headlines. KIMT's reporter, Adam Sallet, became a bank robber-catching reporter when he was reporting on one bank robbery when ANOTHER bank robbery happened right behind him in Rochester, Minnesota. Where Is Former KIMT Reporter Adam Sallet Now?. Sallet's broadcasting...
KIMT
Hormel Institute hosts interactive tour for STEM students
Austin Public School's "REACH" program led the field trip. Austin students explore STEM careers at Hormel Institute. Students from Austin Public Schools visited The Hormel Institute today to learn about STEM careers.
KIMT
Winner named in Austin 4th grade fire poster contest
AUSTIN, Minn. – The winner has been named in the annual 4th Grade Junior Fire Poster Contest. The Austin Fire Department says first place in 2022 went to Carter McRae, with Jaxon Charnecki and Siri Schmit getting honorable mentions. About 340 4th grade students from Banfield, Neveln, Southgate, Sumner, and Pacelli schools took part in the contest.
To The Amazing Stranger Who Stopped Me at Rochester’s Texas Roadhouse
To the stranger that came up to me while I was eating at Texas Roadhouse in Rochester, Minnesota... It was a normal Friday night for our Rochester, Minnesota family. We went through the typical "Where do you want to eat?" conversation and finally ended up at one of our go-to places: Texas Roadhouse. What happened while we were eating was not on the menu though.
When You See Rochester Lake Condo, You’ll Be Amazed How Big It Is
What we have here is a condo that has more 'home' in it than some houses. Right across from Rochester, Minnesota's Silver Lake, you can own this for $239,900. 3 Things You'll Like About 121 14th St NE, Apartment 302, Rochester MN. Listed By Christopher Hus, RE/MAX Results, this condo...
rjbroadcasting.com
Land sale auction in Rochester and Wadena
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will offer 17 parcels at multiple public auctions this fall. In October, there will be opportunities in both Rochester and Wadena to bid at in-person auctions. More information about the auction process and parcels can be found below and on the DNR’s Land Sale...
KIMT
Rochester Public Schools enrollment rates remain stable this fall
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools announced that enrollment this year has fallen slightly compared to last year by 71 students. While this may seem like a large figure, enrollment is actually higher than what was projected for this school year, with an anticipated drop of over 150 students. John...
Comments / 0