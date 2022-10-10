ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

UMR sees 11% enrollment growth, working to meet 1,000 student goal

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The University of Minnesota Rochester is seeing enrolment growth among its first year students. UMR says its incoming class of undergraduates is showing a positive trajectory with an 11% increase. In the 2022-23 school year the university is serving just under 1,000 students. Chancellor Lori Carell says...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Long-Time Rochester Business Has New Owners

A Rochester, Minnesota business that has been around since 1969 now has new owners. It's a business in the Apache Mall, and they've been at this location in the Apache Mall since the mall opened. Can you guess the business?. Their original name when they opened in 1969 was City...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Salvation Army to host winter outerwear distribution event on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Salvation Army will be hosting a winter clothing distribution event on Wednesday starting at 8 a.m. Rebecca Snapp, who is with the Salvation Army, said the nonprofit still needs winter outerwear for kids. There are currently 107 winter coats for kids but Snapp said she hopes to double...
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
KIMT

Feast! Local Foods Marketplace returns to Rochester in less than a month

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Feast! Local Foods Marketplace returns to Rochester in less than a month on Friday, Nov. 5. It’s happening from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Center. More than 70 food and drink producers from Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin are already signed up to be there, and more are being added as we get closer to the big day.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester Chamber of Commerce holds higher education seminar

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Chamber of Commerce hosted a Higher Education Outlook conference to speak on the current state of colleges in the area Tuesday. Held at Rochester Technical and Community College, students, educators, and community members attended the seminar to discuss current issues in higher education. The topics...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Austin students explore STEM careers at Hormel Institute

AUSTIN, Minn. - Students from Austin Public School's REACH program toured The Hormel Institute to learn about STEM career opportunities Wednesday. The REACH alternative learning program exists to foster a student culture focused on relationships, education, accountability, character, and hard work. The interactive tour featured a three-dimensional video of cell...
AUSTIN, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Nature Center#Charity#The Ronald Mcdonald House
KIMT

Austin Public Library hosts Costume Drive

AUSTIN, Minn.-The Austin Public Library is holding their second annual costume drive. You can donate or pick up free brand-new or gently used costumes for all ages and sizes. Even parts of costumes and non-Halloween costumes are accepted and available. The library is putting together the drive to help families who can't afford costumes. Adult Services Librarian Courtney Schmitt said that another goal of the costume drive is to bring the community together.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Several bus shelters damaged in Rochester over the last 10 days

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help after at least four bus shelters have been damaged in the last 10 days. In one case, a person reported seeing a male with a pole bust the glass at the shelter on 16th Ave. near Cascade Creek.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Trial Scheduled For Lawsuit Against Rochester School District

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A trial date has been set for a personal injury lawsuit against the Rochester School District and two of its employees. The case of Hivela versus the Rochester Public Schools is currently scheduled for trial on July 31 of next year. The lawsuit on behalf of Jeffrey Hirvela and his juvenile son was filed against the school district in September.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Mayo Clinic donates $250,000 to Hurricane Ian recovery

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic is donating $250,000 to the American Red Cross to support Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Florida. The healthcare provider issued the following statement:. “Mayo Clinic is saddened by the devastation and loss suffered by many people across areas of coastal and central Florida due...
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KIMT

Mayo Clinic in Rochester celebrates its 10,000th bone marrow transplant

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic is celebrating its 10,000 bone marrow transplant in Rochester. The milestone was officially reached on Monday and as part of the celebration, the first bone marrow transplant recipient and donor and the doctor who performed the procedure attended an open house with the Mayo Clinic Bone Marrow Transplant staff.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Where Is Rochester’s Most Famous TV Reporter Now?

Where's Rochester's Bank Robber Catching Reporter Now?. The story made worldwide headlines. KIMT's reporter, Adam Sallet, became a bank robber-catching reporter when he was reporting on one bank robbery when ANOTHER bank robbery happened right behind him in Rochester, Minnesota. Where Is Former KIMT Reporter Adam Sallet Now?. Sallet's broadcasting...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Winner named in Austin 4th grade fire poster contest

AUSTIN, Minn. – The winner has been named in the annual 4th Grade Junior Fire Poster Contest. The Austin Fire Department says first place in 2022 went to Carter McRae, with Jaxon Charnecki and Siri Schmit getting honorable mentions. About 340 4th grade students from Banfield, Neveln, Southgate, Sumner, and Pacelli schools took part in the contest.
AUSTIN, MN
rjbroadcasting.com

Land sale auction in Rochester and Wadena

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will offer 17 parcels at multiple public auctions this fall. In October, there will be opportunities in both Rochester and Wadena to bid at in-person auctions. More information about the auction process and parcels can be found below and on the DNR’s Land Sale...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester Public Schools enrollment rates remain stable this fall

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools announced that enrollment this year has fallen slightly compared to last year by 71 students. While this may seem like a large figure, enrollment is actually higher than what was projected for this school year, with an anticipated drop of over 150 students. John...
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy