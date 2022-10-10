Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
esubulletin.com
Grandchildren of former Emporia State prez Butcher ‘sick’ over changes
The grandchildren of Emporia State’s longest serving president, Thomas W. Butcher, say they were “shocked” by the recent dismissal of 33 faculty members and the cutting of many academic programs. “I felt sick. Just sick about it,” said Betty Butcher Charpentier, a 1967 BSE graduate and granddaughter...
LJWORLD
Lawrence school board member advocates for recommendation to remove Native American mascots, branding from Kansas schools
To see an example of the impact Native American mascots have on students, Lawrence school board member Carole Cadue-Blackwood said people should look at sporting events, where whoops and gestures make a mockery of Native culture and communicate harmful messages. And in Kansas, she said, those messages are starting in public schools.
WIBW
KU wide receiver no longer with program
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Freshman wide receiver Steven McBride is no longer on the Kansas football roster, according to sources. According to Jordan Guskey, who covers KU Athletics for the Topeka Capital-Journal, it is not clear at this time why McBride has left the program. McBride recorded two catches for...
WIBW
Kansas AG candidate Kris Kobach holds press conference in Downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Republican Attorney General candidate Kris Kobach paid a visit to Topeka on Thursday. Kobach held a press conference in front of Memorial Hall where he detailed his plans to crack down on fentanyl trafficking and large-scale retail theft. He also emphasized his work representing other states against federal administrations in recent years, expertise he said is crucial to bring to Kansas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Pharmacist Receives Sunflower Health Plan MTM Champion Award
John Schmidt, pharmacist at Graves Drug in Emporia, KS, was recently awarded the Sunflower Health Plan Medication Therapy Management (MTM) Champion Award. Schmidt received the award at a ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, during the 142nd Kansas Pharmacists Association (KPhA) Annual Meeting and Trade Show in Topeka. Each year...
WIBW
Dana Chandler’s third trial to take place in Pottawatomie County
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The third trial for Dana Chandler in a double-murder case dating back to 2002 will take place in Pottawatomie County District Court in Westmoreland, according to documents obtained by 13 NEWS. The change of venue was ordered by the Kansas Supreme Court’s Office of Judicial Administration,...
WIBW
Lyon Co. Assistant County Attorney to ascend to new role on bench
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lyon Co. Assistant County Attorney Laura Miser will soon ascend to a new role on the bench. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Monday, Oct. 10, she appointed Laura L. Miser, of Emporia, to fill the vacancy in the Fifth Judicial District created by the retirement of Judge Merlin Wheeler.
Republican Johnson County Commission chair supports Democrat to replace him
Retiring Johnson County Commission Chair Ed Eilert announced he has endorsed Mike Kelly, a Democrat, to replace him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVOE
Phone service restored to Emporia, Lyon County, Newman Regional Health offices
It took all day, but phone service has been restored to Emporia city government, Lyon County government and Newman Regional Health. ValuNet Fiber says a server failed as it was being rebooted, triggering other issues for the three entities that were first reported by Lyon County Emergency Communications for its non-emergency numbers. Around 7:30 am, Newman Regional Health reported an outage.
WIBW
Big 12: New York City mayor ‘now knows Kansas is a brand’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It looks like New York City Mayor Eric Adams is finally learning about Kansas’ brand. The Big 12 Conference tweeted out a photo Tuesday afternoon showing Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark delivering a KU Football jersey to Adams. The caption: “New York City Mayor Eric Adams now knows Kansas is a brand.”
WIBW
Downtown Topeka to host block party with Hy-Vee, Iron Rail in SW Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka, Inc., will host a block party with Hy-Vee and Iron Rail in southwest Topeka. Downtown Topeka Inc. says through a partnership with Iron Rail Brewing and Hy-Vee, it will host a block party to celebrate the quality of downtown Topeka businesses and Hy-Vee products.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Topeka West football coach stepping away from team
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka West head football coach Russell Norton is stepping away from his role with the team. Principal John Buckendorff made the announcement Wednesday. Norton is stepping away for personal reasons, according to Buckendorff’s email to Topeka West parents. Defensive coordinator Tre Parker will step in as interim head coach. The Chargers play […]
KVOE
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces $28.5 million in state assistance to increase alternative transportation; Emporia and Council Grove amongst list of recipients
The KVOE listening area is receiving state funding to assist with improvements meant to increase use of alternative transportation. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday $28.5 million has been awarded to projects across 30 rural and urban communities across the state. This includes just over $483,000 for Emporia’s sidewalk system improvement project. The project will include the construction of a concrete path along 24th Ave. from Prairie Street to Lincoln, along 12th Ave. east of Peyton to Burlingame Road and along Burlingame to Riley Ave.
Former Kansas State coach Bruce Weber lands new gig as college basketball TV analyst
Former Kansas State basketball coach Bruce Weber has a new job.
🏈 K-State AP Big 12 midseason honoree Martinez enjoys winning feeling
IRVING, Texas—Adrian Martinez had done just about everything in his first four years of college football except play on a winning team. Those wins are finally coming for him at Kansas State. The 17th-ranked Wildcats (5-1, 3-0) sit atop the Big 12 standings in large part because of their...
Shawnee County Republicans dodge only Kansas House forum before election
TOPEKA — Republican candidates were a no-show at a Topeka forum meant to help voters elect House members, disappointing event organizers and enraging Democratic Rep. Vic Miller. At the Oct. 4 forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters of Topeka-Shawnee County and other organizations, all 11 House candidates were invited. The five Republicans and […] The post Shawnee County Republicans dodge only Kansas House forum before election appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KVOE
Injury crash reported at Ninth and Prairie
One person was taken to Newman Regional Health after a crash in west Emporia on Wednesday night. The crash happened at Ninth and Prairie shortly before 9 pm. Emporia Police Officer Sinjin Andrews says an SUV was northbound on Prairie and in the process of turning east onto Ninth as a westbound pickup approached the intersection. The truck failed to stop and hit the SUV.
WIBW
Construction moves to next phase on 17th St. project in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Part of 17th St. will reopen in Topeka while another part will close as construction continues. The City of Topeka says that on Thursday morning, Oct. 13, the SW 17th St. construction project will enter its second phase. The City noted that part of 17th St....
KVOE
Wreck with reported injuries noted in south Emporia
Emporia Police and Emporia Fire have responded to a crash with reported injuries in south Emporia. Authorities were dispatched to the intersection of South Commercial and East Logan Avenue just before 6:15 am. Details are currently pending. Stay with KVOE, KVOE.com and KVOE social media for updates.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0