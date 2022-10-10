Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has given fans a brand new look at Namor. The Sub-Mariner has been all over the marketing material for this film. Tenoch Huerta stands looking like he just got out of the waves in the pages of Total Film. His ears are very prominent as they signify that he's a mutant among the human adversaries seen in the trailers for Wakanda Forever. The extensive jewelry is also front and center as well. His look is very sharp when it comes to the MCU's grand introduction to the Fantastic Four and Black Panther villain. Fans have been waiting for mutants and other elements to make their way to the Marvel Studios movies for years now and their big day is finally at hand. Check out Huerta's piercing gaze right here down below.

