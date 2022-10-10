Read full article on original website
Enola Holmes 2 Trailer Released by Netflix
More than two years after Enola Holmes debuted on Netflix to rave reviews, a sequel is finally ready to hit screens around the world. Millie Bobby Brown is back as for Enola Holmes 2, reprising her role as the titular sleuth for another adventure on Netflix. The streaming service ordered an Enola Holmes sequel shortly after the first film premiered, and fans will finally get to see what the follow-up has in store when it arrives next month. Until then, there's a trailer to get everyone excited.
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU
With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson Speaks Out on Possible Superman Showdown in Future DC Film (Exclusive)
Updates surrounding the future of the DC film universe have ebbed and flowed quite a lot amid the past few years, as new characters and new behind-the-scenes creators have brought the publisher's various heroes and villains to life onscreen. Later this month, that will include the ensemble of Black Adam, which is anchored by Dwayne Johnson's performance as the titular antihero. In the pages of DC's comics, Black Adam has gone toe-to-toe with a number of key characters — including Clark Kent / Superman, which has left fans incredibly eager to see Johnson and Henry Cavill's iterations of the characters share the screen. While speaking to ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis at Black Adam's red carpet premiere, Johnson played coy about the circumstances of a potential Black Adam and Superman crossover, and teased that the film itself will del.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Gets Flashy With Tengen
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba introduced fans to the flashy Hashira Tengen Uzui with the second season of the series earlier this year, and one awesome cosplay is bringing the fan favorite fighter back for another round! The Entertainment District arc of the series introduced Tanjiro Kamado and his friends to a whole new realm of danger as they faced off against the first Upper Rank demon, but thankfully they had some very powerful help. Joining them for the arc was the Sound Hashira Tengen, and fans got to see the full slate of abilities as the fights when on over the episodes.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals New Look At Namor
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has given fans a brand new look at Namor. The Sub-Mariner has been all over the marketing material for this film. Tenoch Huerta stands looking like he just got out of the waves in the pages of Total Film. His ears are very prominent as they signify that he's a mutant among the human adversaries seen in the trailers for Wakanda Forever. The extensive jewelry is also front and center as well. His look is very sharp when it comes to the MCU's grand introduction to the Fantastic Four and Black Panther villain. Fans have been waiting for mutants and other elements to make their way to the Marvel Studios movies for years now and their big day is finally at hand. Check out Huerta's piercing gaze right here down below.
Madame Web Set Photos Reveal First Look at Sydney Sweeney's Character
Production is currently underway on Madame Web, a star-studded addition to Sony's Spider-Man Universe of live-action movies. Fans have speculated that the Marvel Comics-inspired film could serve as the live-action debut of an eclectic crop of characters, some of whom wield Spider powers in the comics. While we'll ultimately have to see if that ends up being the case, a new series of set photos provide a look at one of the film's stars in costume.
Red Sonja Movie First Look Revealed
After years of trying to move forward, a new adaptation of Red Sonja went into production earlier this summer, with Millennium Media releasing the first look at Matilda Lutz as the titular hero. The film is still in production, so while we likely won't be seeing any completed footage from Red Sonja anytime soon, this tease of the project showcases how accurately Lutz embodies the iconic character. M.J. Bassett serves as director on the project from a script by Joey Soloway and Tasha Huo. The character was previously adapted into a film back in 1985 starring Brigitte Nielsen. You can check out the first look at Red Sonja below.
She-Hulk: Does Daredevil Return in the Season 1 Finale?
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law has dropped on Dinsey+, and it's already a fan-favorite final Marvel episode. Last week's episode featured the long-awaited return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, and fans instantly shipped him with Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk. Daredevil paid a visit to Los Angeles from New York in order to go up against Jen in court, but the two hit it off before he headed back home. It seemed like his story on the show was a one-episode deal, but fans were holding out hope that he would show up again. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!
Avengers: Secret Wars Moves Release Date
Marvel Studios has moved the release date of Avengers: Secret Wars. The highly-anticipated film was announced at San Diego Comic-Con by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty bring the Multiverse Saga to an end, as Earth's Mightiest Heroes come together to face Kang the Conqueror. Details on Avengers: Secret Wars are at a minimum, but we now know the film will not be sticking to its originally announced November 7, 2025 release date.
Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Casts Former James Bond Actor
The Yellowstone franchise is dipping back into the prequel well this winter. After releasing acclaimed limited series 1883 last year, Paramount+ is taking the franchise to the 1900s with 1923. The new series follows another generation of Duttons in the family's storied history, though this group will already be on the settled on the Yellowstone Ranch. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren lead the show's cast, and now a former 007 has joined the lineup.
How SPOILER's Return Perfectly Sets Up She-Hulk Season 2
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law landed on Disney+ on Thursday, taking fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on one heck of a thrill ride. The live-action series has celebrated the decades-long comic tenure of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and how her lives as a lawyer and superhero begin to intersect and overlap. That all came to a head in some wild ways in the season finale, and one of the episode's most casual moments could have laid the groundwork for a key status quo change for Jen, if the show ends up getting renewed for a second season. Spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Whose Show is This?", below! Only look if you want to know!
Halloween Ends Has Best Cameo From Original Michael Myers Actor Yet
In the original Halloween, Nick Castle performed a majority of the scenes as a masked Michael Myers, mainly so that he could witness how films were made from an actual set. What was merely meant to be a way to gain insight about filmmaking ended up defining a character's physicality for years to come, with director David Gordon Green bringing Castle back for cameos in his Halloween trilogy. Castle has once again returned for a cameo appearance in Halloween Ends, which is arguably the best inclusion of the actor yet. Halloween Ends is in theaters now and hits Peacock on October 14th.
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Adds New Cast To Upcoming Film
Netflix is looking to carve out its place in the anime streaming wars, with the streaming service being responsible for the likes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Baki Hanma, Beastars, Yasuke, and many more. One of the biggest original anime series to hit Netflix has been The Seven Deadly Sins, with the initial anime series taking us into the world of Meliodas, Elizabeth, and the other "Sins". Now, the franchise is set to return with new films that follow the son of the two main protagonists, Tristan, in The Seven Deadly Sins: The Grudge of Edinburgh.
"I Don't Know That I Ever Want To Voluntarily Feel Like That Again": Horror Fans Are Sharing The Best Scary Movies They Can Never Rewatch
The Strangers (2008): "Like an idiot, I watched a movie about a home invasion while I was home by myself. It's such a plausible plot, has happened before in real life, and could totally happen again. I have no desire to ever watch it again."
Black Adam vs. Superman: Dwayne Johnson Teases a Longer Wait, Larger World
It seems like everyone is expecting to see Superman show up in Black Adam and Dwayne Johnson is not exactly trying to steer anyone away from such expectations in the rounds of press and late night talk show appearances he has been a part of ahead of the film's release. Johnson, the man who at San Diego Comic-Con referred to Henry Cavill as, "the Superman of our generation," seems to be all set to share the screen with Superman as his DC Comics character debuting in theaters later this month. However, the years-long hype also seems to be something the wrestler turned actor is ready to build further.
Dwayne The Rock Johnson Says "Welcome Home" To Major DC Super Hero At Black Adam Premiere
The official premiere of Black Adam took place last night, and a week before the movie hits theaters, there are some pretty major spoilers working their way around the internet. That's in part because journalists and critics got to chat with Dwayne Johnson after the screening, and asked the kind of questions you would expect to ask...after seeing a movie. Johnson responded in kind, seemingly confident enough in the film that he thinks the spoilers will do more good than harm, in terms of getting butts in seats for his long-awaited DC (live-action) debut next week.
Frightening M3GAN Trailer Brings the Killer Doll to Life
Deadly dolls have been a staple of horror cinema for decades, but based on the new trailer for the upcoming horror film M3GAN, the subgenre is about to be taken to an entirely new level. With James Wan serving as a producer, and with his films often pushing boundaries within the horror space, no matter what we might think M3GAN will be, we'll surely be witnessing an entirely unexpected adventure. This first trailer alone offers up more unsettling imagery than other films, sparking both excitement and unease in audiences. Check out the first trailer for M3GAN below before it hits theaters on January 13, 2023.
The Rings of Power Cast Tease "Epic" Finale (Exclusive)
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is just beginning its five season run, but its freshman year is coming to a close. Last week's penultimate episode saw a destroyed Southland become rebranded as Mordor, which fans of the books will know to be the name of Sauron's home realm. This had led to fans speculating that this week's finale could be where the mysterious Sauron finally shows his face, as he has been no more than a name whispered throughout the first seven episodes. If Sauron is indeed coming in Season 1, fans will have to find out in real time.
Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Apologizes for Spreading Rumors About New Villain
The current live-action Spider-Man franchise has delivered no shortage of surprises, from unexpected villains, to comic-accurate moments, to the recent return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's past incarnations of Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Looking to the future, there's been a lot of speculation about what a potential fourth Spider-Man film would bring, and what elements from the Tom Holland-led trilogy could be taken to new heights. One of the most prominent fan theories, which has popped up since 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, has been Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) possibly becoming the villainous Hobgoblin. Some of those theories have even been suggested by Batalon himself — something that the actor addressed in the form of an apology during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
She-Hulk: Marvel Fans Are Calling the Last Episode "The Best Finale of Any MCU Show"
The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is now streaming on Disney+, and fans are already hoping for a second season. The finale was a hilarious ride that had plenty of surprises, including some major cameos and character reveals. The episode took a literal page out of the She-Hulk comics and brought breaking the fourth wall to a whole new level of meta. Needless to say, Marvel fans loved it. In fact, many people have taken to Twitter to say it's the best finale Marvel has delivered on Disney+.
