Car stolen out of MS found in Collierville, two arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people were arrested after police found a car stolen out of Marshall County, Mississippi in Collierville Monday.

Collierville Police said an alert notified officers that the stolen car was in the area of Forrest Hill and Shelby Drive.

Police found the car and arrested two people. They said one of the suspects attempted to run away.

Officers found a firearm with the serial number scratched off, suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia, a catalytic converter that was possibly stolen, and an electric saw inside the car.

Police said one of the suspects had an active warrant in Collierville for passing bad checks.

