Meet the Oregon high school volleyball stars of the week (Oct. 3-9)

Here are the Oregon high school volleyball stars of the week for Oct. 3-9 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com . These submissions will be included on our athlete of the week ballot.

Kennedy Baylis Hines, Roseburg

The senior outside hitter had seven kills, seven digs and six aces to help Roseburg post a 25-17, 20-25, 25-13, 25-20 victory over Willamette in a Southwest Conference match at Roseburg High School.

Taelyn Bentley, Crescent Valley

The sophomore middle blocker had 17 kills and seven stuff blocks in five sets of play for the Raiders during the week.

Emma Bischoff, Rogue Valley Adventist

The senior middle blocker/outside hitter stepped up with 18 kills, five aces and three blocks, helping the Red Tail Hawks get a 25-23, 25-8, 25-16 win at Bonanza in a Mountain Valley League contest.

Emily Blagg, McNary

The senior middle blocker, a team captain and a George Fox University commit, has 237 kills and 19 blocks on the season, helping the Celtics get off to a 7-1 start to Central Valley Conference play.

Halsey Brumitt, Clackamas

The senior outside hitter set a season-high single-match best mark with 37 kills for the Cavaliers in their 25-21, 24-26, 24-26, 25-22, 15-13 win over David Douglas in a Mt. Hood Conference contest at David Douglas High School. She also had 14 digs, three blocks and five aces in the victory.

Lily Mae Buerkle, McDaniel

The freshman setter/outside hitter, whom coach Kyla Henry calls “the smartest player on the court,” had 15 kills for the Mountain Lions in a 3-1 win over Franklin in Portland Interscholastic League play.

Thanvi Chilukuri, Sunset

The junior outside hitter had 17 kills and two blocks and passed at 1.9 for the Apollos in a week in which they notched Metro League wins over Beaverton and Southridge.

Katie Clevenger, South Medford

The senior outside hitter had 15 kills, four aces, four digs and a block to help the Panthers get a 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 sweep against rival North Medford in a Southwest Conference match at South Medford High School.

Maddie Corpe, McNary

The senior setter, a three-year captain for the Celtics and an Oregon State University commit, has 579 assists on the season, an average of 10 per game, helping the team get off to a 7-1 start in Central Valley Conference play.

Riley Crume, Days Creek

The junior setter had 13 assists and six aces for the Wolves in their 25-10, 25-9, 25-16 home win over Camas Valley in a Skyline League contest.

Bella Gamache, Monroe

The senior middle blocker/outside hitter had a team-high 18 kills for the Dragons in their 26-24, 25-13, 25-17 win over Lowell in a Valley Coast Conference match.

Ellie Harrington, Cascade Christian

The senior defensive specialist/outside hitter had a huge game on defense for the Challengers, coming up with 37 digs in their 21-25, 25-11, 25-14, 25-20 win over Douglas in a Far West League match at Douglas High School.

Addison Holcomb, Eagle Point

The sophomore outside hitter had a strong game for the Eagles with 16 kills and 20 digs in their 25-19, 21-25, 16-25, 35-33, 15-11 win over North Eugene in a Midwestern League match at Eagle Point High School.

Phoebe Hyland, Oregon City

The sophomore setter stepped up for the Pioneers during play at the Sherwood tournament, having a total of 71 assists for the day, along with 14 digs and six aces while serving at 95 percent.

Bella Jacobson, Crescent Valley

The sophomore outside hitter had 42 kills, five aces and a 2.1 serve receive in a total of eight sets for the Raiders during the week.

Nyah Johnson, McDaniel

The senior right side hitter averages 10 kills per game for the Mountain Lions, in addition to being one of the team’s strongest blockers. She helped the team get a win over Reynolds at the Sherwood tournament.

Kate Klobas, Tillamook

The junior middle blocker/outside hitter helped the Cheesemakers get a 25-6, 25-17, 25-7 win over Astoria in Cowapa League play, hitting .600 with a 70-percent kill stat while also having five digs with no errors, three aces and three blocks.

Madison Kocina, Crater

The senior outside hitter had a strong overall performance with 13 kills, 17 digs, two blocks and two aces for the Comets in a 25-20, 26-24, 25-22 nonleague win over Marshfield, the top-ranked team at the Class 4A level.

Brooke McHaffie, North Douglas

The junior middle blocker had nine kills, four blocks and four aces for the Warriors in their 25-12, 28-26, 25-9 win over Myrtle Point in a Skyline League match at Myrtle Point.

Kamden Mitchell, Crescent Valley

The sophomore setter, and a team captain, had 73 assists, 19 kills, three aces and one stuff block in nine total sets for the Raiders during the week.

Amelia Murphy, Glide

The senior stepped up with 22 assists and 12 digs for the Wildcats in their 25-20, 15-25, 21-25, 25-19, 15-13 win over North Valley in a Far West League match at North Valley.

Nichole Noffsinger, Yoncalla

The senior outside hitter had 11 digs and nine kills for the Eagles in their 25-20, 25-15, 25-13 win over Elkton in a Skyline League contest at Yoncalla.

Amy Pappas, Umpqua Valley Christian

The junior setter had 14 assists, five kills and five aces for the Monarchs in their 25-11, 25-12, 25-12 home win over Glendale in a Skyline League contest.

Macey Pine, McDaniel

The senior outside hitter averages about 10 kills per game for the Mountain Lions while also being one of the top all-around consistent players on the team.

Taya Powell, Riddle

The junior middle blocker had 14 kills, five digs and three aces for the Irish in a 27-25, 19-25, 25-13, 12-25, 15-12 road win over New Hope Christian in a Skyline League contest.

Amy Safady, Phoenix

The senior had 12 digs, 11 kills and four blocks for the Pirates in their 3-0 win over Klamath Union in a Skyline Conference match at Phoenix High School.

Kate Stidham, Crater

The senior setter had 34 assists, six kills and two blocks for the Comets in a 25-20, 26-24, 25-22 nonleague win over Marshfield, the top-ranked team at the Class 4A level.

Dani Street, Crescent Valley

The junior libero/defensive specialist had 57 digs, five aces, two kills and a 2.0 serve receive in nine sets for the Raiders during the week.

Brooklyn Willard, South Albany

The senior had a big performance for the RedHawks with 16 assists, 11 digs and nine kills in their 25-18, 25-15, 25-21 victory against Lebanon in a Mid-Willamette Conference match at South Albany.