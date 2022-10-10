Reaching 0 to 60 mph in under three seconds is an easy job these days. There are probably dozens of cars out there that do it without breaking a sweat. Cars like the Huracan Evo or the 812 Superfast go from 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds, the Regera does it in 2.8 seconds, the 911 Turbo S with the Sport Chrono package in 2.7 seconds, the Chiron and Divo in 2.4 and the Pininfarina Battista in just 1.9 seconds. The record however belongs to Rimac Nevera who did the 0 to 60 mph sprint in just 1.85 seconds. Oh, lets correct that... the record does not belong to the Nevera anymore, as the E0711-11 EVO did the same sprint in 1.461 seconds. Wait, who? Don't worry, you are not the only one to never hear about the car before.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO