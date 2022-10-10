Read full article on original website
Porsche Becomes Europe’s Most Valuable Automaker Ahead Of Volkswagen
Porsche launched its Initial Public Offering on the German Stock Exchange late last month. It was one of Europe’s biggest ever, and it’s proving quite successful for the automaker. Yesterday, Porsche passed Volkswagen as Europe’s most valuable automaker. On Thursday, Porsche shares rose to 93 euros ($90.56...
Renault's Mobilize Debuts Tiny Solo EV With Single Seat And Joystick
Announced early last year, Mobilize is the fourth Renault Group brand and has been conceived to provide car-sharing services. In other words, you can't actually buy the vehicles since they're available only through a subscription plan. Naturally, the mobility company is all about EVs and will have a premiere on display later this month at the 2022 Paris Motor Show to follow the much larger Limo sedan from 2021.
MotorAuthority
2023 BMW M2 arrives with 453 hp, $63,195 base price
BMW has taken the wraps off its latest M2 on Tuesday, with a new two-door shape that cloaks its high-performance turbo-6, manual transmission, and rear-wheel-drive layout. The M2 will reach dealerships in early 2023 with a starting price of $63,195, including a $995 destination charge. Like the latest 2-Series coupe...
2023 BMW M2 Manual Gearbox Is Standard In The US But Optional In Germany
The 2023 BMW M2 just debuted as the brand's compact sports coupe with 453 horsepower (333 kilowatts) on tap from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six. The configurator for the new model is already available for the German market, and there's something enthusiasts might find fascinating. In the US, the six-speed manual gearbox is the standard transmission. Meanwhile, Germans have to pay €500 for it, but the eight-speed M Steptronic system is standard in that country.
Top Speed
2023 Nissan Ariya: Performance, Price, and Photos
For the past decade or so, Japanese automaker, Nissan has in some ways lost the edge to competitors due to a myriad of reasons. The controversy surrounding the company's past leadership, and the pandemic made things considerably worse for the brand. A lack of the ability to innovate and an aging product lineup eventually led to plummeting sales numbers.
Electric vehicles could be charged within 5 minutes thanks to tech developed by NASA for use in space
The complex cooling technique, developed to maintain proper temperatures in space, can deliver 4.6 times the current of other electric car chargers.
insideevs.com
Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp
Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
insideevs.com
Rivian Starts Charging People For Towing, Even For Covered Work
Rivian is finally beginning to produce and deliver enough vehicles to be more relevant, but it will be a long time before the company has its factories and service centers built out, let alone begins posting a consistent profit. For this reason, it really comes as no surprise that it's trying to bring in extra cash, or lose less money. However, some people may be upset about having to pay for towing for covered repairs.
Chipmaker Intel is planning massive layoffs that are likely to affect thousands of jobs as demand dwindles and the US imposes new curbs against China: report
Intel is planning major layoffs that are likely to affect thousands of jobs, per Bloomberg. The US introduced export controls which could limit the sales of semiconductors made using US technology. Chipmaker Intel Corp. is planning a major downsizing that's likely to affect thousands of jobs in order to cut...
MotorTrend Magazine
The Firehouse Find: A Massive Car Collection 70 Years in the Making!
People love pirate movies because deep down we all love the idea of a good treasure hunt. And if you're a gearhead like us, that treasure is more likely to be hidden away in some forgotten garage instead of a wooden box with an ancient lock. Now, finding one car that's been squirreled away is pretty cool, but what if you end up finding dozens? Well, these hoards of classic cars are still out there waiting to be rediscovered. A perfect example is what is being called the Firehouse Find. It's a huge collection that will be going up for auction at the Chattanooga Mecum event in early October.
Top Speed
A TechArt-Tuned 911 Turbo S Puts the Tesla Model S Plaid to Shame
The GT3 cars from Porsche’s lineup are indeed sportier to drive both around the racetrack and on the road. But if you want the fastest stock Porsche available on the planet, then the 911 Turbo S is the one. The Turbo S has always been the most expensive model among the other 911 trims, and that makes complete sense because it packs Porsche’s most potent flat-six engine. But what if 641 horsepower is not enough? What if you could shed some weight and add some visual flair to make your Turbo S look better than stock? One of Germany’s renowned tuning firms, TechArt, has a solution that will “unlock” the Turbo S' true potential.
BMW M Decides Against Making Three- Or Four-Cylinder Performance Cars
The switch to EVs is already happening, and emissions regulations are tightening for combustion-powered cars. Some automakers have downsized engines to three- and four-cylinder units in their performance vehicles. However, not every automaker is taking this path, and one holdout will be BMW M. During a media preview for the...
Scientists retrofit diesel engines to use hydrogen as fuel, increasing efficiency 26%
Engineers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) have successfully retrofitted a diesel engine to use hydrogen as a fuel to reduce carbon emissions, TechXplore reported. The team spent 18 months developing the dual-fuel injection system that uses 90 percent hydrogen as fuel but is confident that future retrofits could be completed in a matter of months.
6 Reasons You’ll Want to Drive the 2023 Volkswagen Atlas
What does the 2023 Volkswagen Atlas offer? Here are six things you'll like about this three-row SUV. The post 6 Reasons You’ll Want to Drive the 2023 Volkswagen Atlas appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
University of Stuttgart Has Built The Fastest EV In The World
Reaching 0 to 60 mph in under three seconds is an easy job these days. There are probably dozens of cars out there that do it without breaking a sweat. Cars like the Huracan Evo or the 812 Superfast go from 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds, the Regera does it in 2.8 seconds, the 911 Turbo S with the Sport Chrono package in 2.7 seconds, the Chiron and Divo in 2.4 and the Pininfarina Battista in just 1.9 seconds. The record however belongs to Rimac Nevera who did the 0 to 60 mph sprint in just 1.85 seconds. Oh, lets correct that... the record does not belong to the Nevera anymore, as the E0711-11 EVO did the same sprint in 1.461 seconds. Wait, who? Don't worry, you are not the only one to never hear about the car before.
Top Speed
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB Review: An Affordable Luxury EV But Not Without Flaws
The electrification of Mercedes’ lineup is now well underway, and one of the German automaker’s newest entrants in the EV fight is the EQB, an all-electric cousin of the compact and gas-powered GLB Class. The EQB makes its debut for 2022 with two powertrain variants and two trims...
This electric flying car drives like a 'normal car' at speeds of up to 80 mph
Dozens of flying car projects have emerged in the past few years. However, only a handful make it past the conceptual stage. Even fewer have been successfully tested with passengers on board. And it could take many years before any are put into service. On Monday, Dubaiites saw an electric...
A wind turbine just smashed a global energy record—and it’s recyclable
The Siemens Gamesa turbine generated 359 megawatt-hours in just 24 hours. Siemens GamesaThe new offshore turbine could power a Model 3 Tesla for over 1 million miles.
Cruising World
Diesel Engine Oil Change and Oil Filters Paramount to the Life of the Engine
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Diesel engines, because they generate a considerable amount of soot, are hard on oil. If you aren’t accustomed to seeing how quickly oil turns black after being changed, you might be surprised by it.
Top Speed
GM's Latest Move Proves the Entire Automotive Landscape is Changing
Just a few days ago, Ford said that people aren't buying electric vehicles (EVs) for environmental reasons. Instead, customers are after the novelty factor of EVs such as their instant torque or quick acceleration. Fortunately for Ford, these are traits that their EVs posses, and it's this desirability that's driving customers to their showrooms. For General Motors, while their EVs such as the Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer EV have been a huge success, they are seeking to tap a new generation of endorsers to promote their flashy zero-emissions vehicles.
