Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCEN TV NBC 6
Roos focused on Ellison despite 2-game skid
Killeen started District 4-5A Div. I play 2-0 and now is 2-2 in district, but focused on a tough Ellison team ahead of the Game of the Week.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Chaparral football player runs from the sidelines to the stables
KILLEEN, Texas — High school football in Central Texas means nights under the lights and stars in the making. Chaparral High School has one star of its own, running back Kenneth Johnson. "I've always wanted to play varsity as a freshman," Kenneth Johnson, a Chaparral High School freshman running...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Baylor falls to West Virginia in offensive shootout
WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears went to Morgantown, West Virginia night and looked for their first ever win against the Mountaineers in Milan Puskar Stadium. Baylor fell behind quickly after a Tony Mathis Jr. touchdown run early in the first quarter. The Bears offense quickly responded in what...
WacoTrib.com
Groesbeck, Gatesville, Abbott earn Trib fan votes
Groesbeck running back Chris Cox was voted Offensive Player of the Week in this week’s Trib fan vote while Gatesville linebacker Ashtyn Cully received Defensive Player of the week votes and Abbott’s Riley Sustala took Six-Man Player of the Week. Cox led the Goats in a shutout of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel 25
Baylor football player joins 11 others in inking ‘sweet’ NIL deal
WACO, Texas – A Baylor football player has inked a “sweet” sponsorship with a major candy maker. Bears running back Richard Reese joins 11 other players signing NIL (Name, Image & Likeness) deals with Reese’s. The Hershey company will give the players a gold chain and...
Get Ready For The Boss Lady Brunch in Killeen, Texas
The lane of entrepreneurs in Killeen, Texas grows every single day, and it is usually the women of Killeen I see doing the taking over. If you're going to be a Boss Lady, it's important to network, and one local businesswoman is offering you a delicious chance to do that.
ourdailybears.com
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua Update
Last night Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (EJ), the Baylor MBB team, and Baylor athletics provided a first detailed update on EJ’s injury progression. In a 16 minute video that is worth every minute of the watch, Jon went deep and got vulnerable on what has been going on for the last 8 months. Some quick thoughts from me before I quit rambling and let the video speak for itself.
Smile! Copperas Cove, Texas Drive-In Theater Coming Back In New Way
(Copperas Cove, Texas): Some of us long for the days when you go to a drive-in movie theater. In fact, there are still some operating in the state of Texas. But as times change, so do the buildings around us. With some properties not having any functions any more as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox44news.com
BSW Health invites you to drive-thru and stop the flu
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health is helping to fight the flu with its annual drive-thru event. Families can get their flu shots all at once, without having to get out of their car. There are three locations open for Central Texans this Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.:
KWTX
Sea lions are making a big ‘splash’ during their first year at the Heart of Texas Fair
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The sea lions are making their debut at the Heart of Texas Fair this year, performing their “splash” shows twice a night and several times during the weekend. The Sea Lion Splash features three female, rescued sea lions--Avocado, Keka and Syra. They are different...
Heroes Found The Half-Shell: Copperas Cove, Texas Police Find Lost Tortoise
Some of us have either owned or used to have a pet in our lives. For some, dogs are our best friend. Other prefer cats as a companion. Either way, we'd be devastated if we lost them. As it turns out, someone in Copperas Cove owns a pet tortoise, and he must have gotten into a race with a hare because he disappeared from his owners for a while.
everythinglubbock.com
Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo in full swing
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo began it’s 2022 run on Thursday and many were happy to be back. Melinda Adams, the Senior Manager of Marketing and Sponsorships for the fair, said they have seen some changes in the past few years but were glad to be continuing strong.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon
It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
Beware This Fuzzy Little Menace in Killeen, Texas
As we get into celebrating the harvest season here in the Killeen, Texas area, there are a lot of things that we look forward to. One thing I can say I definitely look forward to is the variety delicious harvest vegetables that we can turn into yummy fall dishes. For...
KWTX
No injuries reported after driver of SVU rear ended China Spring ISD school bus
CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - No injuries were reported after the driver of an SUV rear ended a China Spring Independent School District bus with 34 students onboard. Superintendent Marc Faulkner told KWTX the bus was at a stop on 1637 and was rear ended by a small SUV at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11.
fox7austin.com
Texas serial wallet thief faces new charges out of Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A serial wallet thief from Texas is back in jail for violating her parole. This time, she’s facing new charges out of Oklahoma City and Austin. Royce Session’s criminal history started at a young age. According to a report from 2012 in the Victoria Advocate, Session, then 17 years old, arrived at the Victoria Regional Juvenile Justice Facility after spending three months in the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center for debit and credit card abuse.
WacoTrib.com
Texas Music Cafe anchors live music in Washington Avenue location
The “Texas Music Cafe” sign is above the window with fake TV antennas rising above the roof at its new location on Washington Avenue, signs the long-running music series has found a downtown home. It’s the former home of Rogue Media Network, now in larger digs at 1129...
fox44news.com
Man barricaded after Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen shooting suspect is in custody after barricading himself inside of a home. Killeen Police officers were dispatched at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 2000 block of Cederview Drive in reference to a shooting. Through the investigation, it revealed that the victim and the suspect were involved in a domestic dispute – when the suspect shot the victim. The victim was able to get away and get help.
fox44news.com
I-35 traffic snarled near Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview
Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – Traffic on southbound I-35 slowed to a crawl near the Bellmead-Lacy Lakeview line Tuesday morning after a traffic crash blocked all of the southbound traffic lanes. The crash occurred about 7:15 a.m. All southbound lanes were blocked north of Loop 340 and traffic was diverted...
fox44news.com
Man injured in Temple shooting
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has been injured in a Tuesday night shooting in Temple. The Temple Police Department says the shooting occurred in the 300 block of E. French Avenue. Officers were dispatched to the scene at 9:27 p.m. Several people reported that they heard gunshots in the area. When officers arrived, they discovered one man had been shot.
Comments / 0