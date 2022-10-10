ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

KCEN TV NBC 6

Chaparral football player runs from the sidelines to the stables

KILLEEN, Texas — High school football in Central Texas means nights under the lights and stars in the making. Chaparral High School has one star of its own, running back Kenneth Johnson. "I've always wanted to play varsity as a freshman," Kenneth Johnson, a Chaparral High School freshman running...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Baylor falls to West Virginia in offensive shootout

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears went to Morgantown, West Virginia night and looked for their first ever win against the Mountaineers in Milan Puskar Stadium. Baylor fell behind quickly after a Tony Mathis Jr. touchdown run early in the first quarter. The Bears offense quickly responded in what...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Groesbeck, Gatesville, Abbott earn Trib fan votes

Groesbeck running back Chris Cox was voted Offensive Player of the Week in this week’s Trib fan vote while Gatesville linebacker Ashtyn Cully received Defensive Player of the week votes and Abbott’s Riley Sustala took Six-Man Player of the Week. Cox led the Goats in a shutout of...
GROESBECK, TX
Killeen, TX
Killeen, TX
Sports
News Channel 25

Baylor football player joins 11 others in inking ‘sweet’ NIL deal

WACO, Texas – A Baylor football player has inked a “sweet” sponsorship with a major candy maker. Bears running back Richard Reese joins 11 other players signing NIL (Name, Image & Likeness) deals with Reese’s. The Hershey company will give the players a gold chain and...
WACO, TX
ourdailybears.com

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua Update

Last night Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (EJ), the Baylor MBB team, and Baylor athletics provided a first detailed update on EJ’s injury progression. In a 16 minute video that is worth every minute of the watch, Jon went deep and got vulnerable on what has been going on for the last 8 months. Some quick thoughts from me before I quit rambling and let the video speak for itself.
WACO, TX
#Sports Game
fox44news.com

BSW Health invites you to drive-thru and stop the flu

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health is helping to fight the flu with its annual drive-thru event. Families can get their flu shots all at once, without having to get out of their car. There are three locations open for Central Texans this Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.:
WACO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo in full swing

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo began it’s 2022 run on Thursday and many were happy to be back. Melinda Adams, the Senior Manager of Marketing and Sponsorships for the fair, said they have seen some changes in the past few years but were glad to be continuing strong.
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon

It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas serial wallet thief faces new charges out of Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A serial wallet thief from Texas is back in jail for violating her parole. This time, she’s facing new charges out of Oklahoma City and Austin. Royce Session’s criminal history started at a young age. According to a report from 2012 in the Victoria Advocate, Session, then 17 years old, arrived at the Victoria Regional Juvenile Justice Facility after spending three months in the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center for debit and credit card abuse.
AUSTIN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Texas Music Cafe anchors live music in Washington Avenue location

The “Texas Music Cafe” sign is above the window with fake TV antennas rising above the roof at its new location on Washington Avenue, signs the long-running music series has found a downtown home. It’s the former home of Rogue Media Network, now in larger digs at 1129...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Man barricaded after Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen shooting suspect is in custody after barricading himself inside of a home. Killeen Police officers were dispatched at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 2000 block of Cederview Drive in reference to a shooting. Through the investigation, it revealed that the victim and the suspect were involved in a domestic dispute – when the suspect shot the victim. The victim was able to get away and get help.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

I-35 traffic snarled near Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview

Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – Traffic on southbound I-35 slowed to a crawl near the Bellmead-Lacy Lakeview line Tuesday morning after a traffic crash blocked all of the southbound traffic lanes. The crash occurred about 7:15 a.m. All southbound lanes were blocked north of Loop 340 and traffic was diverted...
BELLMEAD, TX
fox44news.com

Man injured in Temple shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has been injured in a Tuesday night shooting in Temple. The Temple Police Department says the shooting occurred in the 300 block of E. French Avenue. Officers were dispatched to the scene at 9:27 p.m. Several people reported that they heard gunshots in the area. When officers arrived, they discovered one man had been shot.
TEMPLE, TX

