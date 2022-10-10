Read full article on original website
If elected governor, Zeldin says he would suspend recent criminal justice law changes
Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin on Thursday vowed to suspend the recently approved criminal justice law changes in New York that have been a flashpoint in a broader debate over public safety in the state. Zeldin, speaking in New York City, said he would, through executive order, declare a...
New law will lighten student debt burden in New York
A new measure signed Thursday by Gov. Kathy Hochul is meant to lessen the burden of student debt fees charged by state agencies in New York. The law will address student debt surcharges by state agencies that had been owed when they are unable to collect educational debt through traditional means. The fees can reach up to 22% on top of the total amount due.
Sheriffs question New York's concealed carry law
Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Smith says he’s never handled a gun-related crime with a legal firearm owner. For him, the state’s new concealed carry law raises too many questions. "I just think they’ve gone too far," he said. "They go too far, they go to the extreme and...
Hochul touts abortion funding, Zeldin slams parole board
A year ago, few people would have predicted that abortion rights would be a central issue in the race for governor. But that was before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, making a stark contrast between Gov. Kathy Hochul and her Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin even starker. Appearing...
New York businesses still face post-reopening challenges and NY-25 candidates make their case to voters
Business owners in the Capital Region took part in a roundtable discussion today about the impact of the pandemic and rising inflation. Also, the candidates for New York's 25th Congressional District make their case to voters with Election Day a few weeks away.
Analysis: Outside of New York City, it's a dead heat in race for governor
When he won an upset victory in 1994 over Democratic incumbent Gov. Mario Cuomo, Republican George Pataki secured 53% of the suburban vote. He won 65% of rural counties and and just under half of upstate cities. Repeating Pataki — a Republican hasn't won statewide since he last secured a...
DC sues chemical manufacturer over pesticide pollution
WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia filed a lawsuit in D.C. Superior Court Thursday against chemical manufacturer Velsicol Chemical, LLC, claiming it violated city environmental laws by polluting a major waterway, the Anacostia River and the surrounding area for decades. A complaint filed by D.C. Attorney General Karl...
N.C.'s District 13 congressional race gains national attention
If the campaign signs enveloping North Carolina’s 13th District don’t stand out, the television political advertisements likely do. Democrat Wiley Nickel and Republican Bo Hines are running to represent N.C.'s 13th District. District 13 is considered the biggest swing district in the state. The race has attracted national...
Democrats hoping Biden can provide West Coast election boost
LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Joe Biden's visit to California and Oregon so close to Election Day shows how Democrats are summoning crunch-time reinforcements in states that are usually afterthoughts for the party. As unlikely as it seems, a key component of the Republican drive to retake control of...
New York League of Conservation Voters issues endorsements in key races
The New York League of Conservation Voters on Wednesday formally released its final slate of endorsements for the 2022 general election, backing 22 candidates in key races across the state. The group's endorsements come as environmental organizations are also pushing for the approval of a bond act to boost environmental...
Ryan, Schmitt to meet in NY-18 debate on Spectrum News 1
On October 18, the candidates running to represent New York's new 18th Congressional District will debate at Marist College in Poughkeepsie. Capital Tonight's Susan Arbetter will moderate the hour-long debate between Democrat Pat Ryan and Republican Colin Schmitt. Ryan, the former Ulster County executive, currently serves as the NY-19 representative,...
Advocates urge NY state health department to change Medicaid policy
Thousands of cancer patients enrolled in Medicaid in New York state are facing an additional hurdle that could impact the efficacy of the treatment intended to save their lives. Cancer and HIV patients across the state can get their oral medications directly from their physician's dispensary. But the state health...
Republicans look to flip eastern N.C. seat being vacated by Butterfield
It can be hard to keep up with Don Davis as he power walks and even runs through the streets of Wilson, N.C. Davis, a minister and Democrat running for North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, is canvassing with potential voters. With a limited social media presence, the six-term state...
Hochul holds advantage over Zeldin in Marist College poll
Gov. Kathy Hochul holds a 10-percentage point advantage over her Republican opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, in a newly released Marist College poll. But Hochul's lead narrows to 8 percentage points among voters who say they are definitely voting in the election, the poll found. The poll comes as Hochul has...
New York sending more checks to taxpayers
About 1.8 million New Yorkers will be receiving checks in the coming weeks from the state — just as Election Day approaches. Eligible taxpayers for this round of checks will be people who have filed in 2021 for an Empire Child Tax Credit or a New York state earned income tax credit, the state Department of Taxation and Finance announced Wednesday.
Federal study finds COVID vaccinations reduced hospitalizations and deaths in New York
Thousands of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 among Medicare recipients were avoided in New York due to the widespread use of the vaccine, a report released this month by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services found. The report comes as public health officials are rolling out COVID booster...
New York to look at future of shuttered prisons
LODI, N.Y. — New York state has formed a commission to look at vacant properties after a slate of prison closures earlier this year. The closures have had an impact on local businesses. Places like Boundary Breaks Vineyard where it’s the time of year to test the sugar content of its grapes.
Man accused of plotting to kill women in Ohio pleads guilty
CINCINNATI (AP) — A 22-year-old man who authorities say identified as an involuntary celibate and plotted to kill women at an unnamed Ohio university has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of attempting a hate crime. Tres Genco, of Hilliard, Ohio, entered the plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court...
Can clean energy changes avoid dinging New Yorkers' wallets?
Elected officials and climate advocates are pushing for an aggressive plan to address global warming and reduce pollution. New Lebanon Supervisor Tistrya Houghtling says her community is especially vulnerable to extreme weather. A school bus garage is vulnerable to flooding and farmers are hurt by fluctuations in weather and temperature.
Arizona woman gets 30 days in jail for collecting 4 ballots
PHOENIX (AP) — A southwestern Arizona woman who pleaded guilty to collecting four early ballots in the 2020 primary was sentenced Thursday to 30 days in jail and two years’ probation, with the judge saying he did not think she had accepted responsibility for her crime. The sentence...
