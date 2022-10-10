Read full article on original website
‘Why don’t you love me?’: Complaint alleges teen kidnapped ex-girlfriend
A criminal complaint filed in Dane County court this week alleges a Madison teen lured his ex-girlfriend to his car before forcing her inside.
nbc15.com
Rock Co. hosts statewide emergency communication exercises
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County is hosting the 2022 State Inter-Operable Mobile Communication Exercise this week. Emergency responders, amateur radio operators and communications experts from all across the state gathered in Janesville for the event. The event focuses on building communication relationships for when an emergency disaster strikes. ”One...
nbc15.com
Janesville police officers help with Hurricane Ian cleanup
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Janesville Police Department officers took time away from their families and jobs to help with cleanup efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian. JPD officers Joseph Sanovich and Carmen Roche headed to Florida after the hurricane to help with humanitarian efforts following the devastation. Officers Sanovich...
nbc15.com
Car-jackers able to steal east side Subaru without keys
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man on the east side of Madison said his car was stolen and then recovered, even without the keys. Rick Coelho said his car was broken into when he had both sets of keys with him. He later found out that car-jackers were able to wire his car parked outside his apartment and move it without a key.
High demand for new temporary men’s shelter set to open on Madison’s East Side
A new temporary homeless shelter will open its doors Thursday for as many as 200 men in the Madison area experiencing homelessness.
WIFR
Norm’s Piggy Pen makes a grand opening in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A small animal boutique offering unique products for little furry friends, makes it’s grand opening in Rockford Saturday. Norm’s Piggy Pen is located at the Edgebrook Center, where staff says the store will offer boarding, grooming services, and even manicure clippings for small animals. The boutique is a partner with Winnebago County Animal Services, to promote and assist in adoptions of small animals.
Payments begin going out in Madison’s guaranteed income pilot program
MADISON, Wis. — About 3,000 people applied for a pilot program that gives low-income families in Madison $500 a month, city officials said Wednesday. The program’s first payments have already been handed out. The Madison Forward Fund was announced earlier this year as a way to help families in need purchase basic necessities. The money is given unconditionally, meaning recipients...
Wisconsin Teacher Chases Away High School Pranksters With His Flamethrower
Students from Baraboo High school as well as the athletic director were in loads of trouble after a prank went foul. Athletic director Jim Langkamp along with two other men are charged criminally after they attempted an illegal “citizen’s arrest” and threatened the teenage boys with a flamethrower when they were TPing Wednesday night.
4-year-old dies in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Wisconsin
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was hit by a vehicle and later died at a hospital on Wednesday in Dodge County. According to a release, around 5:00 p.m. an officer from the Town of Beaver Dam Police Department and multiple deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene where the child was hit.
nbc15.com
Missing Greendale man found dead in car crash
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A man reported missing by the Greendale Police Department was found dead in a crashed car off of I-94 near Marshall, early Thursday. Wisconsin State Patrol says they received information from Greendale P.D. on the location of the his phone after pinging it. According to...
wearegreenbay.com
Tactical vest, taser & Glock magazines among law enforcement items stolen from vehicle in Wisconsin
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement equipment was reportedly stolen from a vehicle in Wisconsin that was believed to have left been unlocked ‘mistakenly’. According to the Janesville Police Department, multiple law enforcement equipment items were taken from a parked vehicle. An employee of a non-local law enforcement agency said the theft happened between October 7 and October 11.
My family of five spends just $1.50 per person a meal at the store – see the simple trick to cut your grocery bill
THE Zelinka family has quite a few pieces of wisdom to impart, mostly when it comes to how they save money at the grocery store. Sam Zelinka and his wife, Kari, spend just $1.50 per person for each meal for their family of five, and they're gluten-free too. The couple,...
nbc15.com
One man faces charge in Baraboo ‘torch like device’ incident
Janesville police did not indicate which law enforcement agency owned the items. Eighty-seven veterans from Madison visited war memorials built to honor their service in Washington, D.C. First solar panels installed at Yahara Solar Project. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. The Yahara Solar Project, which is being built on county-owned...
nbc15.com
Dane Co: One dead after officer-involved shooting
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating after an officer involved shooting in Windsor, Wisconsin DOJ said. Officials said a deputy made contact with a vehicle just after 6 p.m. at the Super 8 hotel on Lake Circle in the...
BET
Man Accused of Hitting Wisconsin Christmas Parade Spectators With His Car Promises Better Courtroom Behavior
Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing five people who were watching a Christmas parade last Nov. 21 in Waukesha, Wis., apologized to the court and everyone watching the proceedings for his actions last week. During the first week of trial, Brooks, who is representing himself, repeatedly interrupted the court and once took his shirt off and ripped up documents.
nbc15.com
Madison family strives to prevent suicide after personal losses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison family is hoping to bring conversations about mental health to the table, after experiencing the impacts of suicide firsthand. Don’s Home Furniture, just off the Beltline in Madison, frequently has chair displays out front. The chairs are, of course, for sale, but during the month of September and through early October the arrangement had a deeper meaning.
nbc15.com
Man found stabbed in Madison parking lot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers found a man suffering from a stab wound and a head injury after they responded to a reported fight Saturday night in a parking lot on the city’s north side. An MPD report states the officers located the 46-year-old victim after someone...
nbc15.com
Madison man arrest in 2019 burglary in Sauk Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two years after a burglary at a Merrimac home, investigators arrested a Madison man in connection with the crime. The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a 21-year-old man who was in custody at the Dane Co. jail when he was interviewed. During questioning, the suspect allegedly confessed to multiple crimes.
nbc15.com
Madison sends first $500 guaranteed income payments
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 150 low-income households across Madison have been sent their $500 guaranteed income payments that they can spend however they think is best. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s office announced Wednesday the first round of monthly distributions from the Madison Forward Fund have gone out. The nearly million-dollar pilot program will offer monthly payments to the households for the next year. Rhodes-Conway expects the funds “will open up so many doors for people who are facing turbulent times.”
dailydodge.com
Columbus Man Found Guilty Of Robbing Neosho Bank
(Neosho) A Columbus man was found guilty Wednesday of robbing a bank. Alan Schade entered a no contest plea to a felony count of Robbery of a Financial Institution and a misdemeanor charge of Theft. Schade entered the Horicon Bank in Neosho in January and handed the teller a note...
