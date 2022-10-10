Read full article on original website
Trump will now be forced to testify after bombshell Jan 6 hearing lifts lid on Capitol riot links
The House 6 January select committee on Thursday voted to issue a subpoena demanding testimony from the man whose actions have been at the centre of the nine-member panel’s investigation over the last year: former president Donald Trump.Committee members unanimously approved a motion to subpoena the twice-impeached ex-president at the end of the panel’s ninth investigative hearing, likely the final such public session before the November midterm election.The select committee’s chairman, Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, called Mr Trump “the one person at the centre of the story of what happened on January 6” and said the panel needs...
Johnson and Barnes sparred in final debate ahead of November election
When asked by the moderators where the Senator would clearly protect life, Johnson said he supports a one-time referendum allowing Wisconsin voters to decide where the state should stand on the issue.
Schumer said during Jan. 6 insurrection that Trump statement telling rioters to leave was ‘BS’
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that then-President Trump’s statement telling the rioters to leave the Capitol was “BS.”. CNN aired footage that filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) daughter, took on the day of the insurrection on “Anderson...
