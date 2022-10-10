Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Capitals' Hagelin has surgery on eve of NHL opening night
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Carl Hagelin is out indefinitely after undergoing hip surgery, leaving the Washington Capitals without three veteran forwards as the season begins. The team said Hagelin had an arthroscopic procedure Monday that is intended to address his chronically injured left hip. Hagelin, 34, has not played...
Rick Jeanneret Has a New Job With the Buffalo Sabres
After Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed and Bruce Smith, there is nobody who has a bigger place in Western New York's heart than Rick Jeannere. Jeanneret retired at the end of the 2021-2022 regular season after 51 years as the play-by-play man for the Buffalo Sabres. Jeanneret started out...
Sabres coach Don Granato signs multi-year contract
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres’ Head Coach is sticking around. The team announced Wednesday that Don Granato has signed a multi-year contract extension. Granato’s been with the team since before the 2019-20 season, when he became an assistant coach. After becoming the interim head coach in March 2020, he fully took on the title […]
KeyBank Center cooking staff look forward to successful season as Sabres begin
Delaware North has decked out its menu for the 2022-23 NHL season. They want to be the standard for other NHL kitchens to follow.
NHL
Maple Leafs, Canadiens get things started again in season opener
The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, their century-old rolling-boil rivalry spilling beyond the rink into culture and language, will play on Wednesday at Bell Centre in Montreal in their season opener. For the 20th time since 1921-22, the two oldest teams in the NHL will square off in a...
WKBW-TV
Sabres shake off slow start for a 4-1 win over Ottawa in season opener
BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — There’s been so much on the news cycle this offseason for the Buffalo Sabres that have built the hype for the 2022-2023 season. Starting with the team's three first round selections and 11 total in this year’s draft. Head coach Don Granato and...
NBC Sports
Pastrnak's big night propels B's over Capitals in season opener
Much of the offseason was spent discussing whether the Boston Bruins will sign David Pastrnak to a long-term contract extension. In Wednesday's regular-season opener, the star winger let his play do the talking. Pastrnak notched four points -- one goal and three assists -- in the Bruins' 5-2 victory over...
NHL
Slafkovsky fulfills dream in NHL debut with Canadiens
MONTREAL -- Juraj Slafkovsky said he still had goose bumps 20 minutes after his Montreal Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in the season opener for each team at Bell Centre on Wednesday. He had good reason to feel that way. "It's hard to believe," the 18-year-old forward said,...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. AVALANCHE
FLAMES (0-0-0) vs. AVALANCHE (1-0-0) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Mikko Rantanen (4) Goals - Arturri Lehkonen, Valeri Nichushkin (2) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - N/A / PK...
Penguins Game #1: New Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Coyotes
And it begins. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ attempt to reclaim the Stanley Cup begins with Game 1 of the 82-game 2022-23 NHL season. Many COVID restrictions have eased, and for the first time since 2019, the season should be uninterrupted and as close to “normal” as the world will allow. The Penguins host the Arizona Coyotes Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.
NHL
Wright Sort of History
ANAHEIM - For Kraken fans who couldn't wait for the start of Season 2, especially with all of the offseason roster improvements, think about Shane Wright and his parents, Tanya and Simon. An 18-year-old son's dream goes technicolor tonight not far from Hollywood and right out of a storybook. "I'm...
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blackhawks
The Avalanche begin their title defense as they take on Chicago in their 2022-23 season Home Opener on Wednesday. After a short offseason, it's that time of the year again. Hockey is back. The Colorado Avalanche begin their title defense as they host the Chicago Blackhawks to kick off their...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Oct. 13, 2022
The thrill and excitement of a proper Opening Knight has returned as the Vegas Golden Knights (1-0-0) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (0-1-0) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The game is presented by Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 |...
Downtown businesses ready for opening of 2022-23 Sabres season
With the Buffalo Sabres set to kick off their 2022-23 regular season on Thursday at KeyBank Center, businesses around the arena are ready to welcome fans back before and after games. Read more here:
NHL
Stars announce schedule for 2022-23 home opener on Saturday, Oct. 15
FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars announced today the game day schedule for the club's regular-season home opener on Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Nashville Predators. Prior to the game, the 2022-23 Dallas Stars team will take part in the Victory Green Carpet Walk presented by Toyota on PNC Plaza, located to the south of American Airlines Center. The current roster and coaching staff are scheduled to begin walking the carpet at approximately 3:30 p.m., and fans will have the opportunity to welcome them into the arena. The pregame event is free and open to the public. Fans can start lining up to watch the carpet walk beginning at 2:30 p.m. The Lexus Garage will open at noon, while Comerica Garage and Lots A, D, E and M will open at 2:30 p.m. for fans arriving early for the Victory Green Carpet Walk presented by Toyota on PNC Plaza.
NHL
Price receives warm welcome before Canadiens season opener
Bell Centre crowd gives Montreal goalie big ovation. During the pregame introductions, goaltender Carey Price was given a standing ovation by the fans in the Bell Centre. Carey Price is feeling the support from Montreal. Price received a standing ovation from the Bell Centre crowd before the Montreal Canadiens season...
NHL
Video Review: SEA @ LAK - 19:53 of the First Period
Result: Call on the ice is upheld - No goal Seattle. Explanation: Video review supported the Referees' call on the ice that Matty Beniers' stick was above the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Kings' net. According to Rule 78.5 (vi), apparent goals shall be disallowed by the Referee "when the puck has entered the net after making contact with an attacking player's stick that is above the height of the crossbar. Where the puck makes contact with the stick is the determining factor."
NHL
Young Ducks fan skates out with team in season opener
Ethan Baroldi had the skate of a lifetime on Wednesday. The 10-year-old Anaheim Ducks fan skated out with the team during introductions before their season opener against the Seattle Kraken at Honda Center. Baroldi, who has had four heart surgeries, the most recent in 2020, was named the 21st Duck...
Sabres to host Party in the Plaza
Doors to the arena open at 5:30 p.m. and the first 12,000 people there will get City of Buffalo-themed Sabres swag.
NHL
Sharks Announce Opening Weekend Festivities
Join us this weekend for a Pregame Party, Teal Carpet Arrivals, giveaways and more!. Sharks fans, join your San Jose Sharks and pack The Tank, for Opening Weekend! Celebrate at SAP Center on Friday and Saturday, October 14 and 15 with parties, Teal Carpet Player Arrivals, giveaways and more to start the season strong! Opening Weekend will also feature the Sharks award-winning opening show before each game and debut the brand new center hung video board! More information on happenings both days are below. Get your tickets now before it's too late to join the fun for the whole family!
