New area code coming to the 716, expected to start in 2024
The numbers will be used in portions, or all, of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties.
New area code approved in 716 region, says state Public Service Commission
A new area code is coming to the 716. The New York State Public Service Commission has approved a second area code for the region after a forecast showed a shortage of telephone numbers. “Because of positive economic growth in Western New York, there is a clear need for more...
Could Chris Jacobs' political future include an Erie County executive run?
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- This week some voters have received robocalls asking for opinions on the job performance of current Democratic Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and who they would prefer in a county executive's race next year between him and current Republican Rep. Chris Jacobs. GOP analyst Jeff Williams said...
Niagara Co. District Attorney seeking $65K in stipends for his staff
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman is asking the county legislature to provide a stipend for his staff that are now fulfilling requests for judges in "after-hours" arraignments. "For the past three or four years, my assistants have been appearing in off-hours arraignments for criminal...
Cattaraugus County Town Supervisor Running for 57th State Senate District
A town supervisor in Cattaraugus County is challenging incumbent State Senator George Borrello for his seat in Albany. Dan Brown is running as the Democratic candidate for New York's 57th Senate District. Brown has served as Great Valley Town Supervisor for 17 years and is a third-generation farmer. In an interview with WDOE News on Thursday, Brown said he is running for State Senate because he feels that Albany "misunderstands our area...hugely"...
NY-25 candidates Joe Morelle and La’Ron Singletary have different priorities
The newly drawn 25th Congressional District of New York, which sits along the southern coast of Lake Ontario, includes most of Orleans County and all of Monroe County — basically the city of Rochester and its surroundings. While the city has some of the highest child poverty rates in the country, and the city’s school district has been on the brink of bankruptcy, many of the suburbs that surround the city are quite wealthy and tout some of the best schools in the country.
WNY seniors speak on expected Social Security cost of living adjustment increase
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Social Security's cost of living adjustment, or COLA, is expected to be higher this year. "I'm sure many people have been impacted by the rising prices at the grocery store, and so to counteract that, that's where the government has come in and said, ‘we're going to be able to support you a little bit more by increasing your monthly benefits,’" said Genevieve Waterman, National Council on Aging director of economic and financial security.
Mayor Brown announces city is now accepting American Rescue Plan applications
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is calling on local city organizations to help develop projects with funds from the American Rescue Plan.
Traffic delays heading into the US on Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're headed to the United States from Canada, you'll want to give yourself plenty of time. The latest traffic update shows there is a 1-2 hour delay into the US at the Peace Bridge. There's no word on what is causing the long delay. The...
City lawmakers frustrated over the timing of DPW snow removal plan
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of the Buffalo Common Council are not happy about last year's snow removal in the city and they want a new plan to review. It likely won't happen until November 1, according to the acting director of the city's department of public works. Francisco Guzman...
Arbitration ruling means back pay for city cops
Buffalo police got a pay raise without a new contract thanks to a state arbitration panel ruling. But it came as a surprise to some city lawmakers.
The Buffalo News Brought This Back, People Were MAD
I don't even read the physical The Buffalo Newspaper and I would be mad, too. You can't just change things like that and expect people to just 'go with the flow'. Luckily, they listened to their subscribers and are bringing them back!. The Buffalo News recently took out 3 of...
12 Things Buffalo is Deathly Afraid Of
Buffalo is a tough town that isn't afraid of many things. However, these 12 are terrifying. The great people of Western New York are a hearty bunch. They have seen the worst winter weather. Suffered through some of the deepest economic and sports disasters. They often get kicked while they are down, and even when they re up, by people around the nation. All of that, however, has made them afraid of very little in this world.
City of Niagara Falls Forces Blockfusion Bitcoin Miner to Shut Down Operations
Bitcoin miner Blockfusion has been ordered to shut down its operations due to violations of the local area’s zoning code. Crypto mining firm Bit Digital hosts 17% of its machines at Blockfusion mining facility in Niagara Falls. On Tuesday, Bit Digital said it received a cease-and-desist order from the City of Niagara Falls in New York about issues revolving around mining activities in the facility.
Niagara County holding hazardous waste drop off November 5
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Niagara County has announced their next household hazardous waste drop-off event is scheduled for Saturday, November 5. The event is only open to Niagara County residents and you must register prior to drop-off. The drop-off is being held at the North Tonawanda Department of Public...
Famous Hamburg Restaurant is Finally Expanding Its Parking
Now that we're heading into the colder weather, going to comforting Western New York restaurants will be a popular activity over the next several months, especially from now until Christmas and New Year's Eve. The Buffalo region is known for many famous restaurants and if you have noticed, some of...
Tonawanda man guilty for role in debt collection scheme
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man pleaded guilty for his role in a debt collection scheme, the U.S. Attorney announced Tuesday. The Assistant U.S. Attorney said that between June 2011 and April 27, 2017, 56-year-old Greg MacKinnon operated a debt collection business called Vantage Point Systems. MacKinnon and others involved in the company fraudulently […]
Buffalo landlord arraigned after allegedly exposing tenant to unsafe lead levels
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo landlord was arraigned on one count of a willful violation of health laws, an unclassified misdemeanor.
Best Nightlife Spots in WNY
Looking for a boozy night out? Once it hits 5pm on a Friday, it is the freakin’ weekend and the bars are calling!. While there are plenty of places to grab a drink, when it comes to finding the best nightlife spots in our region, 3 main areas come to mind:
Friday Will Be A Party Day In Western New York
There is one thing that people in Western New York love to do any day of the week, and time of the year. That is good or throw a good party. Now, this Friday is going to be a big party day in Western New York. It has nothing to do with the Buffalo Bills, or a snow day it has to do with the official drink of Dyngus Day.
