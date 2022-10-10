ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Could Chris Jacobs' political future include an Erie County executive run?

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- This week some voters have received robocalls asking for opinions on the job performance of current Democratic Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and who they would prefer in a county executive's race next year between him and current Republican Rep. Chris Jacobs. GOP analyst Jeff Williams said...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orchard Park, NY
Erie County, NY
Sports
County
Erie County, NY
Erie County, NY
Government
City
Atlanta, NY
Erie County, NY
Football
City
Buffalo, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Cattaraugus County Town Supervisor Running for 57th State Senate District

A town supervisor in Cattaraugus County is challenging incumbent State Senator George Borrello for his seat in Albany. Dan Brown is running as the Democratic candidate for New York's 57th Senate District. Brown has served as Great Valley Town Supervisor for 17 years and is a third-generation farmer. In an interview with WDOE News on Thursday, Brown said he is running for State Senate because he feels that Albany "misunderstands our area...hugely"...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY-25 candidates Joe Morelle and La’Ron Singletary have different priorities

The newly drawn 25th Congressional District of New York, which sits along the southern coast of Lake Ontario, includes most of Orleans County and all of Monroe County — basically the city of Rochester and its surroundings. While the city has some of the highest child poverty rates in the country, and the city’s school district has been on the brink of bankruptcy, many of the suburbs that surround the city are quite wealthy and tout some of the best schools in the country.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

WNY seniors speak on expected Social Security cost of living adjustment increase

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Social Security's cost of living adjustment, or COLA, is expected to be higher this year. "I'm sure many people have been impacted by the rising prices at the grocery store, and so to counteract that, that's where the government has come in and said, ‘we're going to be able to support you a little bit more by increasing your monthly benefits,’" said Genevieve Waterman, National Council on Aging director of economic and financial security.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Cba#Affordable Housing#Youth Sports#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Pegula Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
Power 93.7 WBLK

12 Things Buffalo is Deathly Afraid Of

Buffalo is a tough town that isn't afraid of many things. However, these 12 are terrifying. The great people of Western New York are a hearty bunch. They have seen the worst winter weather. Suffered through some of the deepest economic and sports disasters. They often get kicked while they are down, and even when they re up, by people around the nation. All of that, however, has made them afraid of very little in this world.
BUFFALO, NY
blockchain.news

City of Niagara Falls Forces Blockfusion Bitcoin Miner to Shut Down Operations

Bitcoin miner Blockfusion has been ordered to shut down its operations due to violations of the local area’s zoning code. Crypto mining firm Bit Digital hosts 17% of its machines at Blockfusion mining facility in Niagara Falls. On Tuesday, Bit Digital said it received a cease-and-desist order from the City of Niagara Falls in New York about issues revolving around mining activities in the facility.
News 4 Buffalo

Tonawanda man guilty for role in debt collection scheme

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man pleaded guilty for his role in a debt collection scheme, the U.S. Attorney announced Tuesday. The Assistant U.S. Attorney said that between June 2011 and April 27, 2017, 56-year-old Greg MacKinnon operated a debt collection business called Vantage Point Systems. MacKinnon and others involved in the company fraudulently […]
TONAWANDA, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Best Nightlife Spots in WNY

Looking for a boozy night out? Once it hits 5pm on a Friday, it is the freakin’ weekend and the bars are calling!. While there are plenty of places to grab a drink, when it comes to finding the best nightlife spots in our region, 3 main areas come to mind:
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Friday Will Be A Party Day In Western New York

There is one thing that people in Western New York love to do any day of the week, and time of the year. That is good or throw a good party. Now, this Friday is going to be a big party day in Western New York. It has nothing to do with the Buffalo Bills, or a snow day it has to do with the official drink of Dyngus Day.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy