ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

Jon Neill separates from Lilac Bloomsday Association after nearly two decades

SPOKANE, Wash.- The Lilac Bloomsday Association Board President, Dori Whitford, announced a major change Wednesday night: the organization and Jon Neill are parting ways. Whitford's statement says, "Jon Neill has chosen to step away from our organization. Bloomsday and its affiliated events have become a big job. Because of this opportunity we will now also be looking at ways to possibly restructure some of our jobs."
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Local landscapers recommend preparing now to winterize your lawn

SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now, some areas across the Inland Northwest are already waking up to a little bit of frost especially toward the northern valleys. Lately we have seen cooler overnight temperatures but still warm daytime highs in the 70s, however, local landscapers are urging people to make sure their lawns are prepared before the freezing temperatures settle in.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
KHQ Right Now

Childhood cancer patient inspires Spokane runner to trek for cause

SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane runner found inspiration to run marathons nearly 2,000 miles away from her home. Her inspiration? An eight-year-old girl named Grace Byrd, of Rockwall, Texas. Grace was diagnosed with cancer at just 15 months old. "Cancer is terrible to start with, but no kid should ever...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
Person
Rhonda Fleming
Person
Bing Crosby
Person
Norman Rockwell
KHQ Right Now

Dive rescue training turns into real rescue near Boulder Beach

SPOKANE, Wash. - A group of dive rescue trainees was thrown into real-life action Wednesday afternoon, rescuing a woman in distress at Boulder Beach. Members of the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) and other agencies across the region were in attendance for the dive rescue training. While standing on the...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

The woman in pink stopping traffic, meet Victoria

SPOKANE, Wash. - Traffic may still be slow-going thanks to construction on Monroe Street in Spokane, but one woman in pink has made it much more enjoyable recently. “I feel Covid took a lot of compassion out of the world and I’m trying to put a little back in,” said Victoria Vanderholn, the woman in pink stopping traffic.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Gonzaga optimistic series with BYU will continue after Cougars depart for Big 12

The days of Gonzaga and BYU squaring off at least twice annually in two of the top home-court environments in college basketball are coming to an end. But both programs anticipate the rivalry will continue, even after the Cougars leave the West Coast Conference following this season for the powerful Big 12. That would align with both programs’ philosophies of scheduling marquee non-conference matchups.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

2-year-old involved in Oldtown hit-and-run released

OLDTOWN, Idaho. - The 2-year-old boy involved in a crash that killed his 3-year-old sister in Oldtown is now out of the hospital, his family told KHQ. Their grandmother was also hurt in the crash and is now recovering from a broken shoulder. Last Updated: Oct. 12 at 8 p.m.
OLDTOWN, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Open House#Gonzaga University#Crosby House Museum#All American#Arthur S Court#Trailside Galleries
KHQ Right Now

Family of suicidal man killed by Spokane police in 2019 sues the city

SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of David Shafer, a suicidal man who was shot and killed by police in 2019, has filed a lawsuit against the City of Spokane in federal court. David Shafer, a 61-year-old Spokane resident, called friends while experiencing an alcoholic relapse and mental health crisis on Oct. 23, 2019. His friends called police, who arrived and shot Shafer after he pointed a gun at them, according to an investigation of the shooting by prosecutors.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane County Deputies shoot and kill armed man near Loon Lake

This is a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Department. On October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:15 pm, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a person with a weapon call in the 42800 block of N. Spotted Road in North Spokane County. The adult male...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Former Spokane police officer sentenced to 14 years to life for rape

SPOKANE, Wash. - Nathan Nash, a former Spokane police officer, was sentenced 172 months to life for two rape convictions, according to the Spokane County Prosecutor. Both victims testified Nash was performing an assessment after the victims had been physically assaulted. During his assessment, he would pull down their pants to look for bruising before sexually assaulting them.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Paintings
KHQ Right Now

Judge denies motion by Gonzaga baseball coach to dismiss DUI charges

DAVENPORT, Wash. - A Lincoln County District Court judge dismissed a motion by Gonzaga head baseball coach Mark Machtolf to have his charges for driving under the influence dropped. Machtolf was arrested in June for charges of driving under the influence. Machtolf argued the officer who initially stopped him did...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

52-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A single-vehicle crash on I-90 near Couer d'Alene on Thursday left one man dead, according to a release from the Idaho State Police (ISP). A 52-year-old man from Coeur d Alene, was driving westbound near milepost 11 a Toyota Tundra when he left the roadway and hit a jersey barrier on the roadside.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy