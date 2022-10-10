The days of Gonzaga and BYU squaring off at least twice annually in two of the top home-court environments in college basketball are coming to an end. But both programs anticipate the rivalry will continue, even after the Cougars leave the West Coast Conference following this season for the powerful Big 12. That would align with both programs’ philosophies of scheduling marquee non-conference matchups.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO