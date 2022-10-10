Read full article on original website
Great Pumpkin Race and Family Carnival takes place in Riverfront Park Oct. 15
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Great Pumpkin Race and Family Carnival will return to Spokane's Riverfront Park Oct. 15. Family and friends will gather to race and watch wheeled pumpkins decorated by participants. Racers are split into groups by age. 1-5, 6-10, 11-15 and 16+. You can find the complete rules...
'I came out here and it was gone,' community heartbreak as little free library box is taken
SPOKANE, Wash. - A little free library... stolen, leaving one charitable couple in the Emerson-Garfield neighborhood asking why. One Spokane couple started giving out free books and food 2 years ago. But it wasn't until Tuesday, that someone took more than just those items. "People need to read, we're very...
Jon Neill separates from Lilac Bloomsday Association after nearly two decades
SPOKANE, Wash.- The Lilac Bloomsday Association Board President, Dori Whitford, announced a major change Wednesday night: the organization and Jon Neill are parting ways. Whitford's statement says, "Jon Neill has chosen to step away from our organization. Bloomsday and its affiliated events have become a big job. Because of this opportunity we will now also be looking at ways to possibly restructure some of our jobs."
Local landscapers recommend preparing now to winterize your lawn
SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now, some areas across the Inland Northwest are already waking up to a little bit of frost especially toward the northern valleys. Lately we have seen cooler overnight temperatures but still warm daytime highs in the 70s, however, local landscapers are urging people to make sure their lawns are prepared before the freezing temperatures settle in.
Surprise fills Spokane as Jon Neill is ousted from role as Bloomsday race director
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane’s beloved Bloomsday is losing the face of the race, Jon Neill, after the board of directors voted him out of his role as race director. "There was a vote taken, and the outcome of that vote was to remove Jon as race director of Bloomsday,” Former Board Member Steven Jones said.
Childhood cancer patient inspires Spokane runner to trek for cause
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane runner found inspiration to run marathons nearly 2,000 miles away from her home. Her inspiration? An eight-year-old girl named Grace Byrd, of Rockwall, Texas. Grace was diagnosed with cancer at just 15 months old. "Cancer is terrible to start with, but no kid should ever...
Dive rescue training turns into real rescue near Boulder Beach
SPOKANE, Wash. - A group of dive rescue trainees was thrown into real-life action Wednesday afternoon, rescuing a woman in distress at Boulder Beach. Members of the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) and other agencies across the region were in attendance for the dive rescue training. While standing on the...
The woman in pink stopping traffic, meet Victoria
SPOKANE, Wash. - Traffic may still be slow-going thanks to construction on Monroe Street in Spokane, but one woman in pink has made it much more enjoyable recently. “I feel Covid took a lot of compassion out of the world and I’m trying to put a little back in,” said Victoria Vanderholn, the woman in pink stopping traffic.
Gonzaga optimistic series with BYU will continue after Cougars depart for Big 12
The days of Gonzaga and BYU squaring off at least twice annually in two of the top home-court environments in college basketball are coming to an end. But both programs anticipate the rivalry will continue, even after the Cougars leave the West Coast Conference following this season for the powerful Big 12. That would align with both programs’ philosophies of scheduling marquee non-conference matchups.
2-year-old involved in Oldtown hit-and-run released
OLDTOWN, Idaho. - The 2-year-old boy involved in a crash that killed his 3-year-old sister in Oldtown is now out of the hospital, his family told KHQ. Their grandmother was also hurt in the crash and is now recovering from a broken shoulder. Last Updated: Oct. 12 at 8 p.m.
Family of suicidal man killed by Spokane police in 2019 sues the city
SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of David Shafer, a suicidal man who was shot and killed by police in 2019, has filed a lawsuit against the City of Spokane in federal court. David Shafer, a 61-year-old Spokane resident, called friends while experiencing an alcoholic relapse and mental health crisis on Oct. 23, 2019. His friends called police, who arrived and shot Shafer after he pointed a gun at them, according to an investigation of the shooting by prosecutors.
Spokane County Deputies shoot and kill armed man near Loon Lake
This is a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Department. On October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:15 pm, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a person with a weapon call in the 42800 block of N. Spotted Road in North Spokane County. The adult male...
18-year-old accused of raping woman downtown pleads not guilty, trial to begin in November
SPOKANE, Wash. - Ethan Jake, the 18-year-old arrested for second degree rape after a woman reported it to the Spokane Police Department, has pleaded not guilty. His trial is set to begin Nov. 14. Last Updated: Oct. 11 at 3:15 p.m. Court documents said a Spokane man threatened a woman...
Former Spokane police officer sentenced to 14 years to life for rape
SPOKANE, Wash. - Nathan Nash, a former Spokane police officer, was sentenced 172 months to life for two rape convictions, according to the Spokane County Prosecutor. Both victims testified Nash was performing an assessment after the victims had been physically assaulted. During his assessment, he would pull down their pants to look for bruising before sexually assaulting them.
Judge denies motion by Gonzaga baseball coach to dismiss DUI charges
DAVENPORT, Wash. - A Lincoln County District Court judge dismissed a motion by Gonzaga head baseball coach Mark Machtolf to have his charges for driving under the influence dropped. Machtolf was arrested in June for charges of driving under the influence. Machtolf argued the officer who initially stopped him did...
Loitering, drugs and death threats impacting residents of an apartment near Gonzaga
SPOKANE, Wash - Tenants are on edge after recent events that have been happening for a couple of months. You may recall the story we ran about a month ago on an apartment complex near Gonzaga University running into issues with people loitering, using drugs on their property and damaging tenants' cars.
52-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A single-vehicle crash on I-90 near Couer d'Alene on Thursday left one man dead, according to a release from the Idaho State Police (ISP). A 52-year-old man from Coeur d Alene, was driving westbound near milepost 11 a Toyota Tundra when he left the roadway and hit a jersey barrier on the roadside.
Week 7 prep football preview: Trio of teams still undefeated in league as playoff scenarios remain murky
Just three teams remain undefeated in league play in the Greater Spokane League, one from each classification – though with three weeks left in the regular season, pretty much everything is still up for grabs. All three 4A teams will qualify for Week 10, though there’s new intrigue as...
