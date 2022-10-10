Read full article on original website
Houston Chronicle
Rams want more creativity, elusiveness from running backs
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams don't have the least productive running game in the NFL just because of their injury-plagued offensive line. The defending Super Bowl champions also need much better play from their running backs, who are struggling right along with the men blocking for them.
Houston Chronicle
Panthers QB Mayfield a no-show at practice once again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that...
Houston Chronicle
Rookies provide optimism amid another bad Texans season
HOUSTON (AP) — With just one win after five games, the Houston Texans appear destined for a third straight dismal season. There is, however, some good news about this year’s team that should give fans hope. Houston (1-3-1) has a great rookie class featuring several players who have already made an impact.
Houston Chronicle
Martindale was ready to move after 2021 season with Ravens
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Wink Martindale had few regrets after being fired by longtime friend John Harbaugh after a decade with the Ravens in Baltimore, the last four as their defensive coordinator. There was no doubt he would miss the area, the people he lived near and those...
Houston Chronicle
Raiders' late-game magic missing in McDaniels' 1st season
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The late-game magic that fueled a surprising playoff berth last season for the Las Vegas Raiders has been conspicuously absent early this season. Whether by blowing big leads or failing to mount a late comeback, the Raiders have come...
NFL・
Houston Chronicle
Browns coordinator feeling heat for disappointing defense
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Under fire for a dysfunctional and disappointing defense, Browns coordinator Joe Woods opened his news conference Thursday by pointing out his recent lack of sleep. If things don't improve soon, long work hours and bloodshot eyes will be his least concerns. Cleveland's defense, loaded with...
Houston Chronicle
Jets' Wilson ready to face idol Packers' Rodgers at Lambeau
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson tried to be cool. Or at least not let on how much of a thrill the moment was for him. The New York Jets quarterback was on the practice field last year during training camp, chatting it up with Aaron Rodgers — the guy Wilson idolized as a youngster in Utah.
