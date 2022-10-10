ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Carolina BalloonFest Taking Flight Near Charlotte

By TheOlympiaDShow
105.3 RNB
105.3 RNB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f2yPz_0iTn8GwI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TS5cU_0iTn8GwI00

Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a… hot air balloon?

After a pandemic-related two-year pause, the 47th Carolina BalloonFest will launch in Statesville from October 14–16.

Alongside several hot air balloons that will decorate Iredell County’s skies, there will be live entertainment, a wine and craft beer garden, and kid-friendly activities.

Balloon rides will be available, dependent upon the weather.

Carolina BalloonFest details:

Location: Near the Statesville Regional Airport at 260 Hangar Drive.

Date/Time: 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Price: $15 on Friday and $20 on Sunday; Saturday costs $20 in advance or $25 at the event; A weekend pass costs $40 in advance or $45 at the event

Children ages 12 and younger are free!

Read more here.

Comments / 0

Related
lknconnectcommunity.com

This Weekend: LKNConnect’s Weekend Planner – October 13th -October-16th

Looks like a great fall weekend coming up for Lake Norman. Community Events include local celebrations, scary adventures, art walks, Oktoberfest street festival, outdoor concerts, LaketoberFests, an apple festival, a hot air balloon event & a Renaissance festival – and that’s just for starters. Add great entertainment, lots of live music, outstanding restaurants and plenty of Lake Norman Shopping.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Statesville, NC
Society
Charlotte, NC
Society
City
Statesville, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Mac’s Speed Shop adds Concord restaurant with an eye on further growth

CONCORD, N.C. — Mac’s Speed Shop has expanded its footprint with a Concord restaurant. The popular barbecue joint has quietly opened at 8021 Concord Mills Blvd. — formerly home to Sticky Fingers. The roughly 7,000-square-foot restaurant is just off Interstate 85 at the Speedway Boulevard exit. That makes it neighbors with Concord Mills mall and Charlotte Motor Speedway.
CONCORD, NC
cn2.com

CN2 Today – Oktoberfest Returns to Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill is set to come alive for the annual Oktoberfest Festival on Saturday, October 15th. From 12 until 9 PM families are encouraged to come out and try German themed food, German beer, inflatables for the children, activities, a mechanical bull, axe throwing and more!
ROCK HILL, SC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 10

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 30 to Oct. 6:. Skybrook Golf Clubhouse, 14720 Northgreen Drive – 97.5. Cornelius. Jack’s Corner Tap, 8301 Magnolia Estates Drive – 97 Tenders, 18341 Statesville Road – 92 Circle...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Beer Garden#Hot Air Balloons#Xinhua News Agency#Clture#Carolina
lakenormanpublications.com

Mooresville fall happenings include fun for good causes and music

MOORESVILLE – The first weekend that felt like fall in Mooresville was filled with festive and meaningful activities. On Friday, Oct. 7, at what became – due to Hurricane Ian rescheduling – the penultimate event in the Mooresville Performing Arts Summer Concert Series, an overflow crowd surrounded the Liberty Park amphitheater for a show by The Stranger, a Billy Joel tribute band.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

City of Kannapolis announces Christmas activities

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Kannapolis Christmas will officially kick off at Village Park with the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Celebration of Lights at 6 p.m., Saturday, November 19. The Celebration of Lights will then run thru December 30. The Kannapolis Christmas Parade returns on December 10. The Celebration...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
WCNC

Lawyers looking into who can be held responsible after man drove off a 'bridge to nowhere' in Catawba County

HICKORY, N.C. — Lawyers for the family of a man who drove off a “bridge to nowhere” in Catawba County are looking for who is responsible. Philip John Paxson died on Sept. 30; he was unfamiliar with the area and his car was found in a ravine the next day. Neighbors say that bridge collapsed nearly a decade ago, and the road has been a problem since, but nothing has been done to fix it.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Mooresville chamber celebrates new businesses

Recent Mooresville-South Iredell Chamber of Commerce highlights have included new business celebrations. Buddy’s Seafood Market, a locally owned seafood market operated by the Harris brothers, has opened at 115 Commons Drive in Mooresville near Little Caesars Pizza in the southwest quadrant of the N.C. 150/U.S. 21 intersection. Buddy’s Seafood...
MOORESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Laketoberfest ushers in 10 years of brews and live music

CORNELIUS – The 10th anniversary of Laketoberfest Music and Brew Festival will not only welcome a crowd of thousands to a local park, but will represent consecutive weeks of Cornelius special events in the height of festival season. From 3-9 p.m., Laketoberfest brings live music, local beer and wine,...
CORNELIUS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Death Investigation in SW Charlotte After Body Found

CHARLOTTE — CMPD detectives responded to a call in reference to a body found in the woods on Thursday. Officers say the remains were found in the 2100 block of Diamond Creek Circle, an apartment complex near S. Tryon Street and I-485 in Southwest Charlotte. This is a developing...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Four displaced by house fire in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A house fire on Tuesday night left four people displaced according to fire officials. The fire was reported in the 1600 block of Lane Street just after 7:30 p.m. The Kannapolis Fire Department along with Kannapolis Police, the Landis Fire Department, and Cabarrus EMS all responded to the call.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
105.3 RNB

105.3 RNB

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

The best throwbacks and today's R&B!

 https://1053rnb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy