Missing Georgia toddler believed to be dead; mother named primary suspect, police say

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. – A 20-month-old boy who was reported missing on Oct. 5 in Georgia is believed to be dead, according to the Chatham County Police Department. In a series of posts on its social media accounts, the department stated on Wednesday that Leilani Simon, the boy’s mother, was named “as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.” No arrests have been made nor charges filed at time of writing, according to the statements.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Florida man arrested for having a 9-year-old drive him home, deputies say

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies arrested a Florida man who is accused of asking a child to drive him home. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a witness saw a vehicle all over the road, and suspected the driver was impaired. The witness cut off the vehicle and noticed that a child was driving the car. The witness then got the child to get into the passenger seat and parked the car in a nearby parking lot.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Gov. DeSantis awards $2M from Florida Disaster Fund to first responder groups

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced the disbursement of $2 million from the growing Florida Disaster Fund to several groups representing law enforcement and first responders in the state. During a news conference at the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office’s Willian H. Reilly Administration Building...
FLORIDA STATE
Michigan construction worker, last seen clinging to tree, among Hurricane Ian’s victims

The body of a 35-year-old Michigan man who was last seen clinging to a tree as Hurricane Ian approached his Florida home has been found, The Associated Press reports. Craig Steven Markgraff Jr. Was reported missing from Hardee County, Fla., on Sept. 29, Freida Frisaro reports for AP. His body was found on Tuesday, Oct. 4. He was one of the first publicly identified victims of the storm that claimed more than 90 lives.
MICHIGAN STATE
How to donate baby formula, other supplies for Hurricane Ian victims

ORLANDO, Fla. – Baby supplies are needed in hurricane-affected parts of Florida, and Healthy Start Florida is putting out a call for donations. The agency said it needs pre-mixed baby formula — not powdered formula — since some areas don’t have access to safe drinking water. It also needs baby bottles with disposable liners and other baby supplies like diapers.
FLORIDA STATE

