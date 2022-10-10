Read full article on original website
Click10.com
VIDEO: Florida school resource officer slammed to the ground while trying to break up campus fight
ST. CLOUD, Fla. – A school resource officer is being praised, after new body camera footage reveals how he handled a fight between two students at St. Cloud High school in Central Florida. Saint Cloud Police officers said Officer Ball was trying to break up a fight between two...
click orlando
Missing Georgia toddler believed to be dead; mother named primary suspect, police say
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. – A 20-month-old boy who was reported missing on Oct. 5 in Georgia is believed to be dead, according to the Chatham County Police Department. In a series of posts on its social media accounts, the department stated on Wednesday that Leilani Simon, the boy’s mother, was named “as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.” No arrests have been made nor charges filed at time of writing, according to the statements.
fox35orlando.com
Woman choking in St. Cloud restaurant saved by off-duty firefighter
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A woman who was choking on a piece of food at a St. Cloud Outback Steakhouse was saved by an off-duty firefighter who happened to be at the right place at the right time. On October 9, a woman was having dinner at the Outback Steakhouse...
WESH
Video shows St. Cloud police officer attacked by high school student, police say
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A new video released Monday shows the moment a St. Cloud police officer was attacked by a student at St. Cloud High School last week. The school resource officer was trying to break up a fight between two boys when a third boy grabbed the officer around the torso.
Florida man arrested for having a 9-year-old drive him home, deputies say
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies arrested a Florida man who is accused of asking a child to drive him home. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a witness saw a vehicle all over the road, and suspected the driver was impaired. The witness cut off the vehicle and noticed that a child was driving the car. The witness then got the child to get into the passenger seat and parked the car in a nearby parking lot.
12-year-old who died in St. Augustine in ATV accident was student at Pacetti Bay Middle School
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The victim in a fatal all-terrain vehicle accident in St. Augustine has been identified as 12-year-old Daniel Bonilla, a student at Pacetti Bay Middle School, school administrators confirmed. SJCSO said the boy was riding on the ATV with his father when it flipped over in the...
FHP confirms driver dead in I-95 crash in St. Augustine
ST AUGUSTINE, Fla. — UPDATE: The Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed that the driver of a pickup truck is dead from the I-95 accident that Action News Jax first alerted earlier. The FHP report stated that for an unknown reason, the pickup truck drifted across the southbound lanes and...
WESH
Bicyclist killed in crash involving pickup truck in Osceola County
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A bicyclist was killed Tuesday morning in an Osceola County crash. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 6:30 a.m. in the eastbound lane of Nova Road, west of Gator Branch Road in Saint Cloud. Officials say a 56-year-old male bicyclist was struck by...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
spacecoastdaily.com
Rockledge Woman Involved in Deadly Collision With Bicyclist in Saint Cloud
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash involving a pickup truck and a bicyclist on Nova Road west of Gator Branch Road in Saint Cloud, Osceola County. The bicyclist was struck and killed around 6:32 A.M by a 49-year-old woman from Rockledge, who was...
click orlando
Florida Farmworkers Association hosts Orange County drive-up food drive
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Farmworkers Association hosted a food drive on Wednesday at their Apopka office to provide resources for those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane victims were able to pull into the group’s parking lot and have donations placed into their vehicles. [TRENDING: NASA sets...
fox13news.com
Florida man, 94, found clever way to escape attic after Hurricane Ian floodwaters trapped him inside
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 94-year-old Florida man had to come up with a clever way to exit his attic after floodwaters during Hurricane Ian left him trapped inside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. LaVerne ‘Sunshine’ Gerber, a Korean War veteran, told deputies he knew about the evacuation...
Florida sheriff says to shoot looters until they look like 'grated cheese'
A Florida sheriff is dealing with people who are looting in the wake of Hurricane Ian by telling residents to shoot them until they look like “grated cheese.”
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis awards $2M from Florida Disaster Fund to first responder groups
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced the disbursement of $2 million from the growing Florida Disaster Fund to several groups representing law enforcement and first responders in the state. During a news conference at the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office’s Willian H. Reilly Administration Building...
13-year-old bicyclist dies after failing to yield in Clinton Twp crash
Clinton Township police are investigating a fatal traffic crash in which a local 13-year-old on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle. Clinton Twp Police believe the teen failed to yield to oncoming traffic and the driver of the Kia was not at fault.
What’s that smell? Mount Dora residents search for source of mystery stench
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — People in communities on the Lake County-Orange County line are up in arms about a foul smell they say is becoming unbearable. Some of the complaints are coming from the area near Sullivan Ranch, but no one seems to be able to say for certain where the sewage smell is coming from.
Michigan construction worker, last seen clinging to tree, among Hurricane Ian’s victims
The body of a 35-year-old Michigan man who was last seen clinging to a tree as Hurricane Ian approached his Florida home has been found, The Associated Press reports. Craig Steven Markgraff Jr. Was reported missing from Hardee County, Fla., on Sept. 29, Freida Frisaro reports for AP. His body was found on Tuesday, Oct. 4. He was one of the first publicly identified victims of the storm that claimed more than 90 lives.
18-year-old Marine recruit dies after collapsing during training at Camp Pendleton
An 18-year-old Marine recruit died last month after collapsing during training at Southern California's Camp Pendleton.
AZ officials believe impairment is factor in crash that killed Hawaii woman
HONOLULU (KHON2) — There has been an outpour of support for the Maui family who lost their daughter in a wrong-way crash in Arizona. Hunter Balberdi, 19, of Kula died yesterday after Arizona authorities said she and her two college roommates were in a vehicle and that was struck by an SUV traveling in the wrong […]
click orlando
How to donate baby formula, other supplies for Hurricane Ian victims
ORLANDO, Fla. – Baby supplies are needed in hurricane-affected parts of Florida, and Healthy Start Florida is putting out a call for donations. The agency said it needs pre-mixed baby formula — not powdered formula — since some areas don’t have access to safe drinking water. It also needs baby bottles with disposable liners and other baby supplies like diapers.
