Lubbock, TX

NWS: 'Pleasant fall conditions' ahead of slight rain chance this weekend

By Brandi D. Addison, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
The High Plains and South Plains should expect "very pleasant fall weather this week" after a rainy weekend and Monday.

That's according to the National Weather Service office in Lubbock, which reported Lubbock's high temperature stayed well below average in the 60s Sunday and Monday as rain and overcast conditions dominated the area.

But sunnier days are ahead, and several local weather forecasts show a high around the low- to mid-80s for most of the region through the remainder of the week.

"After (Monday), it's going to get back to very, very pleasant fall conditions through the rest of the week," said Joe Jurecka, a senior forecaster for NWS Lubbock. "It looks like maybe other chances some rain over the weekend — not terribly high at this point, but at least some chance.

From Saturday through Monday evening, about 0.92 of an inch of precipitation was recorded at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport, according to the weather service. Other parts of the region saw well over an inch, helping put a dent in lingering drought conditions.

Local forecasts show a significant chance of rain returning beginning Sunday, with a chance around 40%.

In a typical year, the region would also expect to see its first freeze in the coming weeks, averaging Oct. 30 for Lubbock, while those of surrounding towns fall within the next week, but that's less likely this year amid the La Nina event that typically brings warmer and drier conditions to the Southern US.

"Looking from one week out to two weeks out, there's a little bit of a tendency towards warmer than normal (temperatures) and wetter than normal (precipitation)," Jurecka said.

However, Jurecka wants residents to remember that, just because the average is warmer than usual, doesn't mean it can't get really cold.

"Many times in La Nina years, we will get a pretty sharp cold snap," Jurecka said. "Like, when we are down to near zero was a couple of years ago. And again, it was pretty good cold snap last winter as well.

