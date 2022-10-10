Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Illinois U.S. Senate race: 45 early votes to be scrapped due to ‘printing error’
(The Center Square) – Several dozen voters in Schuyler County may have their early votes scrapped after a printing error led to the wrong name appearing for the Republican U.S. Senate candidate. The error was noticed earlier this week. It showed Peggy Hubbard as the Republican candidate for U.S....
25newsnow.com
Report: Illinois ranks 19th in country for political engagement
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Voter turnout for midterm elections is usually much lower than during a presidential election despite important local and statewide races on the ballot. A new WalletHub report ranks Illinois as 19th in the country for political engagement during 2022. Experts say you can expect to see the...
Close election expected for Illinois' 17th Congressional District
(The Center Square) – One of the closest congressional races in Illinois appears to be for the 17th district. The district, which was held by U.S. Rep. Cherri Bustos before she announced she wasn't seeking another term, was redrawn by Democrats in what some say was a blatant case of gerrymandering, but the move may backfire.
Daily Northwestern
Darren Bailey’s gubernatorial party nomination signals a rightward shift in Illinois GOP, experts say
Darren Bailey’s nomination as the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Illinois has led experts to consider the future of the state GOP. Bailey, a state senator from Xenia, Ill., defeated Aurora mayor Richard Irvin and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan in the June primary with 58% of the vote. He has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and will face Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) in the general election on Nov. 8.
wmay.com
Millions of dollars pour into Illinois politics ahead of election
(The Center Square) – A recent donation of nearly $14 million to a political action committee signals voters will be getting a barrage of political ads heading into the final few weeks before the Nov. 8 election. Incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has largely self-funded his political campaign. So...
On 2022 Illinois Ballots, Voters Will Be Asked About Workers' Rights Amendment
Illinois ballots in the November election will include a vote on an amendment to the state's constitution known as the Workers' Rights Amendment, or Amendment 1, but what does it do and why does it matter?. With early voting underway across the area, it's a topic many are asking about...
KFVS12
Illinois Right to Life demands lawmakers reinstate Parental Notification of Abortion Act
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois democratic lawmakers repealed the Parental Notification of Abortion Act last year and created a working group to help review proposals that impact pregnant minors. Now, anti-abortion leaders say they want the law back. Illinois Right to Life and other advocates are demanding lawmakers reinstate the PNA....
Rep. Dan Brady on improving Secretary of State’s office
Illinois state representative and republican candidate for Illinois Secretary of State Dan Brady joins Lisa Dent to discuss why he’s the best choice to modernize that office. Brady is running against Democrat Alexi Giannoulias in the Nov. 8 election. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
First responder unions endorse in Illinois 13th congressional district race
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two major unions for first responders have endorsed candidates in the race for Illinois’ 13th congressional district. The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge endorsed Republican candidate Regan Deering at a news conference Tuesday. “We need our elected officials to understand their value, risk and dedication to our communities. Supporting […]
Candidates for Illinois governor offer ideas for gun control
(The Center Square) – With the general election less than a month away, gun laws in Illinois are a heated topic for the candidates for Illinois governor. There are several pending lawsuits in state and federal courts challenging a variety of Illinois' gun laws, including the Firearm Owner's Identification Card Act. During the first gubernatorial debate last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker defended the FOID card system and an option to submit fingerprints.
25newsnow.com
Decision 2022: What you need to know about Amendment 1, the ‘Workers Rights Amendment’
(25 News Now) - A proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution’s Bill of Rights will top the ballot this November. Amendment 1, or the so-called ‘Workers Rights Amendment’ has two main goals. One is to guarantee the rights of workers to unionize at the state level. The second is to prevent future Illinois General Assemblies from passing a ‘right-to-work’ law.
videtteonline.com
A last look at your ballot one month out from the Illinois midterms
The midterm elections are coming up on Nov. 8. Here is a brief look at all the candidates that will be on this year’s ballot:. Kathy Salvi (Republican) lives in Mundelein, Illinois, with her family. She currently serves as a partner at the law firm Salvi & Maher. Salvi...
25newsnow.com
Early voting numbers across Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - Almost two weeks into early voting for the November primaries, thousands in Central Illinois have already cast their ballots. In Peoria County, the election commission is seeing about 100 early voters daily, for a total of around 800 total in the past two weeks. It’s a trend election leaders call on par with previous midterm election cycles.
wjol.com
Uihlein Donates $52M To Bailey
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Conservative megadonor Richard Uihlein is donating a huge amount of money to the campaign of Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey. The Chicago Tribune reports the CEO of the packing and shipping firm Uline has give more than 52-million-dollars to Bailey. That is more than the 50-million-dollars that billionaire Ken Griffin donated to Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin’s unsuccessful bid for the Republican governor nomination.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ill. Republican governor nominee Darren Bailey joins — but doesn’t publicly acknowledge — Donald Trump Jr. at downstate event
MARION, Ill. — Stumping for votes in conservative southern Illinois, Republican governor hopeful Darren Bailey took the same stage as Donald Trump Jr. on Saturday night, with the former president’s son encouraging those in attendance to back Bailey while Bailey stuck to his campaign speech and didn’t publicly acknowledge the younger Trump’s presence.
Central Illinois Proud
Pritzker announces final installment of Rebuild Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — While the Rebuild Illinois capital program has several years of construction ahead, the last dollars of the program were recently announced. The $1.5 billion investment in Illinois’ infrastructure was made in six equal installments of $250 million each. The latest installment will be the program’s last and will go toward counties, municipalities and townships to address their transportation needs.
Over half of Illinois’ state attorneys have filed SAFE-T Act lawsuits
(WTVO) — Over half of Illinois’ state attorneys have now filed lawsuits against the SAFE-T Act. These lawsuits are the latest step that prosecutors have taken in the past few months to try and force changes to the act. They believe that there are too many restrictions on when someone can be detained or not. […]
Illinois lawmakers want to expand insulin price caps to stop skyrocketing prescription costs
Illinois lawmakers are working to expand legislation capping the price of insulin so they apply to all residents of the state instead of just some.
