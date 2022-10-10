ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Confederate monument in Greenville draws renewed call for condemnation and removal

By Macon Atkinson, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31FjXG_0iTn7IAT00

Two years after a deal was brokered to relocate Greenville's Confederate monument, a community activist is once again calling on Greenville City Council to pass a resolution condemning the statue and have it removed.

Bruce Wilson of the Fighting Injustice Together organization addressed City Council at its meeting Oct. 10 and called for action.

"How can we come together in unity when we still have symbols of division and hate in downtown Greenville?" Wilson said. "There is no doubt that the Confederate statue is nothing but a relic of the past — a relic of hatred and racism that was designed to intimidate free Black individuals from the time beyond Reconstruction. And here we are in 2022 with those same symbols."

Councilmembers have said that to move or alter the monument they would need to first vote to request a waiver to the state's Heritage Act, which is meant to protect war memorials on public property in South Carolina.

"State law prohibits relocation. That's clear," Mayor Knox White, who was not at the council meeting, told The Greenville News in a text message. "Working on a way to tell a fuller story on the site."

In 2017, White expressed support for an additional plaque to provide historical context to the monument.

Calls for the monument's removal reached fever pitch in 2020 as racial reckoning swept the city and the nation. At the same time, though, the pandemic and a new police accountability task force seized the attention of City Council, inhibiting further progress on installing a plaque, White told The Greenville News in August 2020.

But in a Facebook Live video later in 2020, Wilson shared publicly a deal to move the statue off North Main Street to inside the gates of Springwood Cemetery, with County Councilman Ennis Fant explaining the deal.

Fant talked about a plan to place the monument on a grassy area inside the cemetery where it's close to graves of Confederate soldiers.

Supreme Court ruling:SC Supreme Court's Heritage Act ruling makes it easier to move Confederate monuments

'Conversations' in Greenville:Council 'continuing to have conversations' on Confederate Monument

Wilson has organized protests at the monument honoring fallen Confederate soldiers since 2017.

In previous years, the monument was located in the center of Main Street at what is now the site of the Hyatt until it was moved in the 1920s out of traffic concerns, according to historical accounts.

Neither White nor other members of City Council has announced a timeline for the installation of an additional plaque.

A engraving on the monument today reads, in part,

"All lost but by the graves where martyred heroes rest he wins the most who honor saves. Success is not the test. The world shall yet decide in truth's clear far off light that the soldiers who wore the gray and died with Lee were in the right."

Dedicated in 1892, the monument's statue was modeled after Greenville Police Chief James B. Ligon, a Confederate soldier known for his “commanding figure” and “fine war record,” according to an historical account of the statue in "God's Little Acre on Main Street" by Lucile Parrish Ward.

A South Carolina Supreme Court ruling issued in 2021 made it easier to remove Confederate monuments across the state. The court struck down a portion of the state's Heritage Act that prevented many of the state's historical structures from being moved or altered without the approval of two-thirds of legislators in both chambers of the South Carolina General Assembly.

Now, only a simple majority is required in the state House of Representatives and the state Senate to move war monuments or change the names of historic buildings.

Comments / 22

Just Sayin
3d ago

Once again. trying misdirection near an election. only a very small very loud Minority of people even care about the fact that it's a confederate statue. I with these racist nazis would stop trying to re-write history.

Reply(3)
19
Judy Hall
2d ago

Confederate statues are part of our heritage! Our forefathers fought to keep us safe. History cannot be rewritten! We love our country!

Reply(1)
15
Annette Cloward
2d ago

People you can't change the past. Your just supposed to learn from it and not repeat the same mistakes. Taking a monument down won't solve anything just make both sides mad one way or other.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Greenville developer spends $2.7M for 12 acres along future Swamp Rabbit Trail

GREENVILLE — Twelve acres along the soon-to-come Swamp Rabbit Trail extension along Laurens Road has been sold to a Greenville-based developer. The plot of land at 2500 Woodlark Street is visible from Interstate 385 and is accessible from Laurens Road. The property borders the Holland Park development where businesses like Home Team BBQ, Double Stamp Brewery and Flying Rabbit Adventures reside.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Government
City
Greenville, SC
State
South Carolina State
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Greenville 2022

Greenville beckons nature lovers to bask in the breathtaking beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains and revel in small-town pleasures while healing in the unfiltered wilderness of South Carolina. Famous for its vibrant and historic downtown district, Greenville is an amazing pedestrian-friendly community, and walking is the best way to explore all its fascination-packed nooks and crannies.
GREENVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Electric car company opens facility in Greenville

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— An electric car company is opening a facility in Greenville County, creating 10 new jobs for South Carolinians. Dash EV produces 100% electric and solar-charged vehicles. According to the company, the business’ mission is to “provide sustainable mobility that fills the gap between walking, biking, and...
GREENVILLE, SC
livability.com

Why People Are Flocking to Greenville, SC

Greenville locals have lots to love about this fast-growing yet still affordable city. Back in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Adam Reitz and his wife were both laid off from their jobs and had the unique opportunity to scout out new cities where they could start their next chapter.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monuments#Confederate General#Greenville City Council#The Greenville News
southcarolinapublicradio.org

A festival for outdoor enthusiasts coming to SC

According to the Outdoor Industry Association, our state’s outdoor recreation economy generates over 72,000 direct jobs, which translates to almost $3 billion in wages and salaries, and contributes close to $6 billion to our state’s annual GDP. And these stats gave the idea to our next guest to start a new festival to showcase South Carolina’s most popular outdoor activities, such as camping, hiking, fishing, cycling, paddling, and boating. Mike Switzer interviews Jacqui McGuinness, creator and director of the Everything Outdoor Fest taking place Nov. 4-6 at Historic Hopkins Farm in Simpsonville.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
my40.tv

First phase of plastic bag regulation approved by city council

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Council has approved a ban on plastic bags for curbside litter collection and says the next step is a discussion on the regulation of plastic grocery bags. It’s a multi-phase issue that’s been under discussion for months. The first phase...
ASHEVILLE, NC
livability.com

Lockheed Martin Expands Its Operations in Greenville, S.C.

The Greenville site is now the global home of F-16 production and sustainment. Lockheed Martin’s growing F-16 production and sustainment operations in Greenville, S.C., are contributing to the defense of freedom around the world while creating jobs and strengthening the local economy. The company is adding hundreds of new...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
golaurens.com

County Council approves new subdivision ordinance

Laurens County Council took final action Tuesday evening on a months-long effort to close some loopholes in its subdivision ordinance that have caused rural residents in the Fountain Inn area to fear that subdivisions are ruining their way of life. Final passage of a new Subdivision Ordinance - #926 that...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Proposed RV Park in Anderson Co. denied by planning commission

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A proposed RV Park near Anderson Motor Speedway in the Piercetown Community of Anderson County is no more. Tuesday, the Anderson County Planning Commission denied the application for the park after several neighbors packed into the meeting and voiced their concerns. In their proposal, the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

West Greenville woman says neighborhood bridge needs work

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A frustrated Greenville woman says she’s been asking for a busy neighborhood road to be looked at for years, but her requests have gone unfulfilled. The Queen Street Bridge runs over the railroad tracks in West Greenville, where Emma Baldwin has lived her whole...
GREENVILLE, SC
iheart.com

Two Bodies Found in Macon, AVL Passes Bag Ban, Arden Pawn Shop Raided

(Macon County, NC) -- The SBI is joining in on an investigation of two deaths in Macon County. Two people were found dead during a welfare check at a Mack Branch Road home on Monday. There's no word on a suspected cause for the deaths. The sheriff says they're in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
MACON COUNTY, NC
Greenville News

Greenville News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy