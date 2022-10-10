ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

KPD: Two charged for selling crack cocaine out of Knoxville apartment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two people were charged after Knoxville Police Department officers discovered they were distributing crack cocaine from an apartment, according to a release from KPD. 32-year-old James Howell and 41-year-old Darnell Bergman were both charged with the sale and delivery of cocaine, KPD said. KPD's Organized Crime...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD: Michigan man found dead with gunshot wound near Holston River Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Monday evening that a man was found dead on Holston Hills Road, next to Holston River Park. They said that around 8:30 p.m. they received a call about a man lying on the road. When police arrived and found the man, they said he had been shot at least one time and was pronounced dead.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

TBI investigating after Union Co. deputy found dead inside cruiser

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — State agents are investigating after an East Tennessee deputy was found dead inside his cruiser following reports of a crash early Sunday morning. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Union County Sheriff's Office received a report of a crash at the intersection of Possum Valley Road and Ailor Gap Road in Maynardville just after midnight Sunday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD identifies Knoxville man killed in weekend shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, the Knoxville Police Department identified the Knoxville man who was killed in a shooting on Saturday on Linden Avenue. According to a release from the department, officers responded to the 2800 block of Linden Avenue for a call of a shooting with a victim.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville Fire Department looking for new recruits

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said Thursday that they were looking for new recruits to serve the city. They said that new firefighters are paid while they go through six months of intense training to become certified and licensed. The fire department has 19 fire stations and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KCSO, MDC to host Aging Adult Resource Fair, medication take back

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Metro Drug Coalition and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office will hold an Aging Adult Resource Fair on Saturday, Oct. 22. The resource fair is at Beaver Dam Baptist Church in Halls from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and will include community resources from vendors around the Knoxville area, free shredding and an opportunity to safely dispose of any unwanted medications, including syringes and sharps, according to a release.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Knox County workers close to finishing safety improvements for Halls intersection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An intersection near Halls High School will soon be safer for pedestrians and drivers, once crews are done finalizing safety improvements there. They said they installed a traffic signal, several hundred feet of sidewalks and pedestrian crosswalks at the intersection of Ledgerwood Road and Maynardville Pike in northern Knox County. On Monday the Office of the Knox County Mayor said crews were putting the final touches on the project.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KFD: Investigation underway for attic fire on Washburn Road

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a report of a home possibly on fire on Washburn Road Sunday morning, according to KFD. Upon arrival, initial engine companies reported smoke coming from the eaves of the structures. The home was occupied by two adults and one child....
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KFD: Knoxville man arrested for arson after cell phone tower fires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Editor's note: This story was updated to correct the spelling of the name Gildardo Gonzalez Herrea to Gildardo Herrera Gonzalez. The Knoxville Fire Department said investigators arrested and charged a Knoxville man after a series of fires at cell phone tower sites. Gildardo Herrera Gonzalez, 36,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Hispanic heritage and Blount County law enforcement

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Blount County Sheriff’s Deputy Rob Lopez didn’t believe there was much of a Hispanic community in Blount County when he began working for the sheriff’s office last year. It wasn’t until he began patrolling the streets that he realized what he had heard from his fellow deputies was true.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
