KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An intersection near Halls High School will soon be safer for pedestrians and drivers, once crews are done finalizing safety improvements there. They said they installed a traffic signal, several hundred feet of sidewalks and pedestrian crosswalks at the intersection of Ledgerwood Road and Maynardville Pike in northern Knox County. On Monday the Office of the Knox County Mayor said crews were putting the final touches on the project.

KNOX COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO