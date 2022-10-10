Read full article on original website
KPD: Two suspects stopped in police chase not involved in fatal East Knoxville shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple victims, KPD said in a Twitter post on Thursday. The shooting occurred on Parkview Avenue near South Chestnut Street, KPD said. More than a dozen officers responded to the scene. Three victims were transported from the...
KPD: Two charged for selling crack cocaine out of Knoxville apartment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two people were charged after Knoxville Police Department officers discovered they were distributing crack cocaine from an apartment, according to a release from KPD. 32-year-old James Howell and 41-year-old Darnell Bergman were both charged with the sale and delivery of cocaine, KPD said. KPD's Organized Crime...
KPD: Michigan man found dead with gunshot wound near Holston River Park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Monday evening that a man was found dead on Holston Hills Road, next to Holston River Park. They said that around 8:30 p.m. they received a call about a man lying on the road. When police arrived and found the man, they said he had been shot at least one time and was pronounced dead.
KFD: Seven people being treated for smoke inhalation after West Knoxville apartment fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said Thursday night they were responding to reports of a fire at a West Knoxville apartment building. They also initially said there were reports of people trapped inside. "Upon arrival of both the police department and the fire department, we were being...
WBIR
KPD Chief Paul Noel still aims for his original four goals, four months into the job
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — About four months ago, Paul Noel left New Orleans and became Knoxville's newest Chief of Police. When he started, he said he had four goals he wanted to focus on while serving the community. He wanted to work on preventing crime while also developing the careers...
TBI investigating after Union Co. deputy found dead inside cruiser
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — State agents are investigating after an East Tennessee deputy was found dead inside his cruiser following reports of a crash early Sunday morning. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Union County Sheriff's Office received a report of a crash at the intersection of Possum Valley Road and Ailor Gap Road in Maynardville just after midnight Sunday.
KPD identifies Knoxville man killed in weekend shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, the Knoxville Police Department identified the Knoxville man who was killed in a shooting on Saturday on Linden Avenue. According to a release from the department, officers responded to the 2800 block of Linden Avenue for a call of a shooting with a victim.
Knoxville Fire Department looking for new recruits
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said Thursday that they were looking for new recruits to serve the city. They said that new firefighters are paid while they go through six months of intense training to become certified and licensed. The fire department has 19 fire stations and...
KCSO, MDC to host Aging Adult Resource Fair, medication take back
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Metro Drug Coalition and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office will hold an Aging Adult Resource Fair on Saturday, Oct. 22. The resource fair is at Beaver Dam Baptist Church in Halls from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and will include community resources from vendors around the Knoxville area, free shredding and an opportunity to safely dispose of any unwanted medications, including syringes and sharps, according to a release.
THP confirms identity of victim from deadly crash in Loudon County
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Loudon County Sheriff's Office deputies and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) troopers are investigating a fatal two-car crash, according to a Facebook post from LCSO. THP confirmed the identity of the victim as Dylan Price, 29, of Vonore. The crash happened on State Route 444 (Tellico...
Knox County workers close to finishing safety improvements for Halls intersection
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An intersection near Halls High School will soon be safer for pedestrians and drivers, once crews are done finalizing safety improvements there. They said they installed a traffic signal, several hundred feet of sidewalks and pedestrian crosswalks at the intersection of Ledgerwood Road and Maynardville Pike in northern Knox County. On Monday the Office of the Knox County Mayor said crews were putting the final touches on the project.
As temperatures start cooling down, KFD shares heating safety tips you should follow at home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), heating is the second leading cause of fires in the country. Knoxville Assistant Fire Chief Mark Wilbanks says damages to homes because of heating accounts for $1 billion in property damage. So, as temperatures continue to drop in...
No injuries reported from early morning Sevier County fire
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — No injuries were reported after a fire in Sevier County on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Sevier County Fire Department (SCFD) posted on Facebook that crews responded around 2:05 a.m. to a fire in the area of Powder Springs Road. According to the post, crews stretched...
KFD: Investigation underway for attic fire on Washburn Road
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a report of a home possibly on fire on Washburn Road Sunday morning, according to KFD. Upon arrival, initial engine companies reported smoke coming from the eaves of the structures. The home was occupied by two adults and one child....
Developers of 407 Gateway, Sevier Co. leaders want new interchange to support development
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Sevier County leaders and developers in charge of the 407 Gateway to Adventure want another exit added to an interstate in the county. They said they want Exit 408 added off I-40 to support a new Buc-ee's, planned for next year. Matthew Cross, the CEO of...
KFD: Knoxville man arrested for arson after cell phone tower fires
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Editor's note: This story was updated to correct the spelling of the name Gildardo Gonzalez Herrea to Gildardo Herrera Gonzalez. The Knoxville Fire Department said investigators arrested and charged a Knoxville man after a series of fires at cell phone tower sites. Gildardo Herrera Gonzalez, 36,...
KPD arrests Detroit man wanted in Ohio after investigation into Knoxville overdose deaths
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man from Detroit is in custody as Knoxville police continue to investigate three overdose deaths. The Knoxville Police Department said officers arrested Donjae Bell, 29, on Monday after executing a state search warrant at 1900 Dutch Valley Drive in North Knoxville as part of the months-long investigation.
Gatlinburg Fire Department responds to fire at shopping center on the Parkway
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Gatlinburg Fire Department remains on scene at the 700 block of Parkway in downtown Gatlingburg working on hotspots, according to release. Gatlinburg Fire Department (GFD) was dispatched to a structure fire at 6:39 a.m. on Sunday morning. Pigeon Forge Fire Department (PFFD) was also on the scene.
16-year-old now faces homicide charge in killing of teen at Knoxville apartment complex
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 16-year-old Knoxville boy faces a homicide charge now in the killing of another 16-year-old last week at a Middlebrook Pike apartment complex. Authorities have filed reckless homicide and evidence tampering petitions against the unnamed teen in Knox County Juvenile Court. The records are not open to the public, nor are proceedings against the youth.
Hispanic heritage and Blount County law enforcement
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Blount County Sheriff’s Deputy Rob Lopez didn’t believe there was much of a Hispanic community in Blount County when he began working for the sheriff’s office last year. It wasn’t until he began patrolling the streets that he realized what he had heard from his fellow deputies was true.
