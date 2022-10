AKRON - All five sets were required for Tippecanoe Valley and John Glenn in their opening match of IHSAA Volleyball Sectional 18 Thursday night in Akron. The Lady Vikings would emerge victorious with a 3-2 victory to keep their season alive and improve the team’s record to 14-13. It was obvious from the beginning of the match that three sets were not going to decide the winner. From the opening points, the two teams went back and forth trading points. The first separation would come when Glenn scored five straight points to jump out to the first big lead of the match at 9-5. It wouldn’t last long though, as the Lady Vikings would come back to tie the game at eleven all.

AKRON, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO