Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Football Previews For Week 9
Warsaw (6-2, 4-2 Northern Lakes Conference) at Northridge (5-3, 4-2 NLC) When: Friday, 7 p.m., Interra Field, Middlebury. Series (last 35 years): Warsaw, 26-9. John Harrell’s prediction: Warsaw, 35-21. Last meeting: Sept. 17, 2021, Warsaw, 36-3. About Warsaw: Coach Bart Curtis’ 6A Tigers beat Goshen 43-7 in Week 8...
Times-Union Newspaper
Last-Minute Winner Breaks Tiger Hearts, Ends Season
Overtime looked to be in store for both the Warsaw Tigers and Noblesville Millers in their IHSAA boys soccer regional semifinal Wednesday night. Through 38 minutes, both teams had played hard and evenly. A goal in the final minute by the Millers would be the difference and break the Tigers’ hearts as Noblesville advances to the regional final after a 2-1 win.
Times-Union Newspaper
Students Invited To Smash Tourney
NORTH MANCHESTER - Spartan Smash 2022 is set for Nov. 19 at the North Manchester campus of Manchester University. At the invitational, high school players will compete in a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament for scholarships and bragging rights. Entry in the tournament is free. Each of the top eight...
Teammates Discuss Notre Dame RB Commit Dylan Edwards
He’s been one of the most dynamic performers in the current season among athletes committed to Notre Dame. It’s business as usual according to three members of the Derby offense who have competed with Edwards dating back through youth football – quarterback Brock Zerger, receiver Nathan Keener, and running back Derek Hubbard.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Garrett football team honors former player killed in hit-and-run
GARRETT, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A positive story being shared on social media of a middle school football team honoring a former teammate who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month. During a game between Garrett Middle School and Angola Middle School Tuesday evening, a...
hometownnewsnow.com
Fentanyl Sales Now During Football Practice
(La Porte, IN) - The selling of fentanyl in La Porte has allegedly happened not just from a barber shop but now during a youth football practice. Michael Ortiz, Jr., 32, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with dealing in a narcotic drug and was being held on a $100,000 bond.
Times-Union Newspaper
Grace College Guarantees Kosciusko County Students Minimum $12,000 Scholarship
WINONA LAKE – Grace College recently announced its latest cost-savings measure called the “Grace Guarantee.”. Through the initiative, the institution is guaranteeing Kosciusko County residents a minimum of $12,000 in grants and scholarships for Grace College’s traditional undergraduate programs in Winona Lake, according to a news release from Grace.
Notre Dame Captain Bo Bauer Out For Season
Irish Illustrated and 247Sports have learned that Notre Dame linebacker Bo Bauer will be lost for the season due to a knee injury. Head coach Marcus Freeman confirmed the news on Thursday during his weekly press conference. The 'Super Senior' and 2018 early enrollee was seven games from breaking Kurt Hinish's program record for games played (61).
Times-Union Newspaper
Parkview Health CEO Mike Packnett Announces Retirement
FORT WAYNE – Parkview Health Chief Executive Officer Mike Packnett has announced he will retire at the end of 2022, following more than 16 years as leader of the region’s largest employer. Known for his servant leadership, Packnett led the organization through times of growth and helped to...
wfft.com
Bremen man dies in kite surfing accident
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - A man has died in a kite surfing accident near Washington Park Beach. Officers responded to a call around 5:23 p.m. Saturday about a man almost drowning after a kite surfing accident. Investigators say 56-year-old Douglas Tolle, of Bremen, was in a kite surfing lesson...
WANE-TV
Rainbow trout to be stocked in Fort Wayne, Huntington
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Roughly 2,000 rainbow trout will be stocked in seven different Indiana locations by the end of the month. DNR plans to stock two locations in Fort Wayne and one in Huntington with trout measuring 12-14 inches long. At the Fort Wayne locations, fishing can take place after 3 p.m. on Oct. 14.
wfft.com
Man from Tuesday's crash on Maplecrest identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has identified the man found dead after driving his car off Maplecrest Road on Tuesday. The man has been identified as Terry Jay Tomei, Jr., 37, of Monroeville. The cause of death is impalement injuries of the head and neck...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 10.14.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 1:37 p.m. Wednesday - Kass Edward Nicodemus, 36, of 11179 N. Wawasee Circle West, Cromwell, arrested on a civil matter. Bond: $3,245. • 1:38 p.m. Wednesday - Kerry Lee Kern, 38, Syracuse, arrested for felony probation...
Times-Union Newspaper
Janet L. Murphy
Janet L. Murphy, 65, of Warsaw, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Janet was born on April 9, 1957, in Warsaw, the daughter of Ivan and Glenna Witmer Werstler. She was united in marriage to Michael L. Murphy on Jan. 15, 1977, in Warsaw, who proceeded her July 1, 1997.
WANE-TV
Watch: Large section of St. Joe Hospital comes down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 6-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished Tuesday evening. Video shared with WANE 15 showed a large section of the structure fall. Traffic flowed on Broadway and residents watched the activity, which stirred up a cloud of dust after the section was dropped.
247Sports Crystal Ball Prediction in for Notre Dame: Top100 Talent
The 247Sports Crystal Ball is a tool recruiting analysts use to show the pulse of a recruitment. What school is the team to beat right now? Where is a prospect going to.
Times-Union Newspaper
Lakeview MS Students Raise Over $12K For FMSC
Lakeview Middle School students and staff exceeded their goal in raising funds for Feed My Starving Children through a phone-a-thon. With a goal to raise $2,000 for the 2022 Warsaw MobilePack that begins today, Tuesday, Oct. 11, Lakeview Middle School rallied to raise $12,101.97, according to a news release from Warsaw Community Schools.
abc57.com
SWAT situation at Village Green in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The SWAT team is at a residence in Village Green in Mishawaka Tuesday evening. SWAT is at a residence on Pheasant Run. According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, SWAT is searching for a suspect wanted on an arrest warrant.
Times-Union Newspaper
South Whitley Man Critically Injured In Monday Crash
WHITLEY COUNTY - At approximately 10 a.m. Monday, numerous police, fire and EMS personnel responded to a two-vehicle personal injury crash at the intersection of Ind. 9 and Ind. 14, south of Columbia City. The crash, which involved a semi-tractor/trailer and a Hyundai Sonata passenger car, critically injured the driver...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw FFA Hosts 19th Annual Community Appreciation Supper
On Nov. 7, the Warsaw FFA Chapter will host its 19th annual Community Appreciation Supper & Member Workers’ Experience Auction in the Warsaw Community High School cafeteria. The evening will begin with a free chili and hot dog supper that will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. FFA members will be serving supper to show their appreciation for the support local businesses and community members have provided to the chapter over the years. A silent auction will be available during the evening with many decorative crafts, local business donations, baked goods and gift baskets for bidding, according to a news release from Warsaw Community Schools.
