NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: According to the Negaunee City Police, authorities responded to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. Officials say a Toyota Tacoma driven by a 74-year-old Negaunee resident was turning left onto Croix Street from US-41 and failed to yield. The vehicle was then hit by a westbound vehicle driven by a 23-year-old Ishpeming resident. That vehicle then hit a Buick driven by a 40-year-old Iron River resident that was stopped on Croix Street and waiting at the light. A 68-year-old passenger of the Tacoma was transported to UPHS-Marquette where they were treated for their injuries.

NEGAUNEE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO