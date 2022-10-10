Read full article on original website
wnmufm.org
Multiple-vehicle accident injures one in Negaunee
NEGAUNEE, MI— One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Negaunee Tuesday. City Police say around 6:10 p-m, a Toyota Tacoma driven by a 74-year-old Negaunee resident tried to make a left turn onto Croix Street from. US-41. They failed to yield to a GMC Sierra driven by...
WLUC
One person sustains minor injuries in Negaunee crash
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: According to the Negaunee City Police, authorities responded to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. Officials say a Toyota Tacoma driven by a 74-year-old Negaunee resident was turning left onto Croix Street from US-41 and failed to yield. The vehicle was then hit by a westbound vehicle driven by a 23-year-old Ishpeming resident. That vehicle then hit a Buick driven by a 40-year-old Iron River resident that was stopped on Croix Street and waiting at the light. A 68-year-old passenger of the Tacoma was transported to UPHS-Marquette where they were treated for their injuries.
WLUC
Marquette County Dispatcher retires after 25 years
Negaunee, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette dispatcher is retiring after a long eventful career. After 25 years Kristie Buruse expressed that it was time. Buruse now plans to spend her free time doing things like traveling. She also said she will still work now and then but nothing full-time. Buruse said she is looking forward to being a normal U.P. citizen.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Three People Injured In Head-On Collision; Alcohol Suspected
A Marquette man was arrested early Wednesday after a traffic crash on M-553 south of Marquette. Michigan State Police say it happened at around 2:20 in the morning on M-553 near Olson Road. Troopers say a 20-year-old man caused the head-on collision, and was driving while intoxicated. The driver of...
WLUC
One arrested for OWI after 2-car crash in Sands Township
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man has been arrested following a two-car crash in Sands Township early Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police Troopers from the Negaunee Post responded to the area of M553 and Olsen Road in Sands Township at around 2:20 a.m. where a head-on crash had happened. The crash completely blocked both lanes of M553.
UPMATTERS
Carla’s Restaurant owner shares hope for next chapter
KEWEENAW BAY, Mich. (WJMN) – Days after fire destroyed a restaurant and bar in Keweenaw Bay, Michigan State Police fire investigators were on site, looking for a cause of the flames. Carla’s Restaurant and Bar were part of a complex that included a small motel and a separate residence,...
wnmufm.org
Ishpeming woman arrested by deputy following Marquette crash
MARQUETTE, MI— An Ishpeming woman was arrested for drunk driving after she was involved in an accident in Marquette Friday. Around 3:30 p.m., the 55-year-old was westbound near 5th Street in a Taurus when the vehicle crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound Tesla head-on. A fully marked Sheriff’s patrol vehicle was directly behind the Tesla at the time of the crash.
WLUC
Historic statue restoration project completes in Dickinson County
VULCAN, Mich. (WLUC) - A historic Dickinson County statue has a new face. The restoration project of a 62-year-old wooden statue of a miner is now complete. As cars drive through Vulcan on US-2, the statue of a miner towers over the highway at the Iron Mountain Iron Mine. “Big...
WLUC
‘We thought it would be fun’: Bobaloon’s hosts a food truck rally in Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite the rain on Wednesday, it was an unseasonably warm October day in Escanaba. Some local business owners took advantage of that weather. Dave and Jessica Thorsen recently started the Rollin’ Tacos food truck. “We did about a year and a half of experimenting with...
Upper Midwest could see first measurable snow of the season
A series of cold fronts that will move through the Upper Midwest will usher in below-average temperatures and increase the chance of seeing the first measurable snow of the season.
WLUC
‘They’re going to have what they need’: Michigan Broadband opens new location in Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Broadband now has offices in Escanaba and it’s celebrating bringing internet to rural areas. As announced by Senator Debbie Stabenow last week, Michigan will receive more than $250,000 to serve about 67,000 people, thanks to a U.S. Treasury grant from the Capital Project Fund.
WLUC
Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours 2022
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s spooky season in the Upper Peninsula and the trick-or-treaters are gearing up for a candy-fueled Halloween evening. The following municipalities have set their trick-or-treating times:. Houghton. Treat Street - Along Shelden Ave. 10/22 4-6PM Residential - 10/31 5-8PM Marquette. Downtown - 10/29 4-7PM.
wnmufm.org
Robertson sentenced on prescription offenses
MARQUETTE, MI— A former Marquette doctor has been sentenced, after he was convicted on various drug-related charges in June. Jonathan Robertson was sentenced to 210 days in jail with credit for 210 days already served. He was also given a year of probation. Robertson was originally arrested for prescribing...
wcsx.com
Michigan’s First Snowfall of the Season Just Happened
It’s only mid-October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course,...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Negaunee, North Central Remain No. 1 In U.P. Football Poll
The Upper Peninsula Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association is out with its weekly football poll Tuesday morning. The Negaunee Miners are a unanimous Number One after a 24-6 win over Gladstone last Friday night. Gladstone is still ranked Number Two. Both coaches know that the teams could be on a collision course to meet again at some point in the state playoffs.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Exhibits Opening Thursday In Three Marquette Art Galleries
On Thursday, October 13, from 6-8 p.m. the Peter White Public Library and the City of Marquette Office of Arts and Culture will be hosting the opening receptions for the three art galleries within the walls of PWPL. Marc Himes and Louise Laakso Lundin will be giving their artist talks...
