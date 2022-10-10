Read full article on original website
Is Idaho Really One Of The Least Educated States?
We're in the full swing of the school year and kids throughout the Gem State are pumping their brains full of knowledge, giving them a top-tier education... right? Well, that's what most of us want to believe when it comes to our children and their education but according to a report from Scholaroo.com, that's not exactly the case.
Idaho College Ranks One of the Worst in America for Your Money…
I’m sure nowadays people (mostly) don’t think college is worth it anyway... but who’s to say?. One thing is undeniable, though, going to college means you will spend a lot of money. And after college, you’ll likely be paying off hefty student loans for years to come — you know — depending on what our government randomly decides to do or not do...
Landfill Heavy Equipment Operator Terminated for Chronic Pain Sues Idaho County
Canyon County, Idaho, is situated along the picturesque Snake River, about 25 miles west of the capital city of Boise. Migrant wagon trains passed through the area in the 19th Century on the Oregon Trail. The county hosts professional rodeos each summer, and those who attend can forgo a beer and toast the competitors with a glass of local wine. The county’s thriving agricultural economy includes 80% of the state's vineyards.
Idaho State Releasing $600 Funds to People
Across America, millions have left state reserves to go into residents' pockets. These monies come as refunds to return the excess tax collected by states. The cash will go to taxpayers who meet the requirements.
Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho?
Right off the bat, I can tell you it isn't in Boise. Bummer - I know. But, with that being established right off the bat, there's a chance that a Chinese restaurant in Boise could actually top the number one spot for Chinese food in Idaho... right?. According to a...
4 Idaho Small Towns Ranked as the Coziest in the United States
Whether it’s holding hands and sipping hot cider as you wander through a pumpkin patch or enjoying a cocoa in front of a roaring fire while the snow gently falls outside, we’re approaching that the time of the year when those cozy thoughts run through your head. Generation...
Four injured after structure collapses at University of Idaho fraternity
The collapse happened Saturday night.
Shelter pets make safe landing in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — Over 150 animals made the flight from hurricane-impacted parts of Florida to Boise Sunday afternoon. The animals, which included dogs, cats and guinea pigs, landed in Boise thanks to the help of Good Flights, a program part of the Greater Good Charities, and the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS). Boise is the first of three stops for the animals, which are being taken to shelters in Idaho, Oregon and Washington. Eventually, the pets will be in adoptive homes.
Thousands of Idaho Residents to Receive $600 in Payments
Thousands are still waiting, while over 190,000 Americans have already received their $600 checks. (source) These payments started going out on September 26 to be completed before Thanksgiving. (source)
New rental options in Treasure Valley
Modern Craftsman offers one, two, and three bedroom homes that you can rent along Chinden Blvd. in Meridian.
There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho
As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
Idaho Veteran Killed In Ukraine While Fighting the Russians
The Russian-Ukraine War has claimed the life of an Idahoan who was killed fighting for Ukraine. Initial social media reports said the Dane Partridge was in a coma following being hit by Russian shrapnel. The Daily Beast reported that he was from Idaho and he was a father. He left...
Both Biden and Trump Continue To Skip Idaho While Traveling West
The following is an observation of the current state of how the national political powers view the state of Idaho. Once again, former President Donald Trump traveled way out west. The president campaigned in Nevada for the Republican slate who are running against the Democrats. Not to be outdone by...
