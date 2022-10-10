ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Champions League: 5 things we learned from Matchday 4

With just two more rounds of games remaining in the group stage of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League, the knockout phase picture is beginning to come into sharper focus. Here are five thoughts now that a thrilling, action-packed Matchday 4 is over. Barcelona survives, but barely. Down by two goals...
UEFA
BBC

Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Person
Lucy Bronze
ESPN

Juventus' Champions League last-16 hopes in peril after loss to Maccabi Haifa

Juventus slumped to a 2-0 defeat against a Maccabi Haifa side who won their first Champions League game for 20 years as Omer Atzili's double helped the Israelis to a famous victory at a rocking Sammy Ofer Stadium on Tuesday. The result leaves third-placed Juve's chances of qualifying for the...
UEFA
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: Clive Sullivan - Rugby league legend

Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales and the BBC Sport website and app; repeated on BBC One Wales at 23:35 BST on Sat, 15 Oct and BBC Two network at 21:30 BST on Fri, 21 Oct, and available on demand on the BBC iPlayer. Every pass, every kick and every...
RUGBY
FOX Sports

Salzburg draws at Zagreb, stays unbeaten in Champions League

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Salzburg kept its unbeaten run in the Champions League going with a 1-1 draw at Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday but relinquished the top spot in its group. Midfielder Nicolas Seiwald gave the Austrian champion the lead in the 12th minute on the counterattack with his first Champions League goal.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#The Czech Republic#Bst#Wembley
BBC

P﻿remier League title push 'doesn't seem viable' for Liverpool

D﻿iogo Jota says a genuine Premier League title challenge "doesn't seem viable" currently but reiterated the season is "still in the beginning" and there remains plenty for Liverpool to play for. S﻿unday's loss to Arsenal left the Reds in 10th and 14 points adrift of the Gunners. W﻿hen...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

R﻿obertson issues warning for City visit

Andy Robertson has warned Liverpool must find their very best form when they welcome Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday. The Reds excelled against Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday but have struggled in the Premier League having pushed City to the wire last season. "It's a massive game,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Troy Parrott out until after World Cup with injury at Preston

Tottenham Hotspur’s young on-loan striker Troy Parrott isn’t quite getting the accolades of his fellow academy grad Dane Scarlett, but he’s been having a pretty decent season in the Championship this year with Preston North End. But unfortunately, Troy just had a major setback. Preston announced this...
WORLD
BBC

Rangers v Liverpool: Commentator's notes

Any Champions League wriggle room has gone for Rangers as they stare up at the rest of Group A, faced with an almighty task to even finish third in the section. The hammering in Amsterdam on matchday one means they will likely need at least a point from their next two games before Ajax's visit to Glasgow, while hoping the Dutch champions lose theirs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: De Zerbi seeks 1st win with Brighton at Brentford

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Brighton has been playing well under recently hired manager Roberto De Zerbi without getting any wins. The team will be hoping that changes on a trip to Brentford that kicks off the latest round of games in the Premier League. Under De Zerbi, who replaced Graham Potter following his move to Chelsea, Brighton has drawn 3-3 at Liverpool — outplaying Jurgen Klopp’s team for spells at Anfield — and lost 1-0 at home to Tottenham, which produced a gritty defensive performance at Amex Stadium. Brighton would climb to fourth place, at least overnight, with a win against a Brentford team that is coming off heavy losses to Arsenal (3-0) and Newcastle (5-1) either side of a lackluster 0-0 draw at Bournemouth.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Celtic crash out of Champions League with defeat to Leipzig

Celtic's hopes of reaching the Champions League round of 16 ended with a 2-0 defeat against RB Leipzig on Tuesday. Timo Werner guided a clever header past goalkeeper Joe Hart to silence Celtic Park with 74 minutes on the clock before setting up Emil Forsberg 10 minutes later and the Swedish striker sealed the result with a brilliant finish into the top corner.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy