BBC
Marc Skinner: Manchester United boss says players and coaches must 'call out misbehaviour' after NWSL report
Manchester United boss Marc Skinner says coaches and players must continue to "call out misbehaviour" following an investigation into abuse in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The investigation, published earlier this month, found abuse "had become systemic" in the United States' NWSL. Skinner, who coached Orlando Pride before taking...
FOX Sports
Champions League: 5 things we learned from Matchday 4
With just two more rounds of games remaining in the group stage of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League, the knockout phase picture is beginning to come into sharper focus. Here are five thoughts now that a thrilling, action-packed Matchday 4 is over. Barcelona survives, but barely. Down by two goals...
Sir Jim Ratcliffe Speaks About Manchester United Takeover Links
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has officially spoken out about a potential takeover of Manchester United this evening.
BBC
Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire
Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
ESPN
Juventus' Champions League last-16 hopes in peril after loss to Maccabi Haifa
Juventus slumped to a 2-0 defeat against a Maccabi Haifa side who won their first Champions League game for 20 years as Omer Atzili's double helped the Israelis to a famous victory at a rocking Sammy Ofer Stadium on Tuesday. The result leaves third-placed Juve's chances of qualifying for the...
BBC
Creeslough explosion: Jessica Gallagher victim leaves behind 'ripples of love'
A young woman who was killed in Friday's explosion in County Donegal will be remembered for the "ripples of love, affection and warmth" she left behind, funeral mourners have heard. The service for Jessica Gallagher, 24, has taken place at St Michael's Church in Creeslough. Ten people were killed in...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Clive Sullivan - Rugby league legend
Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales and the BBC Sport website and app; repeated on BBC One Wales at 23:35 BST on Sat, 15 Oct and BBC Two network at 21:30 BST on Fri, 21 Oct, and available on demand on the BBC iPlayer. Every pass, every kick and every...
FOX Sports
Salzburg draws at Zagreb, stays unbeaten in Champions League
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Salzburg kept its unbeaten run in the Champions League going with a 1-1 draw at Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday but relinquished the top spot in its group. Midfielder Nicolas Seiwald gave the Austrian champion the lead in the 12th minute on the counterattack with his first Champions League goal.
Twitter Reacts: Full-Time Rangers vs Liverpool
Liverpool edged closer to Uefa Champions League qualification this evening after a 7-1 thrashing over Rangers, we have a look at how Twitter reacted to the result
BBC
Premier League title push 'doesn't seem viable' for Liverpool
Diogo Jota says a genuine Premier League title challenge "doesn't seem viable" currently but reiterated the season is "still in the beginning" and there remains plenty for Liverpool to play for. Sunday's loss to Arsenal left the Reds in 10th and 14 points adrift of the Gunners. When...
BBC
Newcastle United: Dan Ashworth says spending £200m a year on players 'unsustainable'
Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth admits the club must be open to selling players in order to comply with spending restrictions. The Magpies have spent more than £200m on players since the Saudi Arabia-backed £305m takeover last year. But ex-Football Association technical director Ashworth - who began...
BBC
Neymar: Brazil forward faces call for five-year prison term over transfer to Barcelona
A Brazilian investment firm has called for Neymar to face a five-year prison sentence when he stands trial next week on fraud and corruption charges relating to his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013. DIS, which owned 40% of the rights to the Brazil forward at the time, argues...
Has Klopp run out of gas in the face of Man City dominance?
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jurgen Klopp’s trademark toothy grin has become somewhat of a rare sight in the Premier League this season. More frequently, he has worn the look of a man with pressing concerns, perhaps having come to the crushing realization that even his special talents can only go so far.
Report: Juventus Are Interested In January Transfer For Ilkay Gundogan
Serie A giants Juventus are interested in Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, according to a report.
BBC
Robertson issues warning for City visit
Andy Robertson has warned Liverpool must find their very best form when they welcome Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday. The Reds excelled against Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday but have struggled in the Premier League having pushed City to the wire last season. "It's a massive game,...
SB Nation
Troy Parrott out until after World Cup with injury at Preston
Tottenham Hotspur’s young on-loan striker Troy Parrott isn’t quite getting the accolades of his fellow academy grad Dane Scarlett, but he’s been having a pretty decent season in the Championship this year with Preston North End. But unfortunately, Troy just had a major setback. Preston announced this...
BBC
Rangers v Liverpool: Commentator's notes
Any Champions League wriggle room has gone for Rangers as they stare up at the rest of Group A, faced with an almighty task to even finish third in the section. The hammering in Amsterdam on matchday one means they will likely need at least a point from their next two games before Ajax's visit to Glasgow, while hoping the Dutch champions lose theirs.
MATCHDAY: De Zerbi seeks 1st win with Brighton at Brentford
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Brighton has been playing well under recently hired manager Roberto De Zerbi without getting any wins. The team will be hoping that changes on a trip to Brentford that kicks off the latest round of games in the Premier League. Under De Zerbi, who replaced Graham Potter following his move to Chelsea, Brighton has drawn 3-3 at Liverpool — outplaying Jurgen Klopp’s team for spells at Anfield — and lost 1-0 at home to Tottenham, which produced a gritty defensive performance at Amex Stadium. Brighton would climb to fourth place, at least overnight, with a win against a Brentford team that is coming off heavy losses to Arsenal (3-0) and Newcastle (5-1) either side of a lackluster 0-0 draw at Bournemouth.
ESPN
Transfer Talk: Ivan Toney linked with Manchester United amid uncertainty over Cristiano Ronaldo's future
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man United look to...
ESPN
Celtic crash out of Champions League with defeat to Leipzig
Celtic's hopes of reaching the Champions League round of 16 ended with a 2-0 defeat against RB Leipzig on Tuesday. Timo Werner guided a clever header past goalkeeper Joe Hart to silence Celtic Park with 74 minutes on the clock before setting up Emil Forsberg 10 minutes later and the Swedish striker sealed the result with a brilliant finish into the top corner.
