WSAW
Wausau man on a mission trading a penny for a house
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Anthony Iverson-Lloyd is trying to barter his way up from one penny to a house he can donate to a family in need. He was inspired by a now-famous red-paperclip influencer who started the movement. A couple of months ago, Iverson-Lloyd saw a trash problem along...
WSAW
Chamber to host candidate forum on UWSP at Wausau campus
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will host a Regional Candidate Forum on Oct. 24. This Candidate Forum will include those running in four key races which are on the ballot in November. Candidates will have the opportunity at this event to share their platform and inform the public on the issues important to them.
wxpr.org
Voters in Price and Lincoln Counties asked for stance on election officials using private funds to administer elections
Voters in Price and Lincoln Counties will be asked about funding for elections on the upcoming ballot. The advisory referendum stems from issues brought up in the 2020 Presidential Election. During the 2020 election, The Center for Tech and Civic Life gave $8.8 million in grants to Wisconsin’s five largest...
WJFW-TV
City of Merrill introduces a new logo
MERRILL (WJFW) - The City of Merrill unveiled on Tuesday, that they have a new logo. and it will replace the older City of Parks one. This is all related to the City's rebranding efforts to attract more people to Merrill in terms of living, working, visiting and doing business in the city.
WSAW
Participants needed for Marshfield Clinic Research Institute Lyme disease prevention vaccine study
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic Research Institute is looking for healthy adults and children over 5 to participate in a clinical trial for a vaccine against Lyme disease. People that often visit outdoor areas that may expose them to ticks may be eligible to participate. Trial participants cannot have...
Wausau City Council set to decide Tuesday on fight over John Marshall school as historic landmark
The Wausau City Council could decide Tuesday on whether to designate John Marshall Elementary School as an historic landmark after two city bodies voted to move ahead with the proposal. The school building, at 1918 Lamont St., is 100 years old and is owned by the Wausau School District, which...
WSAW
Ghost tours return to downtown Wausau Oct. 21
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Paranormal Research Society will once again offer its annual ghost tours. WPRS is a team of paranormal researchers. For a couple of weekends each October, the team shares stories of their findings and information on Wausau’s haunted history. Two different types of tours...
tomahawkleader.com
Medford Cooperative acquires Tomahawk Ace Hardware
TOMAHAWK – Medford Cooperative announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5 that it had acquired Tomahawk Ace Hardware, 986 N. 4th St., Tomahawk. A release from Medford Cooperative said the acquisition of Tomahawk Ace Hardware will “enable Medford Cooperative to provide increased service to members while expanding the benefits of Medford Cooperative membership to the Tomahawk community.”
Marathon County Felony Mugshots: Oct. 13, 2022
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case. If felony charges are verified...
WSAW
NTC to offer babysitting certification class
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A class to help prepare tweens and teens to babysit younger siblings or other children has a number of offerings this fall and winter. This American Red Cross Babysitting Certification course will prepare youth to be safe, effective and responsible babysitters. The training is designed to provide universal skills in areas that every babysitter should know, including basic care for infants and children, basic First Aid, child behavior and appropriate activities, emergency protocols, and more.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Utilities Annual Lead Notice
In 2020 Marshfield Utilities found elevated levels of lead in drinking water in some homes with lead services. This is an annual notice to the public. Lead can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women and young children. Please read this information closely to see what you can do to reduce lead in your drinking water.
WSAW
Wausau man charged with possessing methamphetamine for distribution
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 40-year-old Wausau man has been charged in federal court with possessing methamphetamine with the intent to sell. Anthony Anderson is accused of possessing 50 grams or more. The indictment alleges that he possessed the methamphetamine on August 1, 2022. If convicted, Anderson faces a mandatory...
WSAW
Clintonville carjacking suspect details time on the run in Northwest Wisconsin
BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspect who fled after a carjacking in Clintonville said he spent days camping out on a beach and caves while on the run in Northwestern Wisconsin. Seth A. Genereau, 23, has been charged with multiple felonies in connection to the carjacking and separate crimes...
UPMATTERS
Deputies in Wisconsin arrest three men, one wanted for homicide in Texas
CRANDON, Wis. (WFRV) – Three men were taken into custody in northern Wisconsin with help from a number of agencies. According to a release, on October 4 around 1:30 p.m., detectives with the Forest County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by a Task Force Officer with the United States Marshals Service and advised that Oneida County Sheriff’s Investigators were currently tracking a subject who was possibly wanted for homicide in the state of Texas.
WSAW
Wausau teen last seen on Sept. 19 found safe
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 17-year-old girl reported missing on Sept. 19 was found safe in Wausau Tuesday night. Morgan Torrens was located in the city of Wausau. The Sheriff’s Department thanks everyone for their help.
Wausau man indicted on federal drug charges
A 40-year-old Wausau man is facing life in prison after being indicted this week on federal drug charges, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice. Anthony Anderson faces charges of possessing 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The mandatory minimum sentence for the crime, if Anderson is convicted, is 10 years in federal prison with a maximum of life behind bars.
WSAW
Nonprofit teams up with Vilas and Oneida Counties to launch Family Food Helpline
VILAS COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - What started as a program for kids in the northland pine school district three years ago, has expanded to providing nutritional support across all of Vilas and Oneida counties. A nonprofit called ‘Feed Our Rural Kids Inc.’ or FORK is partnering with Vilas and Oneida Social Services to create a Family Food Helpline. The goal is to help with the growing concern for food insecurity in rural communities.
WSAW
DNR to host open house on Nov. 3 regarding Rib Mountain State Park master plan
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will host an open house meeting to seek feedback on the Rib Mountain State Park Draft Master Plan. The open house is from 4-7 p.m. on Nov. 3 at the Northcentral Technical College Center for Health Sciences Building (Room 1004A/B), 1000 W. Campus Drive in Wausau.
BREAKING: Unsolved 1984 murder of UWSP student was accident, not homicide
This story originally appeared in the Point Plover Metro Wire and is republished by permission. See the original story here. For almost 40 years, the death of UWSP student Janet Raasch has been treated like a homicide. Raasch was 20 years old when she left Watson Hall on the UW-Stevens...
WEAU-TV 13
Debris burning cited as cause of Wisconsin Rapids area house fire
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) -- Two homes were destroyed as a result of a fire early Wednesday morning near Wisconsin Rapids. The fire was reported around 1 a.m. The fire started at a home on the corner of County Highway F and County Highway HH in the town of Sigel.
