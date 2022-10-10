Play of the Week winner – Shen’s Quinn O’Conner

CLIFTON PARK, NY ( NEWS10 ) — Congratulations to this week’s winner of our Play of the Week poll, Shenendehowa’s Quinn O’Conner!

O’Conner pulled down a leaping interception in Shenendehowa’s 20-14 overtime win over Shaker. Vote here for this week’s Play of the Week poll!

