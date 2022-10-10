Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Milwaukee homeless organization faces criticism from Business Improvement District 21
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee has made major strides in its efforts to combat homelessness, significantly reducing the homeless population over two years. Despite the progress, some organizations remain critical of the response and how resources are allocated. "This is not what I look forward to, none of these guys...
Milwaukee families impacted by domestic violence speak out
The local resource center Sojourner Family Peace Center reports it has seen a spike in intimate partner crime. 36% of Wisconsin females will experience domestic violence during their lifetime.
CBS 58
Milwaukee fallen firefighters honored for their service
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The second week of October is Fire Prevention Week, and on Wednesday, Oct. 12, Milwaukee firefighters who have died in the line of duty were honored. The 26th annual recognition ceremony took place at the Milwaukee Fire Department headquarters. The ceremony was packed full of city...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: 2 people wounded near 82nd and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say two people were shot and wounded near 82nd and Capitol on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13. Officials say two individuals exchanged gunfire just after 1 p.m. Thursday – and were subsequently struck. A 21-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries....
CBS 58
A fundraising 'Holiday Train' is set to make stops throughout Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to make its first cross-continent tour in three years, raising money, food and awareness for food banks in local communities along its rail network. That includes 14 stops across Wisconsin, including local stops in Wauwatosa on December 9 at...
Medical services company guilty in Milwaukee jail death
The company that provided medical services at a Wisconsin jail has been found guilty in the 2016 dehydration death of an inmate. Armor Correctional Health Services Inc., based in Miami, was charged in 2018 with a felony and seven misdemeanors after its employees were accused of neglecting to check on Terrill Thomas during his week in isolation at the Milwaukee County Jail. Guards cut off Thomas' access to water after they said they saw him trying to plug the toilet and flood his cell. A Milwaukee County Circuit Court jury returned the guilty verdict against Armor late Tuesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Power outage cancels Waukesha County fundraiser
In Waukesha County, a power outage forced the cancelation of a 400-person fundraiser. We Energies showed more than 20,000 outages at one time.
seehafernews.com
Downtown Crash Leaves Milwaukee Pastor Dead
A Milwaukee pastor is the latest victim of a deadly reckless driving crash in Milwaukee. Police say Pastor Aaron Strong from the Grace Lutheran Church was killed when a young man crashed into his car about 9:00 a.m. yesterday on West Wells. Investigators say the suspect was speeding, but no...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pastor killed driving to work remembered at his church
A Milwaukee pastor is being remembered as a great pastor, husband and dad. Aaron Strong, 40, pastor at Grace Lutheran Church was killed Wednesday morning, Oct. 12 near 10th and Wells, where police said a speeding driver blew a red light and crashed into Strong's car.
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend resident donates winter clothing to homeless shelter for sixth consecutive year
WEST BEND — Chuck Schott might best be known to West Benders for his active lifestyle, as the 84-year-old city resident has made it his goal to bike 4.5 miles on a near-daily basis for over 35 years. But he also has a philanthropic streak that is going strong.
CBS 58
First Milwaukee County tornado in over two decades leaves behind damage in West Allis
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Crews with the National Weather Service sent out to survey damage following Wednesday's storms confirmed Milwaukee County experienced its first tornado in over two decades. "Some things we look for trying to determine if it was a tornado or straight line winds," explained Tim...
milwaukeemag.com
The Debate Over Replacing Highway 175 Is Ignoring a Crucial Piece of History
Washington Heights and Washington Park represent two sides of Milwaukee’s West Side. One is predominantly white and comfortably middle class, its streets lined with large bungalows, punctuated by the occasional mansion on Washington and Hi-Mount boulevards. The other is more diverse in both its residents and its residences, a mostly Black neighborhood that includes the city’s only Asian-American-majority voting ward.
Wisconsin tornado warnings: Latest information, live blog
Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for severe weather after the National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for several counties.
Milwaukee pastor dead after reckless driver causes crash near 10th and Wells
Milwaukee police say reckless driving contributed to a deadly crash near 10th and Wells in downtown Milwaukee on Wednesday.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Can Milwaukee Become the First City in the Nation to end Long-Term Family Homelessness? These leaders Think so.
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Milwaukee is on track to be the first city in the nation to end long-term family homelessness, according to officials from the United Way of...
CBS 58
Novak Manor impresses in 10th year of home haunting
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- They call it Milwaukee’s largest home haunt and it is unbelievable!. Novak Manor is just about a half a block away from Candy Cane Lane at 9730 W. Montana Ave in West Allis, WI. From 6-10pm each Friday and Saturday in October, there’s...
milwaukeemag.com
Betty Quadracci’s Legacy Lives on Through Milwaukee Women Inc
For 20 years, Milwaukee Women inc has advanced its mission to increase the number of women corporate directors. Betty Quadracci, who served as publisher of Milwaukee Magazine for 30 years until her passing at the age of 75 in 2013, co-founded Milwaukee Women inc, or MWi, and served as a driving force behind its mission. Her important work with the organization still resonates today.
CBS 58
Pregnant woman, 32, fatally shot near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the homicide of a woman near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. Police say the victim is a 32-year-old Milwaukee woman, who was fatally shot. The medical examiner's office says this is the 43rd time...
11-month-old boy drowns near 30th and Burnham in Milwaukee
An 11-month-old boy drowned near 30th and Burnham in Milwaukee on Monday, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.
CBS 58
Video shows apparent tornado spotted in West Allis; cleanup efforts underway in Southeast Wisconsin
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- People throughout Southeastern Wisconsin are dealing with the aftermath of storms Wednesday, Oct. 12. We Energies crews are out working to restore power to affected areas. At its peak, there were more than 21,000 customers without power. The number of outages as of 5 p.m. stood at around 2,500.
