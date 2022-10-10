Read full article on original website
Related
operawire.com
Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Medea’
The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its production of “Medea.”. The company said that for the performances on Oct. 13 and 18, the role of Neris will be sung by Olivia Vote. Vote will replace Ekaterina Gubanova. Vote made her Met debut in 2019 in the...
operawire.com
Philharmonie de Paris Announces Cast Change for ‘Last Four Songs’
The Philharmonie de Paris has announced a cast change for its performance of the “Last Four Songs” by Richard Strauss scheduled for Dec. 10, 2022. Jacquelyn Wagner will replace Ana Maria Labin as the soloists for the performance. Wolfgang Doerner conducts. The performance will also feature Strauss’ “A Hero’s Life” and “Malven.”
operawire.com
Q & A: Wexford Festival Opera’s Artistic Director Rosetta Cucchi on This Year’s Festival
It is that time of year again when the temperatures start to drop and the nights start to draw in, which also means it is time to head off to Wexford for its annual opera festival, which will run from October 21st to November 6th. After two years of disruption caused by the measures aimed at controlling COVID, everything is finally returning to normal.
operawire.com
American Lyric Theater Announces Three Commissions
American Lyric Theater has announced three new opera commissions. Audiences will get a chance to hear libretto readings for the works starting on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music in New York City. Lawrence Edelson, the Artistic and General Director of American Lyric Theater, will also lead a discussion.
RELATED PEOPLE
operawire.com
Jessica Pratt & Xabier Anduaga Lead Bilbao Opera’s ‘I Puritani’
The ABAO Bilbao Opera is set to open its 71st season with Bellini’s “I Puritani.”. The production, which is set to run between Oct. 15 and 24 for four performances, will feature an all-star headed by Jessica Pratt and Xabier Anduaga. Andrzej Filończyk, Manuel Fuentes, Alejandro López, Josu Cabrero, and Laura Vila round out the cast.
operawire.com
Cavarzere Opera Festival – Tullio Serafin Announces 2022 Season
The Cavarzere Opera Festival – Tullio Serafin has announced its second edition. The festival, which is set to take place between Oct. 16 and 30, is organized by “Concetto Armonico. ”Additionally it is supported by Comune di Cavarzere, Ministero della Cultura, and Regione del Veneto. The festival...
operawire.com
Carlos Chausson to Retire from the Stage
Carlos Chausson is retiring from the stage after a 40-year career. The 72-year-old Spanish Bass-baritone will retire performing “La Commedia è (in)finita” at the les Arts in Valencia alongside Ramon Gener. The play will be performed on Oct. 14 and 16, 2022 in co-production with the Gran...
operawire.com
Allan Clayton & Nicole Car Headline ‘Peter Grimes’ at the Metropolitan Opera
Britten’s “Peter Grimes” is set to return to the Metropolitan Opera for the time since 2008. The opera, which is set to be performed between Next. 16 and Nov. 12 for eight performances, will star tenor Allan Clayton, who made his acclaimed Met debut in the title role of Brett Dean’s “Hamlet” last season. Critics raved with OperaWire stating “Alan Clayton is a revelation in his Met debut.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
operawire.com
Jake Arditti, Carlo Vistoli & Cathy-Di Zhang Lead Pinchgut Opera’s 2023 Season
Australia’s Pinchgut Opera has announced its 2023 season. The season opens with “Membra Jesu Nostri” by Dieterich Buxtehude. Nicholas Tamagna, Madeleine Pierard, Jacob Lawrence, Lauren Lodge-Campbell, OwenWilletts, Russell Harcourt, Louis Hurley, Andrew O’Connor, and Chloe Lankshear star in “Giustino” by Giovanni Legrenzi. Erin Helyard conducts Dean Bryant’s production.
operawire.com
New York Philharmonic Chorus Names Choral Director
The New York Philharmonic Chorus has named Malcolm J. Merriweather as its Director. The conductor, who is the music director of The Dessoffs Choir, makes his chorus debut on Oct. 26 and 28 with two programs, “The Journey” and “The Joy.” The first of these concerts will feature such artists as Renée Fleming, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Bernadette Peters, and Vanessa Williams, while the latter will showcase a performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.
operawire.com
AVA Announces ‘An Evening of Opera in Chestnut Hill’
The Academy of Vocal Arts is set to present “An Evening of Opera in Chestnut Hill.”. The event, which will take place on Oct. 14, 2022 at The Church of St. Martin-in-the-Fields in Philadelphia, PA, will feature the institution’s current resident artists including tenor Angel Gomez, soprano Yihan Duan, bass-baritone Dylan Gregg, and mezz-soprano Alla Yarosh.
operawire.com
Lithuanian National Opera to Present ‘I Capuleti e i Montecchi’
The Lithuanian National Opera is set to resent “Bellini’s “I Capuleti e i Montecchi.”. The opera will be conducted by Bel Canto specialist Sesto Quatrini with which he debuted on the podium of the Lithuanian National Opera and Ballet Theatre in June 2017. The revival of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
operawire.com
From NYC to the D – Detroit Opera Resident Artist Melanie Spector on Her Journey
Originally hailing from New York City and born to a family of music lovers (her mother is the second oboist in the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and her father an avid operatic aficionado), the bubbly and affable soprano Melanie Spector is a shining example of the benefits of musical exposure as a child, and the long-term advantages of increasing access to classical music in the lives of youth.
operawire.com
Le Concert de l’Hostel Dieu Blends Musical Eras with ’50/50′ Album
On September 2, 2022, Le Concert de l’Hostel Dieu released their new project “50/50,” an album of half Baroque and half contemporary music in French and English, on Aparte Music. The recording features the world premiere of commissioned works such as David Chalmin’s “Let Me Freeze Again,”...
operawire.com
Ying Fang & Jacquelyn Stucker Lead Handel & Haydn Society’s ‘The Marriage of Figaro’
The Handel and Haydn Society is to perform a semi-staged production of “The Marriage of Figaro.”. Raphaël Pichon, founder and artistic director of Pygmalion, will lead the performances on Nov. 17 and 18 at Boston’s Symphony Hall. The H+H Orchestra and Chorus will be joined by soprano Ying Fang as Susanna, soprano Jacquelyn Stucker as Countess Almaviva, bass-baritone Cody Quattlebaum as Count Almaviva, and bass Krzysztof Baczyk as Figaro. James Darrah will stage direct and design the performance.
operawire.com
Pasadena Chorale Announces 2022-23 Season
The Pasadena Chorale has announced its 2022-23 season. “We have been working hard on putting together a full season of programming for the Chorale’s 22/23 Season,” said Jeffrey Bernstein, the Chorale’s Founding Artistic and Executive Director, in an official press statement. “This season we’re continuing our post-COVID revival with four concerts to move audiences with the beauty of unified choral singing. We’ll be performing in great acoustic spaces, singing gems of the repertoire by Josquin, Vaughan Williams and Brahms, and exploring new music by diverse and young composers.”
operawire.com
Sarah Brady Joins Promethean Artists
Promethean Artists has announced that Irish soprano Sarah Brady has joined its roster for General Management. Callan Coughlan will represent the singer who is a graduate of the Royal Irish Academy of Music and joined the prestigious young artist program OperAvenir at Theater Basel in 2017. Brady became a member...
operawire.com
In Just Five Minutes, Get To Know – Raffaele Pe
Raffaele Pe: Rossini’s “Il Barbiere di Siviglia” in Parma, when I was 11. RP: Vivaldi’s “Giustino” in Drottningholm, Stockholm. RP: Apollo in Mozart’s “Apollo et Hyacinthus” in Venice. OW: In which opera are you next scheduled to appear?. RP: Handel’s “Ottone”...
operawire.com
Finnish National Opera Names New Artistic Director
The Finnish National Opera has appointed Thomas de Mallet Burgess as its Artistic Director. He is set to commence his tenure on August 1, 2023, and is contracted for four years through the end of the 2026 -27 season. The contract comes with an optional three-year extension. Among his first assignments will be to plan repertory for the 2025-26 season.
Comments / 0